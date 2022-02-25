Bethenny Frankel became a renowned figure after participating in the reality TV series titled The Real Housewives of New York City also known as RHONY. However, she is now more than just a TV personality. She is the author of two New York bestsellers and the founder of the Skinnygirl Liquor brand. Bethenny has written several other books too. She initially earned a huge chunk of money by participating in the reality show, RHONY. Bethenny was brilliant enough to use that money to generate revenue for herself in the future. Bethenny Frankel net worth 2021 was estimated as $70 million. If you are wondering what is Bethenny Frankel’s net worth in 2022, it should between $70 and 80 million.

Birthplace New York City, USA Ethnicity Ashkenazi – Welsh Nationality American Profession Entrepreneur, TV personality and Author Born On November 4, 1970 Age 51 Height 5'6" Weight 54 Kg Net Worth $70-80 million

Who is Bethenny Frankel?

If you are wondering, who is Bethenny Frankel, and what are her whereabouts, here’s the answer!. Bethenny Frankel was born on the 4th November in the year 1970. Her father and mother are Robert J. Frankel and Bernadette. Her father was a Horse trainer, while her mother was an interior designer. When Bethenny was just 4 years old, his father abandoned her and the mother. Bethenny’s mother later married John Parisella who was also a horse trainer. However, his stepfather and his mother didn’t get along well. They always quarreled with each other. On top of it, Bethenny’s mother became addicted to alcohol. As a result, Bethenny had an unpleasant childhood.

Bethenny’s family was frequently relocating from one place to another, as a result, she studied in multiple schools as a kid. She finally graduated from the Pine Crest School located in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. After finishing her schooling, she joined Natural Gourmet Institute located in New York City. Later she studied at Boston University for two years, and finally, she graduated from New York University with a degree in psychology and communications.

Initial Attempts and Failures

With an aspiration to become an actress, Bethenny relocated to Los Angeles. Initially, she acted in small roles. She was also the personal assistant of couple Jerry Bruckheimer and Linda Bruckheimer. Jerry Bruckheimer was a movie producer, while his wife is a famous novelist with two New York bestsellers. Bethenny threw herself into several entrepreneurial projects alongside. She embarked on her entrepreneurial journey by starting a party-planning company called In Any Event. Unfortunately, her company survived only for a short time. Her next entrepreneurial attempt was reselling Pashmina scarves that were imported from India in a large amount. She was able to sell those exotic scarves to people she knew in Hollywood.

In the year 2003, Bethenny came up with another business idea of selling cookies. Later, she got the chance to participate in the competition reality show The Apprentice: Martha. The show featured her and the cookies. She was the runner-up in the competition. The company was suffering a severe loss, and she had to sell her company off.

Bethenny Frankel Breakthrough

It was only after participating in the RHONY reality show, Bethenny became a household name in America. The RHONY gave her fame and money. The show was first aired on the 4th of March 2008. The first season of the show features Bethenny along with Luann De Lesseps, Jill Zarin, Ramona Singer, and Ales McCord. She went on to appear till 3rd season, and then she took a break. Bethenny made her come back to the show from the 7th season until the 11th season. In total, Bethenny has appeared in around 152 episodes. This show was a huge hit, and she was paid heftily for appearing on this show.

Thin Diet

This was Bethenny’s Jackpot. In the year 2009, Bethenny released the book titled Naturally Thin: Unleash Your SkinnyGirl and Free Yourself from a Lifetime of Dieting. The book contained thirty different recipes that encouraged a naturally thin lifestyle. One of the recipes was called Skinnygirl Margarita. She also included several diet tips in the book. This book was the start of numerous diet publications that were about to come in the future. Later in December, the same year, she launched her second book on thin diet titled The SkinnyGirl Dish: Easy Recipes for Your Naturally Thin Life. The next year she came up with an exercise DVD called Body by Bethenny, and later she released an audiobook titled The Skinnygirl Rules. Finally, in the year 2012, she released her first novel, Skinnydipping.

Skinnygirl

After her first book became popular among people, she started a company called Skinnygirl that initially old Skinnygirl Cocktails. Later many other products were created and produced such as deli meat, candy, sweeteners, popcorn, shapewear, salad dressings, etc. This company brought the biggest fortune for Bethenny. In the year 2011, Beam Suntory bought her Skinnygirl liquor company for a whopping $120 million!. However, she still owns the name Skinnygirl. That means the Beam Suntory can only sell booze without her permission. To sell any other product other than booze, they have to use a different name or provide royalty to Bethenny before selling it under the name Skinnygirl. The word Skinnygirl still holds the market value and hence they would always opt for the latter option.

How much is Bethenny Frankel worth?

