Bill Burr is one of the most famous comedians in the world. He is also an actor, writer and also makes podcasts. Bill Burr has performed in various stand up specials across the globe and has starred in a few films. He has created a Netflix animated series called F is for Family and has voiced the lead character. Billburr has been a part of various television shows such as Breaking Bad, The Mandalorian, The Simpsons, etc. All of this clearly shows us that Bill Burr has made loads of money. So let us find out how much is Bill Burr worth and what is Bill Burr salary after we take a look at his early life and what he did to get famous.

About Bill Burr

For those of you who do not know, William Frederick Burr is Bill Burr’s real name. He was born on 10 June 1968 in Canton, Massachusetts, United States of America. He was brought up in Massachusetts, where he graduated from high school in the year 1987. After completing high school, Bill Burr would join the Emerson College located in Boston, Massachusetts, United States of America. He earned his bachelor’s degree in radio from this college in the year 1993. Upon graduating from college, he would start working in warehouses. Bill Burr, always had a love for comedy, but would not start his career till 1992.

Bill Burr Career and His Podcast

In the year 1992, Bill Burr performed in his first comedy show. Later in the year 1994, Bill Burr decided to move to New York, so he could pursue his comedy career, and the rest is history. By the year 2007, Bill Burr started recording podcasts for the Bill Burr Monday Morning Podcasts. The podcasts mainly contained talks about Bill Burr’s current life, his comedy specials, he would also talk about his life experiences, etc.

Another part of the podcast was that he would even answer certain questions asked by his fans and listeners and also would advise them. The podcast featured many guests and also had appearances from his wife Nia sometimes. Bill Burr Monday Morning Podcasts can be found on his official website, YouTube channel, and All Things Comedy network, which was founded by Bill Burr and Al Madrigal in the year 2012. Bill Burr would collaborate with his friend Bert Kreischer and make another podcast called the Bill Bert Podcast in 2019.

Related Work

Bill Burr went on to be a part of various other podcasts which were hosted by other comedies or podcasters. He started to appear in the podcast such as The Joe Rogan Experience, The Adam Carolla Show, Nobody Like Onions, Opie and Anthony, The Nerdiest Podcast, etc. When comedian Tom Green launched his podcast, Bill Burr was called as his first guest. By the year 2015, Bill Burr was one of the most popular comedians in the world. His comedy special shows were selling out very quickly.

One of Bill Burr’s comedy specials had sold out and the show was being held in Madison Square Garden in the year 2015. Just imagine how big of a name you have to be in comedy so that a show can be sold out in Madison Square Garden. Bill Burr’s show had also sold out in the Royal Albert Hall in the year 2018. Did you know that Bill Burr even holds a record of having the most consecutive shows being sold out in the Wilbur Theatre? Maybe you do. But do you know how many of his shows were sold out? Bill Burr has a total of 19 consecutive sold-out shows. This beats the record of another famous comedian, Aziz Ansari who holds a record of 10 consecutive sold-out shows. This is not it Bill Burr even sold more than 20,000 seats in one of his comedy specials which was being held in the Los Angeles Forum in the year 2018.

Comedy Specials and GTA

Another fact about Bill Burr you might not know is that he voiced the character of Jason Michaels in the 2008 game Grand Theft Auto IV. He voiced the character again in the year 2009 when Rockstar Games launched another part of Grand Theft Auto IV and was titled Grand Theft Auto IV The Lost and Damned. Later in the year 2008, Bill Burr was featured in his first-ever hour-long special, which was titled Why Did I Do This? The special received a lot of positive reviews and was very successful. The show was filmed in New York. Bill Burr started to appear in many other successful comedy specials, such as his Let it Go special. Let it Go was featured in Comedy Central and was filmed in San Francisco, The Fillmore.

Almost 2 years later, Bill Burr was featured in the Netflix special. The special was titled You People are All the Same. In the special, Bill Burr used his perfectly timed dark humor to make gold-digger jokes and how we require a plague so the weak will die. This made sure that the audience would cry with laughter. He starred in another hour-long special, which was titled I’m Sorry You Feel that Way. The specialty of this comedy was that it was shot in black and white. I’m Sorry You Feel that Way, was shot in the Tabernacle Theatre in Atlanta, Georgia. We don’t know if you have watched any of his specials, but if you do watch it after reading this article or by hearing about it from someone, you will understand why Bill Burr is referred to as the Comedian of Comedians.

