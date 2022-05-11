Bill Maher Net Worth: Biography, Age, Height, Career, Assets, Family, Earnings

Bill Maher is a popular political commentator, television presenter, producer, actor and comedian from America. He has been in the industry for more than four decades now and has earned millions of dollars hosting various shows. Some of the biggest shows of Maher include “Politically Incorrect with Bill Maher” and HBO talk show “Real Time with Bill Maher” among others. Through his outstanding contributions, he has not only built a huge fan base but has also come out as one of the most successful television personalities of all time. Today Bill Maher Net Worth is reportedly $150 million which also makes him one of the richest hosts in the world.

Maher portrays a strong individual who never hesitates to speak his heart and mind out. He engages himself with difficult personalities which often lands him in various controversies. Despite that, his schismatic persona has helped him rise to prominence and gained him a drool worthy fortune. The TV host openly speaks his views on various aspects of America’s sociopolitical scene. The subjects he mainly focuses on include religion, politics and political authenticity, mass media, bureaucracy and more.

In addition to being a commentator, Bill Maher is also famous for his incredible comical timing that has won millions of hearts. In this article today, we will talk more about this television star, how much does Bill Maher make, how old is Bill Maher, his professional life and more. Let’s get started.

Bill Maher Net Worth, Biography and Early Life, Career, Awards, Assets and Personal Life

What Is Bill Maher Worth

Starting his career in 1978, the “Politically Incorrect” host has, over the years, built on what is an extremely lucrative career. Currently, most sources have estimated Bill Maher net worth to be $150 million. While he has amassed most of this wealth from his successful hosting career, his strategic investments in other business ventures also play significant role in what is Bill Maher worth today.

How Much Does Bill Maher Make

Given the fact that Bill is one richest television hosts of the time, audiences wonder what might his annual salary look like. Well, the television personality’s yearly paycheck turns out to be $10 million which is incredible. Where does all that money come from?

The New York-based talk show host has racked up a gigantic chunk of money from his show “Real Time with Bill Maher” which has been running for the last 19 years. In addition to being a host, he has also co-produced, and co-wrote the show. With more than 580 episodes completed so far and still in the running, you can only imagine how much the host might have accrued from this show. Thus this talk show is counted as one of the main factors for rising Bill Maher net worth.

Earlier in his career, he hosted the show “Politically Incorrect” which didn’t bring him as much earning as the aforementioned show. However, this show helped him gain huge popularity and led way for a better career after. Also, as it ran for more than 8 years, it became one of the top shows of the time with popularity increasing with time. Maher thus probably managed to earn a pretty good salary from the show.

Other than these two major shows, his appearance in other series, programs and films have also contributed to Bill Maher net worth.

Other Ventures Adding To Bill Maher Net Worth

It isn’t just Bill’s hosting or television career but also some other smart business moves outside the industry that are responsible for the massive wealth he has today. He owns a small stake in the New York Mets baseball team. The TV presenter reportedly bought a 4% stake of the sports team in 2012 which could have costed him $20 million at that time. this was sure a huge money during that time but over the years his investment has tripled. As of today, the baseball team holds a value of 2 billion which per calculation means that Bill’s 4% stake now is worth $80 million. This is a $60 million more than what he spent.

Aside from his investment in the sports business, he has made some really profitable decisions in real estate segment. Among all his property investments, one of the most significant ones is a property that sits on 3.2 acres of land in Beverly hills that he bought in 2003 from Ben Affleck. The value of the mansion is reportedly on the higher side of $20 million. Additionally, sources say that Bill is the owner of more than 10 real estate assets. Along with that he has made investment in as many as 17 stocks that are worth $25 million. Some of the companies that Bill owns stocks in include Tesla, General Electric, FedEx, PepsiCo, AT&T among others.

So this pretty much explains a lot about Bill Maher net worth today and where has he earned his fortune from. Let’s move ahead and take a sneak peek into his early days.

Biography and Early Days

Real Name William Aloysius Maher Jr. Popular Name Bill Maher Date of Birth 20th January, 1956 Age 66 years Place of Birth New York City, NY, United States Parents Father: William Maher

Mother: Julie Maher Spouse/ Children None Profession Television Host, Political Commentator, Comedian, Actor, Businessperson Annual Salary $10 million Net Worth $150 million

It’s not just his wealth that fans are interested to know about but also everything little thing about this television star like how old is Bill Maher, his educational background and more. William Aloysius ‘Bill’ Maher Jr. was born on 20th of January, 1956 in New York City which means he is 66 years old as of 2022. He is the son of William Maher and Julie Maher who were both working professionals. While William was a news editor and radio presenter by profession, his mother Julie worked as a nurse.

Bill Maher and his sister Kathy Maher were raised in a catholic household in River Vale, New Jersey. Later however, when the host was a teenager, he found out that his mother hailed from a Jewish community. Maher went to Pascack High School and after graduating from high school, he enrolled at Cornell University to further his education. He graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in English and History (Double Major) from Cornell in the year 1978.

Career

Early Career

Right after completing his college degree in 1978, Bill stepped out into the professional world as comedian-actor in New York, hosting the “Catch a Rising Star comedy club” show. He then went on to host shows like “Tonight Show with Johnny Carson” and “Late Show” that gave him significant recognition. Besides, this was a great platform for him to fine tune his classic satirical standup regime.

