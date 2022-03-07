Dramatic expressions, impulsive body language, and comical faces are essential for making others laugh. It is such a difficult task to coordinate all those and present the best comedy sketch. Well, guess what is more difficult than this? Not using any of them, but still, be able to make people laugh. There are few people who are able to do this, and we call them deadpan humorists. In this article, we will be talking about one such popular deadpan humorist, Bill Murray, and his net worth

Currently, the Bill Murray Net Worth is estimated to be about $180 million. I am not gonna stop by answering what is Bill Murray’s net worth, but I will explain how Murray came up with that figure.

Birthplace Evanston, Illinois. Ethnicity White Nationality American Profession Actor, Comedian. Born On September 21, 1950 Age 71 Height 6'1" Weight 75 Net Worth $180 million

Who Is Bill Murray?

Bill Murray is a deadpan comedian and actor who is also a winner of the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series. He has equally achieved as an actor and played various roles in different movies. Bill Murray was born on the 21st of September 1950 to his parents, Lucille Mary and Edward Joseph Murry II. His father was involved in the lumber business, while his mother was a maul-room clerk.

Bill was born into a family of kids. He grew up with his eight siblings. Just like him, three of his siblings also became actors, One of his brothers named Ed Murray recently died in the year 2020. While studying in high school, unfortunately, his father passed away due to diabetes. He attended Jesuit High School. Bill had to go through a difficult phase during his teenage because his mother had many miscarriages and his sister was affected with polio. It was probably the poverty that forced him to smuggle drugs, during which he was caught and arrested. He was lucky enough to get probation instead of jail time.

Bill Murray Acting Career

Moving away from the mess, Bill Murray joined a comedy troupe called The Second City that was located in Chicago. Later he relocated to New York for joining “The National Lampoon Radio Hour“. Impressed by his performance on the radio, he was invited to Saturday Night Live With Howard Cosell. This show was canceled one year later, and NBC came up with a similar comedy sketch named Saturday Night Live for three years from 1977 to 1980. Bimm Murray rose to fame after appearing on this NBC show.

The popularity landed him in a role in the movie Meatballs, which was a commercial success. Murray appeared in movies such as Stripes, Caddyshack, and tootsie. Among these three movies, everyone praised him for his role in the caddie shack. He gave such an authentic performance because he was a caddie himself once in his life. On top of all, this movie gave probably earned him $2.7 million according to the reports of The Hollywood Reporter. The rising curve saw a sudden dip when he witnessed the failure of the movie The Razor’s Edge, which really broke him. He took a break for four years.

Bill Murray made his comeback in the year 1988 by acting in the movie Scrooge. He was again cast in for the sequel of Ghostbuster 2. Murray gave his best performance of the decade in the movies Groundhog Day and Space Jame. There is another movie for which Bill Murray was acclaimed, it was his acting in the movie Rushmore. Murray was paid a mere $9000 for this movie, but the success of Rushmore opened the gates for serious roles. He acted in the movie Lost in Translation, which made him the favorite actor among movie critics.

Murray Voice-over

After this, he acted in supporting roles and gave voice-overs to several movies. Murray later picked on the Voice-over career seriously. He gave his voice-over for the character Mr. Badger in the movie Fantastic Mr. Fox. Murray’s one of the notable voice-overs was for the character Baloo in the movie The Jungle Book that was released in 2016. Now let us take a look at how much is Bill Murray Worth.

Bill Murray Earnings

Bill Murray with his nearly 40 years journey in cinema has amassed a huge deal of money to his net worth. The salary of Bill Murray has been rising continuously as Murray continued expressing his versatility in acting. His earnings not only come from being an actor, but also as a voice recording artist. He has given voice-over to one of the biggest blockbuster movies of Hollywood, The Jungle Book.