Bill Burr started to make appearances in films and televisions. He appeared in Breaking Bad and played the character of Patrick Kuby. Bill Burr made his appearance in the series only in the fourth and fifth seasons of the show. He later played the role of a cop who was named Mark Mullins in the 2013 action comedy film The Heat. He created the animated television show which was titled F is for Family and also voiced the lead character of the show. F is for Family was released on Netflix in the year 2015.

Later in the year 2017, another comedy special of Bill Burr was launched. The special was titled Bill Burr: Walk Your Way Out. This became Bill Burr’s fifth comedy special, which was an hour long. Bill Burr’s next hour long stand up comedy special was Paper Tiger, which was released in 2019. Paper Tiger was filmed in the Royal Albert Hall, which is located in London. After this Bill Burr was featured in the hit series, The Mandalorian in which he played the character of Miga Mayfeld. He only appeared in the sixth and fifteenth episodes of the series.

Bill Burr Net Worth

Bill Burr is according to us is one of the greatest comedians in the history of comedy. His witty, dark humor is to die laughing for. Bill Burr has done shows throughout the world. His shows are usually all sold out. As we mentioned before, his show had sold out in Madison Square garden. This should be enough to tell you that Bill Burr has made loads of money. Now coming to the question, how much is Bill Burr worth? He is estimated to be worth around $12 million.

This is seriously jaw-dropping, as many celebrities do not have such a huge net worth. While the majority of his earnings come from his comedy specials and shows, Bill Burr has made a lot of money with his appearances in films and televisions shows. Bill Burr also makes money from his podcasts. If you are wondering how much does Bill Burr make per podcast? He makes about $6500 per podcast and has more than 100,000 listeners. Bill Burr makes an estimated $1 million for his comedy specials and shows and makes $500,000 per role in a movie or a television show. Not to forget that he is also the co-founder of the All Things Comedy network, which is also a source of his income which gives him such a big network. Bill Burr also has a YouTube channel where he posts his podcasts and other videos and has more than 800,000 subscribers.

Full Name William Frederick Burr Date of Birth 10 June 1968 Age 53 years Birthplace Canton, Massachusetts, United States of America Height 5'10" Weight 165 lbs Net Worth $12 million

Bill Burr’s Assets

As we have seen that Bill Burr has loads of money. His net worth is much more than most comedians and celebrities. Usually, when people have this much money, they buy a lot of sick cars and huge mansions. But in the case of Bill Burr, we do not have any clear information on what cars he drives. We do know that he owns a Jaguar XF which can cost nearly $51,000. Bill Burr seems to be very modest even though he has so much money. He purchased a villa that is spread across, 2663 square feet in Los Angeles for $4.7 million but later sold it. We do not have information of where he currently lives, but there was news that he was living in a one-bedroom apartment in New York, which he apparently purchased in 2011. Bill Burr seems to be very humble and modest with his money, and there isn’t much information on how he spends his money.

Conclusion

When we say that Bill Burr is one of the greatest comedians in the history of comedy, we mean it. Just take a look at one of his comedy specials, and you will agree with us. Being able to sell out the entire show in big venues should be enough to tell you about how great he is. With all this, he has made a ton of money, much more than many famous people. But Bill Burr seems to be very modest with his money and does not look like he boasts any fancy cars or luxurious things. With news saying that he is living in a single bedroom house in New York, so he can continue his comedy career, you can clearly see that he is a very humble comedian.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. How old is Bill Burr? Bill Burr was born on 10 June 1968 which makes him 53 years old. 2. Where is Bill Burr from? Bill Burr was born in Canton, Massachusetts, United States of America. He was also raised here and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in radio from Emerson College, Boston, Massachusetts 3. Is Bill Burr married? He is married to actress Nia Renee Hill. Both of them have a daughter together named Lola Burr.