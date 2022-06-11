Billy Joel Net Worth: Career, Biography, Assets, Cars, Investments, Family

Billy Joel is one of the most popular musicians of America who is often lovingly referred to as “Piano Man” for his hit album with the same title. Having sold more than 150 million albums worldwide, Joel has cemented his name as one of the best-selling singers ever. In fact, he is also concluded as the third best-selling solo music artists from the United States. Beginning his professional journey in the late 60s, the award-winning singer/songwriter is enjoying an immensely successful career. Joel’s years of contribution to the industry has not only helped him achieve numerous milestones but also made him one of the richest musicians in the world to date. So, what is Billy Joel worth? As of 2022, Billy Joel net worth is predicted to be $225 million.

While Billy’s staggering net worth may stun you, the truth is, this figure could have been a lot higher than what it is currently. His financial issues in 1989 brought his wealth down quite a bit. (more on this later). Coming back to his achievements, the singer has won five Grammy so far. Moreover, out of the 14 albums he has released so far, 11 have either been platinum or multi-platinum certified. That said, there’s more to Billy Joel’s story than his illustrious music career that accounts for his multi-million dollar bank balance.

In this posting you will learn more about this iconic artist’s personal life, how much does Billy Joel make, how old is Billy Joel are other interesting facts. So let’s get started.

Billy Joel Net Worth, Biography and Early Life, Career, Awards, Assets and Personal Life

Amidst Joel’s crazily successful career, fans are curious to know more about the songwriter’s financials like his worth, the reasons behind his financial success and more. As mentioned earlier, currently Billy Joel net worth is reportedly a staggering $220 million. While his prolific music career is surely responsible for his lucrative wealth, it is not the only reason for his heavy bank balance. Billy Joel’s shrewd business tactics has helped him invest in ventures outside the music world that have proved extremely profitable.

How Much Does Billy Joel Make

Billy Joel has branched out his career into different channels within and outside the music industry which makes his annual salary highly variable. But to begin with, the majority of his earnings and net worth is from the sale of the albums and songs and then his live concerts. Joel has raked in $45 million during the period of June 2017 to 2018 alone. Between 2017 to 2019, he has earned over $50 million in total. The earning is surely one of the biggest contributions to what is Billy Joel worth today.

Notable Earnings From Record Sales

His album called “Glass Houses” released in 1980 was a massive hit with 7.1 million copies sold. The album generated an impressive revenue of $7.3 million making a significant elevation to Billy Joel net worth.

Joel’s collaboration with the Columbia Records proved to be very profitable. The singer started gaining success with his songs. Through this recording company he released “Piano Man” which was his very first hit. “The Strangers” made a sale of more than 10,000,000 copies. This was his fifth album and it took Billy’s career to a different level altogether. For his album “52nd Street”, he won the prestigious Grammy Award. Again a serious boost to Billy Joel net worth.

Now, even though most of Billy’s albums and songs have got him big paychecks in addition to huge fame, none could beat his compilation album “Greatest Hits”. Thanks to his gigantic fan following, this album managed to sell 11.5 million copies worldwide generating huge amount of money in revenue.

Earnings From Different Tours

Billy Joel retired from his song/ album recording in 1993 after enjoying a massive success. However, he did not retire from the performing and began touring periodically. In 1994, Billy started a series of concert tours, “Face To Face” that turned out to become the longest running tours in the history of pop music genre. It was a grand success and went on for years with on and off in between. But from 1994 to 2003, the total revenue generated from the sale of the tickets crossed $46 million.

In addition to that, Joel had been doing monthly musical residencies since 2014 that are held in New York’s Madison Square Garden. He reportedly played his 72nd consecutive shows in 2020 given that it is a long-running residency and it is still running as of writing this article. The singer apparently takes home around $2 million for every show he does in this. According to the sources, during the period between 2014 and 2019, Joel raked in an impressive $150 million which was a serious boost to Billy Joel Net Worth. For the New Year’s performance of 2019, he managed to pull in $4.6 million which made his earning during the period so attractive.

Other Ventures Adding to Billy Joel Net Worth

Outside his music career, Joel has a lot of different interests that has ultimately become key sources of earning. He published his autobiography titled “The Book of Joel: A Memoir” in 2011. The royalties from this book have sure earned him pretty well.

