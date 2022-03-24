Blueface Net Worth: Age, Height, Weight, Career, Tattoos, Relationships

Johnathan Jamall Porter, is popular among the audience with the name “Blueface Bleedam”. He is one of the top rising rappers, who commenced his career a few years back i.e. in 2017. So you are curious to know how much is Blueface net worth? Then you have come to the right place. This post is about what is Blueface’s net worth? what is Blueface salary? Blueface career, how much is Blueface worth? and what are some of the most expensive things owned by Blueface? Make sure to read this post till the end.

How Much Is Blueface Net Worth?

Johnathan Jamall Porter, popularly known as Blueface net worth is reported to be $4 million to $5 million. He is one of the few artists, who has acquired a wonderful bank balance in just a span of 5 years. His primary source of income is rapping. Also, he started a restaurant last year, which is known as “Blue’s Fish and Soul”. Apart from this he also makes decent money from his social media handles, and also from endorsing products. Have a look at his earnings below.

Name Blueface Bleedem Real Name Johnathan Jamall Porter Net Worth $4 to $5 million Birth 20th January 1997, Los Angeles, California Nationality American Age 25 years old Height 6 Ft 4 In Weight 80 Kg (approximately) Profession Rapper Career 2017-Present

How Much is Blueface Worth?

Blueface rap career is said to generate a revenue of more than $200k to $300k every year. It was reported that, back in 2018, he earned around $26k. However, in the following year, his earnings went from $26k to almost $700k. Unfortunately, his income got affected due to the Covid pandemic, and his earnings dropped more than 50%, when compared to his 2019 earnings i.e. to $350k. Last year, it was reported that he acquired between $204k to $266k. His latest earnings from January 2022, are projected to be around $20k to $24k.

Blueface Earnings From Social Media

Let us start with his YouTube channel. Blueface created a YouTube channel back in the year 2018, and named it “Blueface Bleedem”. The channel has more than 1.93 million subscribers, with more than 487 million overall views. It is reported that the channel generates revenue of $13k to $208k (depending on the views). Blueface Bleedem gets more than 10k new subscribers every month, coming to earnings, it is stated Blueface gets from $1k to $17k every month.

The rap artist’s Instagram account is flooded with more than 6.5 million followers. It is said that Blueface can charge up to 3k and 7k for each story and image posted on his account. He can charge a whopping amount of $14k for a video post. He also earns decent money from paid promotions and endorsements on his channels.

Blueface Car Collection

Like most rappers, Blueface is also a fanatic of collecting costly cars. He is the proud possessor of some luxurious and branded cars like Mercedes, Porsche, Corvette, etc. He is the keeper of 2 Mercedes-Benz cars, a Mercedes-Benz Sedan and a Mercedes-Benz AMG GT. The former’s cost starts from $40k and goes as high as $102k and the latter costs around $150k. In addition to this, he is also the owner of a Porsche Panamera, which comes for $120k. Blueface is also the keeper of a Corvette C8 which is worth around $90k. His car collection is estimated to be worth more than $500k.

Blueface Jewelry Collection

A rapper is not considered a rapper, unless he possesses a huge collection of expensive jewelry. The same case is with Blueface as well. He has a large collection of rings, chains, earrings, etc. For instance, he owns a pendant that is worth $72k and is embedded with at least 460 diamonds. He also possesses another pendant, which is said to be worth more than $100k. The pendant is said to be made with 42-carat gold, which contains more than 7000 precious stones and 46-carat diamonds.

Later in 2019, he purchased a chain that resembled a $100 bill for a whopping amount of $500k. Then he also bought another necklace for $500k, which is embedded with more than 1200 precious stones. Blueface also purchased a personalized chain for a hefty sum of $100k, which is said to be embedded with more than 5300 diamond pieces.

Blueface House and Endorsements

The American rapper resides in a huge abode situated in Santa Clarita, California. The grand house is said to have an area of 4290 square feet, and has 5 luxurious bedrooms. It also has 4 bathrooms and a huge kitchen. The rapper’s house is said to be worth more than $1 million. Coming to Blueface’s endorsements, he is often seen endorsing brands on his Instagram page.

Furthermore, he is said to have shaken hands with a clothing company called “Fashion Nova”. Fashion Nova started a Blueface clothing line, where they sell T-shirts for at least $25 each. Moreover, the rapper seems to like to wear Gucci and Burberry clothes. Blueface is often spotted wearing Gucci shoes and bags. He also prefers to wear footwear made by the Balenciaga company.

Blueface Controversies

Given that Blueface started his career recently, he could not stay away from controversies. His first controversy was in 2018, when he fired gunshots at a fleeing car. The heart of the matter is that, Blueface was at a gas station, when an unknown person approached Blueface and attempted to steal his money. As the thief was getting away in a car, Blueface fired some bullets at the thief’s car. Later, Blueface was taken into custody for firing bullets at an occupied car. However, he was set free, after paying $69k as a fine.

In the following year, he was arrested again for illegal possession of a firearm. By the end of 2019, he was seen standing on a black SUV and throwing money in the air, while the crowd around the car was collecting it. This gesture of Blueface was met with heavy criticism from the audience, and was considered impolite.

Early Life

Blueface was raised in Santa Clarita and Oakland, and he was born on the 20th of January 1997 in Los Angeles, California. He went to Arleta High School, and later Fayetteville University. During his school days, learned to play the saxophone in the marching band. He also joined the school’s football team, and guided his team at the 2014 East Valley Championship event. Blueface was also interested in rapping, and he was deeply influenced by the likes of Snoop Dogg and 50 Cent. He also played football for Fayetteville University, but later dropped out of the team in 2016.

Career

After leaving the football team, Blueface began working on his rapping career. He began making rap songs in early 2017, and later launched his first track titled “Deadlocs” on SoundCloud. In the following year, he released his first mixtape called “Famous Cryp” in June. After a few months, he released his next track called “Two Coccy” on Spotify and SoundCloud in September. He got recognition among the audience after the release of his song titled “Respect My Crippin”.

The song became popular, and on top of this, it became a meme. Thanks to the attention gained by the release of “Respect My Crippin”, the artist released songs like “Thotiana” and “Next Big Thing”. By the end of 2018, he was hired by a record company known as “Cash Money West”.

Later in 2019, his song “Thotiana” managed to earn 75th spot on the Billboard Hot 100. Then in August, Blueface released an EP in the market called “Dirt Bag”, and it grabbed number 48 spot on Billboard 200. In 2020, the artist released his first album called “Find the Beat”, which was released in March.

Blueface Personal Life

The American was said to be in a relationship with Coi Leray. He was also romantically involved with Jaidyn Alexis. Bluface and Jaidyn Alexis welcomed their child, a son named Javaughn Porter in the year 2017.

Conclusion

Blueface is a rising rapper, who has amassed a huge fan following in just a few years. He was drawn to the songs of famous artists like 50 Cent and Snoop Dogg. He has earned millions of dollars from his rapping career. Not only this, but he also arranged passive sources of income, so that he won’t have to depend just on his rap career for survival. He managed to earn a staggering net worth of $4 to $5 million in just 5 years. Looking at his growing popularity among the audience, his income will increase way more in the coming days.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What is Blueface’s net worth? A. As of today, Blueface net worth is said to be $4 to $5 million. 2. What is the real name of Blueface? A. Johnathan Jamall Porter is the real name of Blueface. 3. What is the name of Blueface’s son? A. Javaughn Porter is the name of Blueface’s son. 4. What is Blueface age? A. Blueface is now 25 years old.