Bobby Lee is a stand-up comedian, performer, aspiring actor and podcast/media content creator from America. People got to know him for first time when he entered “MADtv”(a sketch comedy series aired by Fox) as one of its main cast. Being in the show for 7 years from 2001 to 2008, and giving outstanding performances throughout eventually made him even more widely known. Lee comes from a business-class family and it would have been very easy for him to become a part of his family-owned company. However, he chose to follow his passion and become self dependent by moving out and working odd jobs while completing his studies. Between his different endeavors today, Bobby Lee net worth stands between $1 to $2 million.

In addition to his comical projects, Bobby also has quite a few television credits to name. He has earned praise for his amazing humor timing, great acting talent and exceptional performance. The comedian also has special interest in music that has led him to host a concert. As for his stand-up comedy shows, his stage performances are not just limited to the United States but also spread across Europe and Australia which has got him solid international recognition.

In this article you will learn more about Bobby Lee, his personal life, career, and more.

Bobby Lee Net Worth, Biography and Early Life, Career, Awards, Assets and Personal Life

What is Bobby Lee Worth

One of the well known comedians in the industry, Lee has earned majority of his wealth from his mainstream career. As per the recent estimations by different sources, it looks like Bobby Lee Net Worth is around $1 to $2 million. While this might not be as big a figure as many other fellow performers or comic artists, he is still steadily progressing towards a higher level of success and so is his net worth with time.

How Much Does Bobby Lee Make

Earnings From Stand Up Comedy and Talk Shows

Fans are often curious as to how much does Bobby Lee make? He hasn’t revealed his exact earnings from various ventures. But according to a few sources, he likely earns close to $400,000 each year depending on the shows and projects he takes up. His most notable project “MADtv” ran from 2001 to mid 2009- that is 7 long years with 15 seasons and 330 episodes. He however joined in the seventh season of the show. If he recieved the salary on per episode basis which is the usual way a series pays its casts, then you can only imagine how much would he have raked in. Being the main cast of the show, this has contributed heavily to Bobby Lee net worth.

Lee does a lot of comedy tours within the United States and in other countries like Australia and Europe as well. Given his decent popularity and following, he manages to attract more than thousand audiences in any event. So the ticket sales from his shows play a prominent role in adding up to Bobby Lee net worth as well. On a good day, Lee even rakes in close to $200,000 a day through his stand-up comedy gigs.

Earnings From Podcast

Bobby Lee’s own podcast titled “TigerBelly” has garnered a massive amount of attention from fans around the world. His videos include paid promotions that brings the channel substantial income. The channel also earns through the merchandize sales. With more than 722,000 subscribers and a viewership count of more than 161 million combining all the videos, this channel generates an impressive revenue as a whole. He is also has his YouTube channel which has so far garnered 192K subscribers.

Endorsement deals are a great way to make some serious cash. Bobby Lee, like any other celebrities have been a part of brand endorsements and product promotions. In 2005, Lee signed a deal with IBM for endorsing their product. Given that the it is one of the high-end brands, the comedian has likely bagged an attractive paycheck.

So- while we do not have a lot of figures about his earnings here, you still have a decent idea about the various sources that have been responsible for his million-dollar bank balance. Let’s move on to take a delve into the other aspects of the actor-comedian starting with how old is Bobby Lee.

Biography and Early Life

Real Name Robert Young Lee Jr. Popular Name Bobby Lee Date of Birth September 17, 1972 Age 49 years Place of Birth San Diego, California, United States Parents Mother: Jeanie Lee

Father: Late Robert Lee Spouse Khalyla Kuhn Children None Profession Stand-up comedian, Actor, Screen Writer, Podcaster Net Worth $5 million

How old is Bobby Lee? This is one of the many things that his fans ask when they see his successful career and accomplishments. Bobby Lee whose birth name is Robert Young Lee Jr. was born on September 17, 1972 in San Diego, California. This means he is 49 years old at the time of writing this article. He is the son of Jeanie and late Robert Lee who are Americans but of Korean ethnicity. His father suffered a stroke in 2019 and passed away. The comedian, along with his sibling, Steve, grew up in California’s Poway. People also address him as “the Slept King” at times.

Bobby’s brother, inspired by him also hosts his own podcast called “The Steebee Weebee” in addition to being a musician. He also appeared in Lee’s show MADtv a few times as a guest. His parents had their own clothing company and different showrooms Encinitas and Escondido, California.