Billy Joel has invested in a couple of other businesses that include the Long Island Boat Company owing to his love for yachts and boats. The award-winning singer has collaborated with Zurn Yacht Design to make a custom build boat for him. The revenue generated from the sale of these products make a significant contribution to his wealth. Aside from that, he is also the owner of a bike showroom in Oyster Bay, Long Island that he inaugurated in 2010. He named the store “20th Century Cycles” and it offers a range of custom made antic-style motorbikes.

The singer has also secured his finances by investing in real estate. Over the last few years, Joel has been involved in several buying and selling of properties that proven to be very profitable. He has amassed huge fortune from this business. For example, Billy bought a penthouse apartment in Tribeca, New York for around $1.68 million in 1998. He reportedly sold it for $11.4 million in 2006 making a profit of a whopping $10 million. Apart from that he also has purchased many other properties that are currently valued at a much higher price than what he initially purchased them at.

Billy recieved a lawsuit settlement amount of $8 million from the the judgement passed against Frank Weber, his former manager and brother-in-law who reportedly mismanaged $30 million.

Biography and Early Life

Real Name William Martin Joel Popular Name Billy Joel Date of Birth May 9, 1949 Age 73 years Place of Birth Bronx, New York City Parents Father: Howard Joel

Mother: Rosalind Joel Spouse Elizabeth Weber Small (m. 1973 - 1982)

Christie Brinkley (m. 1985 - 1994)

Katie Lee, (2004 to 2009)

Alexis Roderick (m. 2015 to present) Children Two Daughters (Alexa Ray, Della Rose) Profession Singer, Song Writer, Businessman, Pianist, Author Net Worth $225 million

How old is Billy Joel? Billy Joel was born William Martin Joel on May 9, 1949 in Bronx, New York. So as of 2022, the singer is 73 years old. Billy inherits his love for music from his father, Howard Joel, who played classical piano in addition to being a businessman. His family reportedly ran off from the Nazis in Germany by passing through Switzerland and Cuba and then finally reaching the United States. Joel’s, mother, Rosalind Nyman on the other hand was from England’s Kent County.

Joel’s parents met each other while attending a Gilbert and Sullivan performance in 1930 at the City College of New York. Given his parents background, and the surrounding he grew up, he revealed that he had a mixed ethnicity of Irish, Polish and Italian. He was very young when his family relocated to Hicksville, Long Island where Billy grew up alongside his younger sister named Judy. In 1957, his parents ended their marriage for reasons unknown and his father went back to Europe. He married another woman there and settled in Austria.

Billy Joel has a half brother, Alexander Joel from his father and his second marriage. He has also taken up a career in the music industry. From 2001 to 2014, he was the chief musical director of the Staatstheater Braunschweig. Billy’s piano lessons started when he was just 4 years old as per his mother’s wish. As he went on with the learning and practice, his love for the instrument and the music as whole grew. This led him to create his own band at just 14, which he named “The Echoes” (which was later renamed to “Lost Souls”.

Education

Billy went to Hicksville High School, however, he failed to graduate from there. At that point of time, he was more interested in chasing his musical career so instead of putting efforts in completing high school, he launched is music career.

25 years later, after his career took off, Joel submitted essays and managed to earn a diploma at Hicksville High School. After this, he went on to earn doctorate and other degrees in music from various universities and colleges. They include Berklee College of Music, Fairfield University, Manhattan School of Music, Syracuse University, and Stony Brook University.

Career

In 1967, Joel left the band that he started at the age of 14 and teamed up with Hassles, another musical group. United Artists Records signed Hassles and the band released multiple songs and albums. None of them was much successful though. Two years later, in 1969, Joel along with the drummer of the band, Jon Small exited from the group and created “Attila”. It was only a two member group and the duo released their first album in the year 1970. They soon split because Billy has an affair with Jon’s wife.

Billy Joel began his solo career in 1971, by signing a contract with the record company Family Productions. He released his very first solo album titled “Cold Spring Harbor” in the same year. The album couldn’t achieve much success but Billy managed to impress Columbia Records who decided to sign him in 1972. The singer dropped numerous albums with this recording group. Some of the notable ones are “Piano Man”, “Streetlife Serenade” and “Turnstiles”.

