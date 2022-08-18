Starbucks is a very well-known name in the coffee brewing industry. It is a multinational company that is a chain of coffee houses providing services as a roastery. The headquarters of Starbucks are located in Seattle, Washington. Starbucks is listed as the largest coffeehouse chain in the world. It has 33,833 stores in over 80 countries across the world. Half of those coffeehouses are there in the United States only.

Starbucks provides many items on its menu for its customers. They include hot and cold beverages, coffee beans, instant coffee powder, teas, espresso, café latte, Frappuccino, juices, desserts, and also snacks. Additionally, the seasonal options on its menu are quite famous among its customers.

As it is the top coffee chain in the world, it has many alternatives in the market. They are many direct competitors in the industry for Starbucks. They may be local coffee chains or international ones.

I am going to list those companies in this article for you. Continue reading this article till the end to know about them.

Starbucks Alternatives and Competitors

There are many stores and coffee houses in the industry that are in direct competition with Starbucks. It has been competing with them to maintain the top place as the largest coffeehouse chain in the world. Some of the top companies which are in competition for Starbucks are McCafe by McDonald’s, Café Coffee Day, Dunkin’ Donuts, Costa Coffee, etc. Additionally, I will also discuss other stores and food chains which are alternatives to Starbucks. There are many other local cafés that may act as an alternative to the coffee at Starbucks.

Keep reading further to learn more about those stores and cafés.

List of Competitors for Starbucks

Take a look at the following list of restaurants and coffee houses.

1. Dunkin’ Donuts

Dunkin’ Donuts is the biggest rival and competitor of Starbucks coffee house. It is an American chain of coffee houses. This is the direct competitor for the Starbucks coffee house. It has coffee houses all across the United States, Canada, and other countries.

The headquarters of Dunkin’ Donuts is in Quincy, Massachusetts. It is founded in 1950. It has a waged look around its outlet unlike many other modern cafés such as Starbucks. Starbucks has a modern outlook at its cafés with a professional ambiance. The Dunkin’ Donuts stores have nearly 12,900 stores in 42 countries all around the world. It is the fourth largest coffee chain in the world.

Starbucks has a franchise model which is not the case with Dunkin’ Donuts. Dunkin’ Donuts has no franchises and runs direct stores.

Nevertheless, Dunkin’ Donuts does not match up with Starbucks on the list of the biggest coffee chains in the world. Also, it has a big difference in their revenues. Starbucks’ revenue is 24.61 billion in 2021, whereas Dunkin’ Donuts’ revenue is 1.37 billion U.S. dollars as of 2019.

2. Costa Coffee

Costa Coffee is a U.K.based coffee chain. It is the best second largest coffee chain just behind Starbucks which is the direct competitor of the coffee chain. It has nearly 3,800 stores in around 32 countries across the world.

Costa Coffee was founded by Italian brothers named Bruno and Sergio Costa in 1971 in London. Costa Coffee is similar to Starbucks and also provides coffee beans at their stores. Also, they provide hot and cold beverages, coffees, teas, snacks, sandwiches, etc. Additionally, they provide seasonal options just like Starbucks.

Costa Coffee is a competitor of Starbucks but only outside the United States as they do not have outlets in America.

3. Café Ritazza

Café Ritazza is a British multinational coffee chain. It is stated as the best coffee customers can get from coffee houses. Their outlets are located everywhere including airport lounge areas, train stations, university campuses, shopping malls, hospitals, etc.

It has 119 coffee house outlets across 21 countries. They provide coffee in four blends, which are Sorrento, Firenze, Napoli, and Capri.

The menu at the Café Ritazza has an Italian touch to it which has all the items of Starbucks. Additionally, they also provide alcoholic beverages at their stores. Café Ritazza may be a small company based on the stores and revenue but is in direct competition with Starbucks.

4. The Coffee Republic

The Coffee Republic is a British coffee bar. Also, it is a deli franchise chain. It is founded by Bobby and Sahar Hashemi in 1995. It has nearly 128 stores in different locations. Their menu includes hot and cold beverages, juices, desserts, and also snacks such as healthy sandwiches and salads.

5. Folgers and Maxwell House

Folgers and Maxwell House is a grocery chain providing some best quality coffee at their stores. Even though they are grocery stores they are in direct competition with Starbucks. The main item on the Starbucks menu is coffee.

