Blake Lively is popular among the audience for her role in Gossip Girl. In this show, Lively played the role of lead character “Serena van der Woodsen” in the show. The show aired its first episode in 2007, and it ended in the year 2012. Lively is better known among the audience as the better half of the actor who plays the role of ‘Merc with a Mouth’, i.e. Ryan Reynolds. Just like her husband, Blake also has appeared in many movies. Let us have a look at What is Blake Lively’s net worth? What is Blake Lively age? What is Blake Lively salary? And how much is Blake Lively worth?

What Is Blake Lively’s Net Worth?

The Gossip Girl fame Blake Lively has an estimated net worth of $30 million. Most of her income comes from movies and television shows. She also earns money from endorsing products. Lively commenced her career, by featuring in her father’s directed film Sandman, which was released in the year 1998. Then she was seen in popular movies like The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants series, Accepted, etc. Lively rose to fame, when she took the role of Serena van der Woodsen in Gossip Girl. Below are the details of Blake Lively earnings.

Name Blake Ellender Lively Net Worth $30 Million Birth 25th August 1987, Los Angeles, California Nationality American Age 34 Years Height 1.78 Meters Weight 138 Pounds (approximately) Partner Ryan Reynolds Profession Actress Career 1998-Present

How Much Is Blake Lively Worth?

The Gossip girl earns a whopping amount of $1 to $2 million per year. Her income includes earnings from movies and television shows, ventures, and brand endorsements. According to reports, Blake Lively collects, $150k to $250k every month, while her weekly earnings are estimated to be around $40k to $50k. Let us have a detailed look at Blake Lively earnings.

Earnings From TV Show “Gossip Girl”

Let us start with the show that gained Blake Lively fame all over the world, i.e. Gossip Girl. The show aired its first episode in the year 2007. The show ran for almost 5 years, and reportedly, Blake Lively earned a salary of $60k for each episode by the finale. Gossip Girl has a total of 121 episodes, and if we add up the figures, then it makes a total of $600k for just 10 episodes. There are reports that Blake took home a whopping amount of $4 to $5 million from the Gossip Girl project.

Earnings From Movies

Blake Lively was part of the many A-list stars like Ben Affleck, Jeremy Renner, Rebecca Hall in the thriller movie “The Town”. In this movie, Blake played the character of Krista Coughlin. As per reports, Lively was paid a sum of $100k for her role in the movie. Next on the list is the movie that even Blake nor her husband, Ryan would like to talk about. Yes, we are talking about Green Lantern.

The movie had a massive budget of $200 million, and despite the best efforts of Ryan, it could not be saved. The movie managed to earn only $219 million (I know that the movie recovered the amount invested, but it did not earn enough to make any sequel). On top of this, this movie almost ended Ryan’s career. Lively was reportedly paid a hefty sum of $500k (and it also acted as a medium for Blake to meet her future husband, so at least something good came out of this project).

Later, Blake was seen playing the lead role of the movie called “The Age of Adaline”. The movie was released in 2015, and earned Lively praises across the globe. It is stated that Blake was paid a whopping amount of $1 million for her role. In 2018, another movie featuring Blake Lively was released in theaters. It is stated that, Blake was paid a sum of $800k for her role as “Emily Nelson” in the movie. Blake Lively can demand between $500k to $1 million for acting in movies or shows.

Other Earnings

Another source of income for Blake Lively is her modeling career. Blake poses for many reputed brands and also for magazines. According to some reports, her modeling career generates an income of more than $400k every year. Not only this, but Lively also gets her income from endorsing famous brands. For instance, she has got the honor to act as a spokesperson for a reputed beauty brand called L’Oréal. Furthermore, it has been reported that Lively struck a deal with Gucci, where she presumably earned a massive amount of $4 million out of it.