Murray earned around $240K for his debut acting role as a summer camp counselor in the movie Meatballs. This was a huge amount for a debutant actor, but reasonable because he was already popular from SNL. In the early 80s, he collaborated with writer-director Harold Ramis and acted in several movies. Murray acted in the movie Stripes, which was directed by Harold, earning him around $880K. The next movie with Harold got him around $1.8 million. Murray earned a huge chunk of money the first time in his life after he acted in the movie Ghostbusters, which was released in 1984. The movie grossed $295 million worldwide, and he earned around $6 million. Murray also became a household name after this movie, and people enjoyed his presence in the movie.

He went on to receive high paychecks for every movie he appeared in, such as Ghostbusters 2, Space Jam, and Groundhog Day. From the movie Groundhog Day, he reportedly made around $2 million. Since he became an established actor, he always got the role of a protagonist and most of his movies were successful. Despite aging, he always got a role to play, which kept him afloat in Cinema. Recently, he earned a whopping $48 million from the movie The Jungle Book, while the box office collection of the movie was $965 million.

Bill Murray Other Ventures

Bill Murray has been wise enough to multiply the money he earned as an actor. He has invested good deal of money in various businesses. He is co-owner of a restaurant, four baseball teams, and a clothing company that sells clothes related to golf. The restaurant was a joint venture with one of his brothers. So far, he has earned around $8 million from his investments in these businesses, making somewhere between $50K to 100K a year. Apart from business, he has also invested in a movie that was released on Netflix.

Bill Murray Real Estate

Murray with his surplus money has invested quite generously in real estate. He has bought several properties in America and residences in New York, Los Angeles, Palisades, California, Santa Fe, Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts, and Rancho. However, Bill Murray has kept his details regarding his properties private and the only publicly available detail is his property in New York, whose sale price is $4.9 million.

Bill Murray Charity Works

“Giving back is a responsibility and not an option”

We saw how much is Bill Murray worth, but how much does he give back to society. Well, Bill Murray considers charity as one of his important responsibilities. As a response, he hosted a golf tournament every year to raise money for Charity. The Caddyshack Charity Golf Tournament is hosted by Bill Murray and his brothers at St Augustine. According to him, this is one of the best ways for fundraising because he gets to spend time with his family. Their Charity Golf tournament earned more than $2 million in its 12th year. The amount would be donated to The Guardian Catholic Schools, Florida School for the Deaf and Blind, Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation, and St Vincent’s Mobile Health Outreach Ministry.

He invites a lot of celebrities to participate in the tournament. To name a few celebrities, Darius Rucker, Cindy Morgan, Kevin Sorbo, Melissa Joan Hart, etc. This way he is able to raise a lot of money. Bill Murray says that the habit of giving back to society started from his mother. His mother raised 9 children alone and still managed to donate at least $25. All this, without causing discomfort to her kids. This inspired Bill Murray to donate.

Bill Murray Family

Bill Murray was born with five brothers and three sisters. The names of his younger brothers are John Murray and Joel Murray. Both of them are actors. One of his elder brothers is also an actor, whose name is Brian Doyle. The other two elder brothers are Edward Murry and Andy Murry. The names of his sisters are Nancy Murray, Peggy Murray, and Laura Murray.

Bill Murray Height and Weight

He is 6’1″ high, and he weighs around 75 Kg.

Conclusion

I have mentioned what is Bill Murray’s net worth and expanded on it. Further, I have provided information regarding his personal life and his family. I hope you found the information you came looking for. Thank you for reading.

Frequently Asked Questions(FAQs) – Bill Murray Net Worth

1. How many siblings does Bill Murray Have? Bill Murray has eight siblings, which includes 5 brothers and 3 sisters. 2. What was the salary of Bill Murray in The Jungle Book? He reportedly earned $48 million as a salary from the movie The Jungle Book. 3. After which movie did Bill Murray take a four-year hiatus? Bill Murray took a break for 4 years after the failure of the movie The Razor Blade. 4. How old is Bill Murray? Bill Murray was born on September 21, 1950. As of February 2022, the age of Bill Murray is 71.