At one point, when he was 12, Bobby Lee reportedly got into drug addiction- methamphetamine and Marijuana to be specific. It took a few rehabilitation sessions for him to get out of it finally when he was 17. Even though he had come out of his addictions during that time, in the later years during his career, he slipped once in a while owing to work related depression.

Education

Lee completed different phases of his school life in different institutions. As a child, Lee first went to Painted Rock Elementary school after which he attended Twin Peaks Middle School. For his high school, he went to Poway High School and graduated from there.

During his high school days, Bobby Lee became a member of the school’s breakdance team. He also took part in wrestling and participated in tournaments during this time.

Lee enrolled himself at the Palomar College for his Bachelor’s but didn’t continue. He dropped out in between to begin his professional journey. Despite his family’s own businesses, Lee wanted a make a name for himself in the field of his interest. The comedian left home to leave on his own as he turned 18 and took up jobs in restaurants or coffee shops to support himself financially.

Career

Early Career

After working in different jobs that would support him financially at that time, in 1994, he began his comedic career. A comedy club called “The Comedy Store”, located in West Hollywood of California gave him the opportunity to perform stand-up comedy there. He recieved a lot of appreciation for his first performance and also managed a small group of fans as well. With more performances, Bobby became a recognizable name among the various clubs and comedy society. Comedians like Carlos Mencia and Pauly Shore offered him different projects and also to perform with them. Lee became a regular performer at the Comedy Store.

In 1999, he made his movie debut with “The Underground Comedy Movie” and played the character of a Chinese person.

Breakthrough

Bobby got his biggest career break in 2001 when he became a part of “MADtv” family as the show cast member. MADtv is a comedy show that started after the MAD Magazine. He remained in the show until the end in 2009 (the show did not get a renewal after that). In 2016, when CW network picked it up again, Lee made an appearance then as well. He was also the first person from the Asian community to be a part of that series. His incredible comical talent acted like a boost to the show.

In 2002, Lee appeared in the talk-show “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno”. The show proved to be turning point in his life. Initially, when he decided to pursue a career in comedy, his parents did not support him as they wanted him to be a part of their family business. But after seeing him perform in the aforementioned talk show, and witnessing his comedic talent, they were moved. They apologized to him for not backing him up with his career decision. Following this, Bobby’s younger brother also went ahead with his passion and later Bobby’s family took part in a comedy sketch in the talk show.

Other Than Television Talk Shows

Outside his standup-comedy and talk show projects, Lee has been a part of numerous films and television shows. Some of the notable films he starred in include “The Underground Comedy Movie”, “Pauly Shore is Dead”, “Pineapple Express”, “Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle”, “The Wrong Missy”, “The Dictator” among many others.

Some of his television credits include “Curb Your Enthusiasm”, “American Dad!”, “Family Guy”, “Animal Practice”, “Mind of Mencia” among countless others. Even though most of them were comedy drama series, Bobby displayed his versatility in acting by playing a varied range of characters.

Lee was also a part of several music videos like “Two Different Tears”, “We Made You”, “Wonder Girls”, “Dure Dure”, “Hangover” and many others.

Bobby Lee launched his own podcast “TigerBelly” with his partner, Khalyla Kuhn who is also his co-host. He has been able to stack up a large number of viewers because of the type of content they include. Bobby and Khalyla, as a duo make satirical commentary on a variety of social and political issues that attract attention. Along with this Bobby also co-hosted the show “Bad Friends” along with Andrew Santino.

Personal Life

Bobby Lee’s personal life or rather love life hasn’t been that complicated as many other celebrities. He met his podcast co-host and partner, Khalyla Kuhn back in 2013 2016 and they got into a relationship eventually tying the knot in 2016. Kuhn is partially Filipino and partially Egyptian. She is a social media figure and also has a nurse’s training. The duo has appeared together in multiple different projects of TigerBelly. They are happily married to date but there had been some rumors about their separation this year. They, however, turned out to be fake. They are completely focused in their work so haven’t started a family yet.

Summing Up

Bobby Lee has been making his fans laugh since 1998 through his funny jokes, satirical comedy sketches that can hit you right n your trigger point. He is a talented and a hard working performer / entertainer who followed his passion and became extremely successful. He has made significant contributions to the industry be it in films, television or in stand-up comedy realm. Lee has not only earned a huge fame in the entertainment industry but has also built a millon dollar bank balance. As of 2022, Bobby Lee net worth between $1 to $2 million. He has earned this through multiple ventures across different platforms.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Are Bobby Lee and Khalyla Kuhn separated? There have been rumors that the long terms partners Bobby and Kuhn have parted their ways bit there isn't any evidence about this. Some reports online stated that the news is fake and that they are still happily together.