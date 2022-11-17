You know Bob Odenkirk from the movie “Nobody”, while I know Bob Odenkirk from Breaking Bad as Saul Goodman, we aren’t the same bro. Well, jokes apart, neither you nor I can deny the fact that Bob Odenkirk is one of the best actors in the world right now. While I had some doubts about Bob Odenkirk starring as an action hero after watching the “Nobody” trailer. But after watching the movie, all the suspicion I had about Bob Odenkirk being an action hero, disappeared.

However, Bob isn’t only famous for his role as Hutch Mansell in Nobody or Saul Goodman in Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, but he is also famous for his work in “Mr. Show with Bob and David”. Mr. Show with Bob and David aired from 1995 to 1998. Aside from this, Bob Odenkirk also worked as one of the writers of world-famous shows like SNL (Saturday Night Live), The Ben Stiller Show, Late Night with Conan O’Brien, Get a Life, etc. Not only this, but Bob Odenkirk is also a respected director, who is credited for directing Melvin Goes to Dinner, Let’s Go to Prison, and The Brothers Solomon.

Also, Bob is the man who found the talented comedians Tim Heidecker and Eric Wareheim. In addition to this, Odenkirk also served as one of the producers of the show Tom Goes to the Mayor. He also backed “Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job!”. Look out for more information about Bob Odenkirk such as Bob Odenkirk net worth, how old is Bob Odenkirk, Bob Odenkirk earnings, how much does Bob Odenkirk make, Bob Odenkirk early life and career beginnings, and more.

What is Bob Odenkirk Worth?

According to our reports, the Saul Goodman fame Bob Odenkirk net worth is $16 million (as of this writing). Bob Odenkirk mainly earned his money by acting in movies and television shows. Aside from this, he also made money by working as a writer, director, and producer. For his outstanding acting (especially in Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul), Bob has been honored with several awards. Some notable wins by Bob Odenkirk are Primetime Emmy (1989 and 1993), Saturn Award, New York Film Festival Award, Boston Audience Award, Critics Choice Television Award (2015 and 2016), and DVD Exclusive Award.

He also earned nominations for many prestigious awards like Gold Derby Awards (7 times), Golden Globes (4 times), PGA Awards (4 times), TCA Awards (3 times), and many more. Recently, Bob Odenkirk’s name was added to the list of “Walk of Fame”. Let’s check out how much does Bob Odenkirk make.

Name Bob Odenkirk Net worth $16 million Born 22 October 1962, Illinois, USA Nationality American Age 60 years Height 5ft 8in Weight 78 kg Partner Naomi Yomtov Profession Actor, Director, Producer, Comedian, Writer Career 1987-Present

How Much Does Bob Odenkirk Make?

Thanks to the success of Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, Bob Odenkirk is now one of the highest earnings television actors in the world. He is estimated to earn over $1.73 million a year from his work. Aside from acting, Bob also works as a writer, producer, and director. Odenkirk’s behind-the-scenes works also brought a great deal of money into his pockets. The Nobody fame also makes money from brand advocacy and television commercials. Odenkirk’s income is at least $150k every month and $33.3k per week. See the details of Bob Odenkirk’s earnings in the following paragraph.

Bob Odenkirk Earnings

If you have watched Breaking Bad, Bob Odenkirk initially appeared as a recurring guest character. However, as the story progressed his character, Saul Goodman became a prominent part of the Breaking Bad plot. In season 2 of Breaking Bad, Bob’s character made his debut and for every appearance on the show, he was paid a stipend of $25k. From season 3, Saul Goodman started appearing as one of the main characters. It is reported that for 3rd and 4th season of Breaking Bad, Bob Odenkirk was taking home a paycheck of $180 per episode. And for the final season, he was paid a whopping $200k per episode.

Coming to his earnings from “Better Call Saul”, Bob Odenkirk took home a salary of $150k per episode. If we calculate that makes it around $1.5 million per season. And for the finale of the series, Bob Odenkirk was paid $200k an episode, which makes it over $2 million in total. You shouldn’t forget that Bob also served as one of the producers of the show and has also made pretty good money from it. Given that he worked as a producer, it is highly likely that Bob Odenkirk will receive a fair share from syndicated runs and royalties from the show as well.