Even though he is well-known for his album “Piano Man”, the singer actually got his break after his fourth album “The Stranger” in 1977. The album not only became the best selling one of Columbia Records by selling more than 10 million copies, but also one of his first works to get critical appreciation. Some of its singles like “Only the Good Die Young”, “Just the Way You Are”, “Vienna”, and “She’s Always a Woman” were very successful.

Career through the 80s till 90s

Through the rest of the 80s and until the 90s, Billy went on to release several more albums like “52nd Street”, “The Nylon Curtain”, “Glass Houses”, “The Bridge”, “An Innocent Man”, “Storm Front”, and “River of Dreams”.

The album “52nd Street” was his first one that ranked #1 on the Billboard 200 chart. With its immense success, the singer rose as one of the most successful rock musicians of his time. The “Glass House” made him the first rock singer in history to top the Billboard Hot 100 chart. By this time the songwriter achieved tremendous fame and financial success making a significant impact on Billy Joel net worth. He released his last studio album in 1993 after which Joel decided to officially retire from active song recording in 1993.

Joel continued to perform in the concerts and events and went on with his touring after that. He performed on stage with singers like Elton John. He is still continuing with his monthly residency in New York’s Madison Square Garden which started in 2014. Since 2014 to date, he has released only one album called “Fantasies & Delusions”.

Awards and Achievements

Selling over 150 million records during his career, Billy Joel cemented his name as one of the best-selling solo musicians in the world. 33 of his single pieces hit top 40 in the billboard charts. During his career, he received a total of 23 Grammy nominations of which Billy won six of them. In addition to that, he was inducted into the the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Songwriter Hall of Fame.

Personal life

Billy Joel married Elizabeth Weber Small in 1973. Elizabeth was earlier the wife of Jon Small, who was Joel’s musical partner. Joel was having an affair with her since the time of their musical collaboration which later they turned into a legal marriage. It did not, however, last long and the separated in 1982. After their split, Joel was almost broke as Elizabeth’s brother, who worked as his manager, mismanaged his funds that led Joel to a loss of almost $30 million. In addition to that, Joel’s multimillion dollar divorce settlement worsened his financial situations.

The singer then married Christie Brinkley, a model in 1985 but during this time Billy was facing major financial crisis. In order to make up for the loss he had suffered from his previous marriage he was doing aggressive touring which caused issues in his marriage. The couple have a daughter whose name is Alexa Ray Joel. The couple separated in 1994.

After staying single for almost 10 years, Billy then tied the knot with Katie Lee, a chef by profession in 2004. Their marriage lasted till 2009. His fourth wife is Alexis Roderick in 2015 with who he has two daughters, Della Rose and Remy Anne Joel. They couple is still together since their marriage.

Assets

Billy Joel has been the owner of many luxurious properties mainly in Long Island, New York and Florida. The singer currently owns a home in Sag Harbor of Long Island. In addition to that, he has a waterfront mansion in Oyster Bay which is a 14000 sq. ft. property, He purchased for $22.5 million in 2002.

In 2014, Joel purchased Manalapan, Florida properties that were two lots next to each other. While one land was not developed, the other one had a mansion. The combined property costed him $12 million in 2014, but in in January 2020, he sold the mansion for $10.3 million. He hasn’t still sold the other lot. There are a couple of other properties which he either sold or had to give to his ex-wife as per divorce settlement.

Summing Up

Putting together an exceptional music career, Billy has earned a solid fame in addition to amassing a fortune that most people can only dream of. He has earned a name as one of the best musicians of all times thanks to his numerous hits that people still cherish and enjoy listening to. Currently, the award winning singer has a net worth of $225 million and a series of luxurious properties in some of the elite locations of the country. This is the result of his tremendously successful career in addition to his other business ventures and real estate dealings.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is Billy Joel worth? Billy Joel net worth as of 2022 is $225 million which he has earned through his illustrious musical career and other business endeavors. How old is Billy Joel? Born on May 9, 1949, in Bronx, New York City, Billy is currently 73 years old. Who is Joel’s wife? After having three divorces, Joel is finally is married to Alexis Roderick in 2015. They are still together and seem happy. Where does Billy Joel live? Billy Joel owns a series of homes in different locations like Long Island, New York, Florida etc. He likely switched between different places depending on his work and vacation.