Blake Lively Houses and Cars

Blake Lively is the owner of a few impressive mansions. Back in 2012, when Lively got together with Ryan Reynolds, the couple purchased a property near Bedford, New York. The mansion cost Lively and Ryan $2.3 million. The house was said to have an area of 4,573 square feet, while the property was 1.8 acres. However, just a year later, the couple sold the property for $2.4 million. After selling their Bedford property, Lively and Reynolds bought another place for a whopping sum of $5.7 million. It is an old mansion, which is said to have been built in 1860. Blake reportedly also purchased a penthouse for a massive price of $7.5 million. The house is said to be located in the city of Manhattan.

The wife of Ryan Reynolds prefers to step out of her house in style. It is reported that Lively is the proud keeper of many expensive branded cars. She is said to possess a luxurious Lexus car and a Toyota Prius. The Lexus car is said to cost around $60k, while on the other hand, Toyota Prius costs around $24k. Moreover, Lively does not need to spend money out of her pocket, as she can drive any car she wants from her husband’s collection. P.S. Ryan Reynolds is a big fan of collecting expensive cars, and he possesses several costly luxurious cars.

Early Life

Blake Lively comes from a family which is associated with the entertainment industry, and she is the daughter of an actor and a talent scout. Her father, Ernie Lively used to act, while her mother Elaine Lively worked as a talent scout. Elaine Lively gave birth to Blake Lively on the 25th of August 1987, in Tarzana, California. Elaine has 4 more children, a son named Eric with Ernie, while three others namely, Lori, Robyn, and Jason, are from her previous marriage. A notable thing here is that all of Blake’s brothers and sisters are actors.

Blake was exposed to the acting environment since she was a child. Ernie and Elaine also used to teach acting, and Blake used to accompany them. Her first role in a movie was just at the age of 10, where she acted in her father’s directed movie called “Sandman”. After acting in the movie, Blake got bored with acting, and desired to join the University of Stanford.

Blake enrolled herself in Burbank High School, and became a cheerleader. She was also got membership in the championship choir and also became the class president. During her summer vacation, Blake got the offer to play a role in “The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants” through her brother’s reference. Blake went to the sets of the movie to shoot during her school. Finally, in the year 2005, The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, was released in theaters.

Career

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants did well, and in turn, earned a Teen Choice Award nomination for Blake. In the following year, Blake got the role in a movie called “Accepted”, and later in Elvis and Anabelle, which was released in 2007. Around this time, she wanted to resume her studies, but she got the offer to play the lead role in Gossip Girl.

Initially, Blake denied it, but at last, she was convinced by the show makers. The show premiered in 2007 and ended in 2012. She was also featured in films like The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2 (2008), The Private Lives of Pippa Lee (2009), The Town (2010), and Green Lantern (2010). Then she also appeared in Savages (2012), The Age of Adaline (2015), The Shallows (2016), Café Society (2016), All I See Is You (2016), A Simple Favor (2018), and The Rhythm Section (2020).

Personal Life

Blake Lively was in a romantic relationship with Penn Badgley. The couple started dating in 2007 and later parted ways in 2010. After parting ways with Penn, Lively met Ryan Reynolds on the sets of Green Lantern. The couple started dating and later exchanged wedding vows in the year 2012. Then in 2014, Blake and Ryan welcomed their first child James in December. 2 years later Blake gave birth to Inez in September, and later in 2019, she gave birth to Betty in October. The couple resides happily in New York with their 3 daughters.

Conclusion

Blake Lively started her career when she was just 10 years old, and landed her first major role when she was just in school. She has worked on many successful projects, and also got the opportunity to play the lead in Gossip Girl. Not only this, but her entire family has ties in the entertainment business. Apart from acting she has also endorsed brands and has also appeared in a few music videos as well.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What is Blake Lively’s net worth? A. Blake Lively’s net worth is stated to be $30 million. 2. What is Blake Lively age? A. Blake Lively age is 34 years. 3. Who is Blake Lively’s husband? A. Blake Lively married Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds. 4. How many children does Blake Lively have? A. Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are proud parents of 3 daughters.