The last 2 years have been crazy with the pandemic and the lockdown all over the world. Many people have lost their lives in this period, and one such person that we lost was Biz Markie. Also, known as the “Clown Prince of Hip Hop“, he was an amazing rapper and singer whose songs were mixed with humor to make them fun. While the reason for his passing had nothing to the pandemic, it still was another loss in these sad times.

In this article, we will explore his life, his work, and achievements, and most importantly what was Biz Markie’s net worth when he died. We’ll also talk about his career and how he became so famous and loveable.

What is Biz Markie’s Net Worth?

Biz Markie passed away on July 16, 2021, at the age of 57. At the time of his passing, he had a net worth of $1 million. He had acquired that net worth with his 36 years long career in the music industry. Markie was a rapper, disc. jockey, singer, and record producer who started his music career in 1985. His most famous song was “Just a Friend” that released in 1989 and became an instant hit.

This single wasn’t just a hit in the U.S but in many other countries. It was also added to the list of greatest hip hop songs of all time list of VH1. Since his songs often had elements of humor that made them funny, he was termed as the “Clown Prince of Hip hop”. Markie’s last work was as a radio host for Rocks the Bells Radio of LL Cool J’s on SiriusXM.

Other than his career as a rapper, singer, Markie had also acted in a few movies. He had one certified Gold album and a certified Platinum single. Biz has had 5 studio albums released so far, and the first one being “Goin’ Off” which came out in 1988.

Name Marcel Theo Hall Age 57 Nationality American Profession Rapper, singer, record producer, and disc. jockey Genre Hip hop, comedy hip hop, golden age hip hop Net Worth $1 million Date of Birth April 8, 1964

Died July 16, 2021

His YouTube channel

Biz Markie did have a YouTube channel, though the number of videos on the channel is very few. Currently, the channel has 20.3K subscribers which could just be the people who loved his singing when he was alive. So it is difficult to determine how much the company pays for such a channel. Just to make it clear, YouTube doesn’t stop paying even if the channel owner is dead. As long the video is getting traffic and revenue is being generated from AdSense, YouTube keeps paying.

After the channel owner is dead, based on who takes ownership of the channel — probably someone next of kin — with the court order, they get paid from the video-sharing giant. So if Biz Markie’s channel is still generating revenue from ads, the next owner of the channel will get paid.

Financial Troubles

Biz Markie might have been a famous rapper and a celebrity, but he wasn’t immune to the troubles of common people. Just like us, he has had financial problems in the past. For some reason, he had to borrow some money from 50 cents. Apparently, many people go to 50 cents when they are in serious need of some loan. The interesting and funny thing here is the way how he repaid his debt to 50 cents.

So, if you follow 50 cents or Biz Markie on social media, especially on his Instagram channel then you might already know this story. Well, the thing is, when 50 cents asked Biz Markie to repay his debt to 50 cents, he paid it back immediately. Though not like every other person does by giving money. He actually paid him with food stamps. Biz even posted a photo of them together, where he can be seen handing off the food coupons to an annoyed 50 cents.

There was one other trouble that was Markie was involved in, but this time it wasn’t so funny. In 1991, Markie and his label(Warner Bros) released an album that had a single named “Alone Again”. This song’s sample had some kind of similarity to O’Sullivan’s music. Markie and his label tried to clear the sample by running it by O’Sullivan, but he declined it. Still, they released the song despite his disapproval. So O’Sullivan sued Markie and his label, this ended up in him paying $250,000.

Due to this incident, many record labels started making sure that their samples got clearance so to avoid such legal troubles.

Life and Beginning of His Career

Marcel Theo Hall(Biz Markie) came from the streets of Harlem, Manhattan, New York. He was born on April 8, 1964, and grew up on Long Island. He finished school in 1982 in Middle Island from the Longwood High School. From an early age, he started listening to hip hop and developed a taste for it. Before entering the world of hip hop, Marcel changed his to Bizzy B Markie which he took from a tape he heard. The name Markie was according to him, a nickname given to him in his neighborhood.

