A burger is one of the best American things. In some countries, Burger is a food symbol of American food culture. However, now the dish has spread throughout the world, and it is popularly found in many countries. Still, the kind of affection Americans have toward the burger is unbeatable. Especially, the burgers prepared by McDonald’s. We, Americans, crave more after each bite. We savor every buck that we spent on the burger we bought from McDonald’s. However, only the biggest burger from McDonald’s will ensure that we are getting the most for each buck we spent. So, what is the biggest McDonald’s Burger that you can order? Well, I am here with the answer. Continue reading to know it.

Which Is McDonald’s Biggest Burger?

McDonald’s sells a wide variety of burgers to its customers on a daily basis. It has diversified the burger menu to satisfy different types of customers. In the long list of burgers, which is the biggest McDonald’s Burger. Well, the biggest burger available in McDonald’s is a Double Quarter Pounder with Cheese. However, there are other burgers on the secret menu that will astonish you and completely satisfy your taste buds and stomach. If I have to name some from the secret menu, it will be Monster Mac, Land burger, Sea Burger, and Air burger. Keep reading this article as I elucidate more on getting big burgers from McDonald’s.

Which Burger on the McDonald’s Menu Is the Biggest?

If you are going to order a Burger from the McDonald’s menu, and you want the biggest burger from the list, you have to choose Double Quarter Pounder with cheese. This burger has around 740 calories. In addition to that, around 43 grams of Burger are constituted of Carbohydrates, 48 grams of fat, and lastly 1360 mg of sodium. However, you don’t have to limit yourself to this. If you check out the burgers available on McDonald’s secret menu, you can taste much bigger burgers. In the next section, I will be talking about the different monsters on McDonald’s Secret Menu.

What Are the Monster Burgers That Are Available in Secret Menu?

If you are dedicated to eating a burger that is larger than anyone who is eating around you, the monster burgers listed on the secret menu are the ones you should try. These burgers are much bigger when compared to the biggest burger available on McDonald’s menu. I will talk about those Monster burgers in this section.

Land, Sea, and Air Burger

Give way to one of the McDonald’s biggest burgers available on the McDonald’s secret menu. The Land, Sea, and Air Burger. Once you order this Burger, try ordering a McChicken, a cheeseburger, and at last a Filet-O-Fish. This is to take the monstrous burger to another level. After getting all these on your table, you can reassemble them so that one bun ends up in the middle of the Sandwich. I think this burger will definitely quench your appetite. In case, your appetite hasn’t been satisfied yet, you can cross the limits by choosing to mix and match the condiments.

Monster Mac

One can crown the Monster Mac as the biggest McDonald’s Burger available on the McDonald’s secret menu. However, be warned, that Monster Mac is the worst option if you have concerns for your health. If you are a monster who wants to snack on this Monster Mac, then I bow my head in salutation and welcome you. Let me tell you one thing before you decide to eat this, the Monster Mac is filled with nothing but an unusual amount of Hamburger patties.

McRicky

You can definitely recognize what the name of this burger is referring to. Yeah! You are right. McDonald’s named this burger after the famous television show, Rick and Morty. This burger is also monstrous, like the previous two. You can create this monstrous burger by ordering a Double Quarter Pounder, some cheese, and some hamburger patty. In addition to all of these, you will need a four-piece McNugget added with both the sweet and sour sauce. Now, take off the top bun from the Quarter Pounder. You will see three patties. Now, stack up McNuggets on top of it. At last, you have to add the sweet and sour sauce above the top bun. Voilà! You McRicky is now ready. You can start with a big bite and enjoy the enormity of the burger.

Big McChicken

You are about to taste a delicious burger that will make your taste buds happy. It is developed from Big Mac and is quite huge. However, like the Monster Mac, the Big McChicken isn’t a healthy choice as well. Let me explain how you prepare a Big McChicken. Order a Big Mac and McChicken sandwiches. Now, remove the buns from the Big Mac (including the middle bun). After removing the buns, you have to replace them with McChicken’s buns. By replacing the buns, the sandwich is now loaded with protein. However, due to excessive fat and carbohydrate, it is considered completely unhealthy. Hence, I would advise you to try this art at your own risk.

Surf and Turf

When compared to other big burgers from the secret menu, the surf and turf can be easily prepared. You just need to order a cheeseburger and filet-O-fish. In the next step, you should remove the top bun from the Filet-O-fish and place the cheeseburger above it. There you go. In no time, you prepared a Surf and Turf burger that is big enough to satisfy your appetite.

The McGangBang

This is one of the most familiar Burgers from McDonald’s secret menu. It is too easy to prepare. All you have to do is to order a McDouble and a McChicken. Now, sandwich the McChicken between McDouble. That’s it. You are done. Have a blast. Make sure to start with a big bite.

McKinley Mac

Just like the previous Burger, this burger is easy to prepare as well. This preparation of this burger involves, making some changes in the fillings of the Big Mac. In order to create this monster burger, you have to order a Big Mac and along with it, request about two quarter-pound hamburger patties. You will use this as a replacement for the regular Big Mac patties. The McKinley Mac, when all said and done, is a perfect cross of Big Mac and Double Quarter Pounder.

What I Have Said in This Article (Recap)

I started this article by speaking about the biggest McDonald’s Burger. Following that, I mentioned the biggest burger that one can order from McDonald’s menu, which was a Double Quarter Pounder with Cheese. However, McDonald’s has a secret menu that has burgers that are bigger than the Double Quarter Pounder. Later, I mentioned those monstrous burgers from the secret menu. After that, I explained how to order the monstrous burger from McDonald’s. While explaining that, I also gave cautioned about burgers that are really unhealthy. Especially, burgers that are full of fat and carbohydrates are not good for our health.

Final Thoughts

The yearning for engulfing a big burger is irresistible for few. McDonald’s doesn’t lay any restrictions on the way you eat the burger. You are free to eat however you want. Sometimes, trying something extraordinary is good. This kind of activity instills confidence in our hearts. However, in addition to mental health, you have to consider physical health as well. There can be severe consequences of eating a monstrous burger. You may experience light to severe physical symptoms. Hence, before you try this, I would tell you to consult a doctor. The doctor will never encourage this type of activity. However, at least, you will get to know the risks involved in eating monstrous burgers. This will help you be careful, and the awareness you got from the doctor will help you to eat the burger in the least harmful way.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) – Biggest McDonald’s burger

1. Are burgers available on the McDonald’s Secret Menu bigger than the biggest burger available on the McDonald’s burger? Yes. Most of the burgers on the McDonald’s secret menu are huge. 2. Does eating burgers from McDonald’s secret menu have any health effects? There are possibilities of serious health consequences. Most burgers are filled with excessive fat and carbohydrate, which causes adverse health effects. 3. Which is the most popular Burger on the list of McDonald’s secret menu? The McGangbang is very familiar among people who want to eat a monster burger.