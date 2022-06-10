Best Buy is an American multinational electronics retailer corporation. It was initially an audio specialty store called Sound of music. Its name was changed to Best Buy in 1983 and is introduced as a fully operated electronic retailer. Best Buy earned the name in Forbes magazine as the company of the year in 2004. It is considered the most generous and sustained company in the United States.

Best Buy is well known for electronics, and it offers a wide range of video games and gaming consoles at its stores. It sells consoles like PC, PlayStation, Nintendo, and Xbox. But do you know what return policies Best Buy follow for its video games? If not, then this is the perfect place to learn everything related to the Best Buy video game return policy.

What Is Best Buy Video Game Return Policy in 2022?

Best buy allows its customers to return the video games and gaming consoles purchased from them within a certain period of time-based on their membership.

Standard members can return or exchange within the first 15 days.

Elite members can return the item within 30 days from the date of purchase.

Further, elite plus members can avail of return or exchange up to 45 days from the initial purchase.

However, if the video game is unopened, customers can claim a full refund, but if the video game is opened then they can only exchange the item for a similar item. Best Buy only accepts returns and exchanges from customers who have a valid receipt as proof of purchase.

Additionally, opened physical copies of computer software, movies, music, video games, books, video game guides, and sheet music can only be exchanged for a similar product.

Can I Return an Opened Video Game to Best Buy?

Yes, Best Buy accepts returns of video games that are opened and used at their stores. However, they have to be returned within the certain time allotted to the customers based on their membership. Additionally, if the customer wants a replacement, Best Buy only exchanges for a similar item. Furthermore, Best Buy verifies the item of the original quality delivered to you and asks for a valid proof of purchase such as a receipt.

Can I Return a Damaged Video Game Purchased Along With a Console to Best Buy?

Customers can return a video game to Best Buy, which is purchased as an accessory to the gaming console. However, the video game is to be returned within the stipulated time frame assigned to the cardholder. Best Buy, can even replace the defective video game with a new one if the customers want that. But note that Best Buy would not exchange a defective video game for a new one.

Can I Return a Video Game Without a Receipt?

Best Buy does not accept the return or exchange of any video games or gaming consoles if the customer is unable to provide them with proof of purchase. So, the customer has to provide the store with a valid receipt in order for them to process a return or refund. Customers can even return the video game without a receipt, but they have to carry an alternative proof of purchase like a packing slip, a credit card, or a government-issued photo ID card.

Along with this, the item should be returned to the store within the above-mentioned time based on the type of membership. Note that, if the Customers want to exchange the video game at the Best Buy store, they can only have a replacement of that game with a similar game. If it is a video game purchased along with a console, then also it can only be replaced by a similar item.

Can I Return Used Video Games at Best Buy?

Best Buy accepts returns of used video games at their stores through a service called “Best Buy Trade-In program”. However, it has some limitations related to this program. It is not available in all the locations, and all video games cannot be returned through this trade-in program. Furthermore, customers can estimate their product’s trade-in value at Best Buy’s official website. The trade-in value is estimated on the website by searching for its title name or UPC.

First, the game is verified by Best Buy for its current condition. Best Buy checks if the game is working or not. If the game is in a good condition, the customers are likely to receive a good price for it at the trade-in program. Trading the used and unwanted games is a good way to get rid of games for a profit.

Can I Make Returns on Video Games Purchased Online?

Yes, Best Buy allows returns of any video games and gaming consoles purchased from bestbuy.com to any of their physical stores. Customers have to bring along with them the packing slip of the order for fast returns. Customers are also expected to carry the government-issued ID proof, original receipt, and the credit card used while purchasing. Proof of purchase is used to view the history of the customer’s transaction, which helps in issuing refunds.

For online returns via mail, pack the video game in the original packaging if possible, and attach the packing slip, return label, and accessories that came along with the game. Send this package to the Best Buy Returns Center. However, returns by mail are only allowed for the purchases and return done within the United States.

Can I Return A Video Game At Best Buy Without The Original Packaging?

Yes, Best Buy allows their customers to return the video games purchased from them even without an intact original packaging. However, a full refund isn’t issued to them. The refund may be processed after a deduction of the amount for the missing package.

Can I Return A Gifted Video Game To Best Buy?

Customers can return a gifted video game to Best Buy, but cannot receive a refund. Gifted video games can only be exchanged with similar items or products in the store. If the gifted video game is returned online through the mail, then the credit is deposited in the purchaser’s account and is sent a notification about the same.

Some Video Games Sold at Best Buy

Best Buy offers a wide range of video games and gaming consoles in their stores and official website. I looked into them and listed some of them below.

Xbox series

PlayStation 5

Nintendo Switch

PC gaming and virtual reality

Xbox One

PlayStation 4

Digital gaming

gaming accessories

Does Best Buy Offer Refunds For Video Game Returns?

Yes, Best Buy offers full refunds on the video game returns to their store, but customers have to provide valid proof of purchase. The returns which don’t have a valid receipt, best buy requests for an email address, limit the refund, or straight away deny it. Additionally, Best Buy only refunds through the original payment method used at the time of purchase.

Conclusion

Best Buy accepts returns of video games and consoles purchased at their stores and online. The video games purchased from them at the store can be easily returned by carrying the package with the original receipt, valid ID, and the original payment method. The videos bought online can also be returned to their store or can be mailed back to them. Best Buy verifies your identity before accepting returns when the customers do not provide valid proof of purchase. It issues refunds immediately if the returns are done at the store with all the required documents. But it takes time for refunds to reflect if there are any limitations with the returns or item.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

How long does it take for my return/exchange to go through? The returns of Video games can take up to 48 hours to process. However, it can take even more time based on the working hours and demand. What are Best Buy membership time limitations? Standard members can return or exchange within the first 15 days. Elite members and elite plus members can return the item within 30 days and 45 days from the initial purchase respectively. How do I get my money back after returning something? Generally, the returns are processed after verification and the refunds are credited to the original payment method used while purchasing. Can I return my video game purchased from Best Buy without the original packing? Yes, Best Buy accepts the returns of video games with the original packing, but some amount will be deducted from the refund amount for the missing package.