This was the first hip-hop tape he ever heard, which was the ’77 ’78 tape by L Brothers. After listening to this, he became a fan of Busy Bee, which is the reason he choose the stage name Bizzy B Markie. Marcel then shortened his name even further and finally settled with Biz Markie. Initially, he started performing in nightclubs and then started performing in Maryland, Washington D.C., Pennsylvania, and Virginia colleges after gaining appreciation.

As Biz started getting recognition through his performances, he was featured in a documentary named “Big Fun in The Big Town“. Two years after being featured in a documentary, Biz release his debut album in 1998 titled “Goin’ Off”. While this album wasn’t like an out-and-out hit, many people loved a few singles in it. Especially the lead track, “Make The Music With Your Mouth, Biz” is something many people loved and was also the reason for the album’s success.

Singles like “Pickin’ Boogers”, “Vapors”, and “Nobody Beats the Biz” became underground hits.

Becoming Famous

Even though his first album didn’t get him enough recognition, the second one did the job. “The Biz Never Sleeps” was released on October 10, 1989, and became his first album to be certified Gold. This album was released by Warner Bros./Cold Chillin record labels and was produced by a couple of people who also involved his cousin, Cool V.

From this second album, the track “Just a Friend” bit became a huge hit, reaching #9 on the Billboard charts. This was also the first most successful song of Markie, which was probably due to his unique mix of singing and rap, also, it’s funny. Fun fact: the song is actually based on true events where he met a girl who he liked. One time, Markie had called her when she was in California and some guy picked up, she then took the phone and told him, “He’s a nobody, he’s just a friend”.

Markie later found out that this girl was cheating on him, and hence he wrote a song about that and name it “Just a Friend”. This song was also certified Platinum and was his first and only song to receive that certification. His next album “I Need A Haircut” was the one that landed him a lawsuit by Gilbert O’Sullivan. While Markie did lose the lawsuit and paid $250,000, he later released his next album in response to this incident.

The album art for the “All Samples Cleared!” showed in a courtroom as both judge and the defendant, making fun of his own incident. Interestingly, in this album, many songs in this album use a sample from “Get Out Of My Life Woman” by Allen Toussaint. There is no way that you can miss those similarities, but this still got cleared for samples.

Personal Life and Death

Biz Markie kept his personal life private and away from the spotlight, which is how some people are. Many people don’t even know that he got married, which he did in 2018. He got married to his longtime girlfriend, Tara Davis in October 2018. Since it was a private ceremony there aren’t any pictures online. The couple did not have any kids together, but Tara had a daughter who Markie step fathered.

A few months before his passing, the rapper had a stroke and brain damage hence was put under hospice. At the time was his passing, his wife was close to him and holding his hand, while he breathed his last. She also posted the news on her Instagram handle, letting fans know that he was at peace. He died on July 16, 2021, at the age of 57 years.

Wrapping Up

A rapper, singer, record producer, and disc. jockey, Markie was a great human who had a unique sense of music. While he may not have produced any music in the last decade, many people still go back to listen to his old ones. In this article, we have talked briefly about “what is Biz Markie’s net worth?” and things related to his finance. Also, read about his life and how became a huge star in the world of hip hop.

Frequently Asked Questions(FAQs)

How much is Biz Markie worth? At the time of his passing, Biz Markie’s net worth in 2021 was $1 million. Since he wasn’t producing any music or had much media attention, his net worth got pretty low. When did Biz Markie’s Beastie Boys release? Biz Markie’s beastie boys came out in the year 1999, and was from the album “Beastie Boys Anthology: The Sounds of Science”. This album was from the artist “Beastie Boys” and featured Biz Markie. What was the cause of Biz Markie’s death? Markie was hospitalized in 2020 due to Type 2 diabetes, and then he was in hospice due to brain damage in 2021. He had a stroke in the same year, and he then passed away on July 19, 2021. Who was Biz Markie’s Wife? Biz married his girlfriend Tara Davis in October 2018 and stayed in the public eye. Since the ceremony was held away from public cameras, there was no coverage of it. Their fans came to know about this after the couple kept posting pictures of themselves on their social media handles.