As for movies, Bob Odenkirk used to make around $200k to $350k for featuring in movies (this was at the time of Breaking Bad). Now it is reported, that Bob Odenkirk charges somewhere between $1 million to $2.5 million for a role. Bob worked as the producer and main lead of “Nobody” and for his latter work, Bob was paid $1 million.

Other Earnings

It is reported that Bob Odenkirk has invested a great deal of money into stocks and bonds. He has invested his wealth in companies like Boeing, PayPal, Qualcomm, Netflix, AT&T, and many more. The total evaluation of Bob Odenkirk’s investment portfolio is over $7 million. Also, he invested a substantial amount of cash into the real estate business as well. Now take a look at how does Bob Odenkirk spend his money below.

How Does Bob Odenkirk Spend His Money?

As mentioned above Bob Odenkirk has spent a great deal of his wealth on real estate. He is reportedly the owner of many houses and lands in the United States. Odenkirk used to own a 1950s-constructed home in Hollywood Hills, Los Angeles. The home covered a space of 2,90 square feet and the actor paid $675k for it in 1998. Later in 2014, Odenkirk listed the place on market for $2.49 million. Eventually, the actor sold the home for $2.45 million. Bob also owns a home in Bronson Canyon, which he bought in 2010. The home was in rough shape at the time of purchase, Bob spent additional bucks to renovate it and later listed it for rental purposes.

Aside from this, Bob has leased many more places and reportedly earns over $250k a year as rent. In 2015, the Breaking Bad actor purchased another home in Hollywood Hills for $3.3 million. The house sat on a 2,800 square feet area and has many features like a spa, gardens, swimming pool, etc. Bob Odenkirk is currently reported to reside in a home in Illinois. It has 7 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms, and he paid around $8 million for the place.

Cars Collection

Bob Odenkirk is supposedly the owner of some noteworthy cars. He is the sole owner of an Audi RS Q8 on which he spent over $250k. Aside from this, he has a Volvo XC90 and BMW X7 worth $80k and $78k respectively. The Hollywood actor also drives a Land Rover Defender worth around $50k to $60k.

Bob Odenkirk Early Life and Career Beginnings

Bob Odenkirk is the second born of Walter Henry Odenkirk and Barbara Mary. Walter and Barbara gave birth to Bob on the 22nd of October 1962 in Berwyn, Illinois, United States. The family later relocated to Naperville, where Bob spent most of his childhood. Odenkirk completed high school at Naperville North High School. After this, he joined DuPage College and later moved to Marquette University. Later on, he joined Southern Illinois University and also started to work on his writing skills. Then in the year 1987, Bob Odenkirk joined SNL as a writer.

Bob Odenkirk Personal Life

Before settling down with his wife, Naomi Yomtov, Bob Odenkirk was in a rumored relationship with Janeane Garofalo. Janeane is an actress and also works as a writer. Later in 1997, Bob and Naomi tied the knot. Naomi is an executive producer of WI Bob and David, and she has 3 children with Bob Odenkirk.

Conclusion

Be it as a writer, producer, or actor, Bob Odenkirk has never failed to sway the audience with his acting skills. His fame touched the sky after he was cast as Saul Goodman in Breaking Bad. Bob Odenkirk proved that he got lucky because of this role by playing Hutch Mansell. There are rumors about the possible sequel of “Nobody” and also a crossover with the franchise “John Wick”.

Frequently Asked Questions About Bob Odenkirk

1. What is Bob Odenkirk worth? A. The American actor/writer/filmmaker, Bob Odenkirk net worth is $16 million as of November 2022. 2. How old is Bob Odenkirk? A. Bob Odenkirk was born in October 1962, and he is currently 60 years old. 3. Who is the wife of Bob Odenkirk? A. The Breaking Bad fame, Bob Odenkirk is married to Naomi Yomtov since 1997. Naomi used to work as an executive producer of the comedy sketch show “WI Bob & David”. Bob and Naomi have 3 children. 4. How tall is the “Nobody” actor, Bob Odenkirk? A. As per records, Bob Odenkirk’s height is reported to be 5 feet and 8 inches.