Bethenny’s first fortune came via the RHONY show. She was reportedly paid $40,000 for each episode she appeared on RHONY. She had appeared in around 152 episodes of the series. Going by this calculation, she must have earned more than $6 million through this series alone. However, these earnings form only minuscule of Bethenny Frankel’s Net Worth. She made more money as an entrepreneur, especially when she founded the company Skinnygirl. Bethenny Frankel’s Net Worth is estimated to be around $70-80 million.

However, shouldn’t that be more than $100 million, at least considering the fact she sold the company for $120 million? Well, here is the catch. Celebrity Net worth, after looking at the Beam Global 10-Q report, was able to come to the conclusion that Bethenny Frankel was paid $8.1 million for the brand name alone. The same report said that the company has spent around $39 million on acquisitions. Since the company hasn’t made any big purchases publicly, we can assume that amount was used to buy Bethenny’s liquor company. Beam also allocated an additional $25 million to Bethenny in case the sales goals were met. So going by this calculation, she must have earned around $72 million. A good amount of this money would have been paid as tax. In this way, we can deduce her current net worth as $70 million or $80 million.

The most valuable asset of Bethenny Frankel is the trust people have in her. In order to build such trust, you need years of honest interaction with people. Guess what? Bethenny has it!. So, she can earn thousands to a million dollars just by promoting a few products. According to Forbes, Bethenny is earning anywhere between $10,000 and $30,000 per post on her Instagram post. This estimation was done in the year 2016 and back then she had around 1.1 million followers. Currently, she has around 2.4 million followers. This means she’s earning a hefty amount from her sponsored post on Instagram.

Bethenny Frankel Real Estate

Bethenny has made a significant investment in Real estate properties. Most of her investment started after she sold her cocktail company. In the year 2011, Bethenny made her first big investment in real estate. She bought a residential property in New York for $4.995 million. Bethenny reportedly spent around $500k in renovating it. After 5 years, she sold the property for $6.95 million. The sale was a resounding success.

Later in the year 2014, she made a similar attempt in selling another property. This time, it was a two-bedroom condo located in New York City that she bought for $4.2 million. She tried selling this property for $5.25 million. She was unable to grab clients who accepted that amount. Bethenny finally sold that property for a mere $3.65 million in the year 2020.

In the same year, she sold another property for $2.3 million. This property was located in Hamptons, and she bought it for $2 million in 2017. Her initial plan was to use this property for rental income, however, she ultimately sold it. Bethenny also bought another property in Hampton for $2.7 million. She owns it till now.

Currently, Bethenny has put one of her properties on sale for $7 million. It is a 4-bedroom condo located in the SoHo neighborhood. She has completely renovated it after the purchase. Bethenny paid $4.2 million for buying this property in 2017. Recently, in the year 2021, Bethenny bought a mansion in Greenwich, Connecticut for $4.5 million.

Bethenny Frankel Charity Works

Celebrities earn millions of dollars, and they share a good part of their amount to good causes. People who ask how much is Bethenny Frankel worth could automatically ask about her charity works too. So here is the related information. Bethenny founded an NGO named BStrong. This is a disaster relief organization. BStrong got into action in the year 2017, by collecting $300K for victims of Hurricane Harvey. When the pandemic struck the world in 2019, BStrong raised funds and distributed safety equipment such as masks, goggles, etc. for the frontline workers in the Hospital. In the year 2021, when the surfside Condominium collapsed, BStrong joined hands with Global Empowerment Mission to help the victims. The victims who are displaced were provided with basic necessity kits.

Bethenny Frankel’s Height and Weight

Bethenny Frankel is 5 feet and 6 inches tall. She weighs around 56Kg. Bethenny’s eye color is brown, while the color of her hair is dark brown.

Bethenny Frankel Family

Bethenny married Peter Sussman in 1996. Peter Sussman was an executive in the entertainment industry. Their marriage life lasted only for one year. Later in 2010, Bethenny married Jason Hoppy who was a sales executive in the Pharmaceutical industry. They had a daughter together. They finally divorced in the year 2021. Currently, Bethenny Frankel is engaged to a film producer, Paul Bernon.

Conclusion

In this article, I have tried to answer the questions such as Who is Bethenny Frankel?, What is Bethenny Frankel’s net worth, etc. I have also explained how she earned those figures. I hope you found the information you came looking for!

Frequently Asked Questions(FAQs) – Bethenny Frankel Net Worth

1. What is the major source of income for Bethenny Frankel? A major portion of Bethenny’s Net worth comes from selling her Liquor company. 2. What was the salary of Bethenny Frankel in RHONY? She was paid $40,000 for each episode. 3. How much did Bethenny Frankel get by selling her Liquor company? Although it is alleged that she was paid $120 million for her cocktail company, the amount is estimated to be much lesser. According to CelebrityNetWorth, the amount is around $74 million. 4. What is the relationship between Bethenny Frankel and Paris Hilton? During her initial days in cinema, Bethenny Frankel worked as Paris Hilton’s nanny.