In 1983, Maher made his debut film appearance in “D.C. Cab.”. Subsequently, he started appearing in various television shows and films in brief roles. Some of Bill’s initial projects in television from mid 80’s to earliest ’90s include “Sara”, “Max Headroom”, “Charlie Hoover”, “Murder, She Wrote” etc. The various films that he was a part of are “Ratboy”, “House II: The Second Story”, “Newhart”, “Pizza Man” among others.

Career Since The ’90s

In 1990, Bill Maher hosted the CBS Talk Show “Midnight Hour”. But the show that actually got him on the roll was “Politically Incorrect with Bill Maher”, the talk-show based on politics. It was initially telecasted by Comedy Central from 1993 to 1997. Later, ABC picked it up and started airing it from 1997 to 2002. Bill had high-profile guests from diverse political backgrounds like businessmen, members of pop culture, political gurus, writers, media personalities and more.

Unfortunately, Maher made some contentious comments just a few days after the 9/11 attacks that led to huge revenue loss for the show. Big advertising companies like FedEx and Sears Roebuck withdrew their sponsorship and the show had to be cancelled in June 2002. This, however, didn’t stop the host from heading to success.

In 2003, Bill started hosting the show in HBO called “Real Time with Bill Maher” which he also co-wrote and co-produced. The show had the same pattern as “Politically Incorrect” with the only difference being this show has more subject matter experts than celebrities. The longevity of this chat show is a proof of how much successful it has been. Beginning in 2003, this award-winning show is currently running its 20th season and so far it has covered 585 episodes.

Other Television Projects

Besides hosting his own chat shows, Bill Maher has been a part of several other shows in various television networks mainly as a political critic. Some of such notable shows include CNN’s “The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer”, MSNBC telecasted “The Rachel Maddow Show”. He has also appeared on “Hardball with Chris Matthews” on MSNBC.

Maher served as an executive producer for the 6 season documentary show called “Vice”. He has also collaborated with the the director Larry Charles to create a documentary film titled “Religulous”. That’s not it! Bill has also come up with nine short comedy special shows for HBO in addition to touring around the country giving on stage stand up performances.

Awards and Recognitions

In 2005, the television presenter grabbed the number 38 spot on Comedy Central’s list of “100 Greatest Stand-Up Comedians of All Time”. In 2006, he earned the title “Top Pot Comic” from High Times and later the name “Stoner of the Year”. He was inducted a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2010.

Bill Maher’s was able to bag Emmy nominations 22 times but sadly he couldn’t win any. That is a record number of time somebody has probably been an Emmy nominee but couldn’t win any. aside from that he has recieved TV Guide nominations, and two Writers Guild nominations as well. His shows on the other hand have won several awards. for example “Politically Incorrect” became one of the most popular shows of its time winning awards. They include Emmy Award in the category “Outstanding Technical Direction”, a Genesis Award for “Best Television Talk Show and two CableACE awards for “Best Talk Show Series”.

As for “Real Time with Bill Maher”, the show has recieved nominations for six Writers Guild Awards, and over 10 Primetime Emmy Awards. It won the 2006 Tony Award for “Best Cable News Show”.

Personal Life

Bill Maher has not married anyone even although he has been romantically engaged with quite a few women so far. In 2003, he reportedly got into relationship with Coco Johnsen, the model and actress. After dating for almost a year and a half, Johnsen filed a lawsuit against Bill for $9 million. She stated that he had promised to marry her but instead she only got pain and suffering from him. The charge was later dismissed. Bill also reportedly dated Karrine Steffans (former model and well-known author), journalist Cara Santa Maria and Anjulie Persaud, an American singer.

While Maher earns so much of money from his illustrious career, he says that he isn’t interested in materialistic things. The television host is an advocate of animal rights and spends a lot of money on animals. He has been associated with PETA since 1997 as an advisory board member. In fact, he is in the advisory board of several other organizations like “The National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws(NORML)”, Project Reason etc.

Assets

As mentioned earlier, Bill Maher has an impressive portfolio of real estate assets. He reportedly lives in palatial mansion located in Beverly Hills, California. the property sits on 8500 sq. ft. area. It features 8 Bedrooms, 10 Baths, 2 pools, Persian inspire interiors, and many other modern day amenities. He has also bought the land right beside this home that earlier belonged to Drew Barrymore. So this means he has this entire overlay of land with the house all to himself.

In January 2020, Maher also purchased a $1 million dollar condo on Catalina Island, located in the South West of Los Angeles.

Summing Up

Only a few people have the courage to talk their mind out publicly and earn money out of it. Bill Maher is one of them who has done that and has accrued millions in the process. He is massively outspoken which has made him one of the most controversial television figures since the time he entered into this industry. But it is also true that his content carries impressive quality; the fact that he received nominations for several awards numerous times is the proof of it.

Bill has a jaw dropping net-worth of $150 million which he has amassed from his mainstream talk shows along with several other business ventures. That said, you might see this figure go higher because Bill Maher is continuing to host HBO aired “Real Time with Bill Maher” in 2022 as well. Given the show’s popularity, it is likely that the network will keep renewing it over and again.