Both Folgers and Maxwell House are very well-known brands in the United States retail market. But they do not have direct coffee houses in the states. They are also economical options as Starbucks is a costly coffee when compared to Folgers and Maxwell House.

6. Peet’s Coffee

Peet’s Coffee is a roastery house based in the San Francisco Bay Area and is owned by the JAB Holding Company. It is founded by Alfred Peet in 1966. This is a small coffee house compared to other multinational coffee houses like Starbucks, Dunkin’ Donuts, etc. They run many outlets including grocery stores where they provide freshly roasted beans, espresso beverages, brewed coffee, and also bottled cold brews. There are 200 Peet’s Coffee stores across the United States.

7. Lavazza

Lavazza is an Italian coffee house providing products and beverages related to coffee. It is founded by Luigi Lavazza in 1895 in Turin. It was initially a grocery store which was later developed into coffee houses and outlets.

Additionally, they have many coffee houses in several countries all across the world. This also includes the United States and the United Kingdom. It provides good quality coffee for its customers which are the best in the industry. This coffee is in direct competition with Starbucks.

8. McCafe by McDonald’s

McDonald’s has introduced McCafe in their stores and other locations. This is also a major competitor for Starbucks as they also provide premium quality coffee at their cafés. McCafe is owned by McDonald’s and is launched by them in 1993 in Melbourne, Australia. The espresso coffees offered by McCafe are quite famous among its customers. They have nearly 15,000 stores all across the world.

9. Café Nero

Café Nero is an Italian based coffee house. It has headquarters in London, England. It is founded by Gerry Ford in 1997. Café Nero has over 1000 stores across 11 countries including the United Kingdom, Asia, and also Europe. The menu at Café Nero also includes hot and iced coffee beverages, desserts, breakfast (24×7), sandwiches, fruit juices, and also smoothies.

Additionally, Café Nero’s menu also includes all the local items based on the locality in which the store is situated.

10. Café Coffee Day

Café Coffee Day is an Indian brand that is a multinational chain of coffeehouses. It is based in Bangalore, India. Their cafés are also present in International locations. They include Nepal, the Czech Republic, Malaysia, Egypt, etc.

Additionally CCD has its own coffee plantations in Chikkamagaluru, Karnataka. It is the largest producer of arabica beans in Asia and is also well known for importing them.

The Café Coffee Day menu includes lattes, espresso, cappuccino, and South Indian filter coffee.

11. Tim Hortons

Tim Hortons is a Canada based coffee chain house. This is a direct and major competitor for Starbucks in the Canadian retail market. Also, it has a major share in the share market around 54% stake.

The menu options at Tim Hortons include sandwiches, baked items, doughnuts, soups, and also hot food items.

12. Luckin Coffee

Luckin Coffee is a Chinese coffee chain house and is found in 2017. This has been providing premium quality coffee to its customers which are loved by them. They have stores all across China and are also the biggest competitor for Starbucks in China. They have takeouts and kiosks all across the country.

Luckin Coffee has over 4,500 kiosks in China. This has been a big competitor for Starbucks till it faced bankruptcy.

13. Neighborhood Coffee Houses

The United States market has many local coffee shops which are loved by people all across the country. Although they are small retailers they are a major competitor for Starbucks. They are known to offer many coffee beverages which are loved by the people around.

In addition to this, they provide the best ambiance and are considered as good hangout spots for locals. Also, they have affordable coffee options.

Conclusion

Starbucks is no doubt the best and largest coffee house outlet all across the world. To maintain this place they have to face constant competition in the market. Major competitors for it are Dunkin’ Donuts, McCafe, Café Coffee Day, Café Nero, Lavazza, etc.

Additionally, there are many other local cafés that are alternatives to Starbucks. Finally, most of them are based in the UK, Italy, China, India, Europe, etc.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What are the major competitors for Starbucks in the world? Major competitors for Starbucks are Dunkin’ Donuts, McCafe, Café Coffee Day, Café Nero, Lavazza, etc. Also, there are many other cafés which are situated locally all across the United States. Who owns McCafe? McCafe is owned by Mcdonald’s and has outlets along with the retailer’s outlets. Where are Starbucks cafés located? Starbucks has 33,833 stores across 80 countries around the world. 15,444 stores are located in the United States. Who is the largest producer of Arabica beans? Café Coffee Day is the largest producer of arabica beans in Asia and is also well known for importing them.