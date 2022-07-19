Nowadays, many people buy everything online. Shopping at Amazon, saves you time, fuel, and even energy. But when it comes to electronics products, Best Buy is still very popular. There are nearly 1000 Best Buy outlets across the United States. These stores have all kinds of consumer electronics, including TVs. These stores sell many brands of TVs which come in all resolutions including 8K. As a consumer electronics retailer chain company, it is standing toe-to-toe with other major retailers that sell electronics. At Best Buy, you can get TVs in many price ranges. You can choose from many Television sets according to your budget. But what if you don’t want that TV after purchasing it due to some reason? Can you return a TV at Best Buy? What is Best Buy’s return policy? If you want to know the answers to these questions, then read the article.

Can You Return a TV to Best Buy That You Purchased From There?

Yes, you can return a TV which you purchased from its stores. In case you don’t want the TV anymore or have received a damaged set, then you can return it back. When it comes to buying electronics, most retailers accept its returns. In case you want to return the TV back to Best Buy, you have to do so within 15 days from its date of purchase. And obviously, you need to have the TV’s receipt or some other solid proof of purchase, for the retailer to accept its return. Make sure that you damage your TV in any form to return it. If you have received a damaged set, it is better to take the TV back as soon as possible. Otherwise, you may face some complications when returning it.

What is Best Buy’s Return Policy?

Best Buy has a pretty solid return policy for most of its items. The Company has worked hard to make the product return experience as smooth and convenient as possible. Not only returns, but you can also exchange your purchase with another item there. The rules regarding the return policy for standard members and Best Buy Totaltech members are a bit different. For example, Best Buy Total Tech members don’t have to pay a restocking fee for the item, while that is the case for standard members.

Standard members need to pay a restocking fee as per the size and value of the product. You also have the option of returning an item at any Best Buy outlet, or you can mail it to a designated return address. You can select a return method as per your convenience, but the return process at a store is faster and more convenient.

What is the Return Period for TVs at Best Buy?

The return period for TVs depends on which type of member you are at Best Buy. As per its return policy, the return period for any item including TVs for standard members is 15 days. Whereas for Elite members it 30 days. In case you are an elite plus member, which is the next level after Best Buy elite, the return period is 45 days. The highest and the most premium membership at Best Buy is Totaltech. The Best Buy Totaltech members have the option of returning a product until 60 days after its date of purchase. So, the return period for your TV depends on which member you are.

What is the Restocking Fee for a TV at Best Buy?

Although there is a restocking fee for some items at Best Buy, you don’t need to pay a restocking fee for a TV. Best Buy doesn’t require you to pay an amount to repackage the TV you returned. Only select items have a restocking fee which you need to pay. Some of those items are Drones, DSLR cameras and lenses, mirrorless cameras and lenses, electric bikes, electric mopeds, etc. As Best Buy has huge TV sets stock at its stores and warehouses, the company doesn’t require a restoring fee when they can simply use the devices from its stock. Also, there are many people that return TVs back to the retailer, to make their return experience more convenient, the company does not charge a restocking fee. If you are a Best Buy Totaltech member, then you don’t have to pay this fee for any item.

Does Best Buy Accept TV Returns Without Its Receipt?

Most people, including me, have a habit of throwing out a receipt once we have made the purchase. This is bad practice to do, especially if you are buying something valuable. Many retailers don’t accept an item’s return without its receipt. But don’t worry about that at Best Buy. The electronics retail company is one of the few stores that accept returns even without the product’s receipt, as long as there is another proof of transaction. A proof of transaction like a credit card bill or bank statement or purchase history in your digital payment app will do. You may also be required to show a valid photo ID for the retailer to verify your purchase. Take note that if Best Buy isn’t able to verify the purchase for your order by any means, then they have the right to decline the return.

How to Return a TV at Best Buy?

Returning a TV at Best Buy is a simple process. When you are returning a TV back to the retailer’s stores, you need to bring your TV, its receipt or some other proof of purchase, and a valid government ID. You can return your TV to any Best Buy outlet, not only to where you purchased it from. If you fulfill all these requirements, you can easily return the TV without many complications. In case you bought the TV from Best Buy’s online shopping platform and want to return it in-store, then make sure to take your packing slip or email confirmation about delivery of the TV.

You can also return the TV via mail if you don’t have the option of taking it to a store. You first need to log in to your account and check the order’s status. Once, you applied for the return of your TV on that page, you will need to print the prepaid shipping label and put it on the TV. Take the TV and mail it through an eligible UPS location.

How Long Will It Take Best Buy to Refund Your Amount?

Best Buy doesn’t take long to refund your amount for the item that you returned. The refund period will depend on the mode of payment you used. In case you have paid for the TV with cash at the store, then you will most probably get the refund back in cash immediately. If you have used a credit or debit card to make the purchase, then it will 1-5 business days for you to get the refund. In case there is a delay, then it is better to state the issue with the customer support at the store. Keep in mind that there may be some delays if there is an issue with our bank.

When it comes to returns by mail, then it may take 15-20 business days for you to get the amount. Even longer, if you count the bank processing time. Mail returns usually take longer to refund your amount than returning the TV in-store.

Conclusion

To recap everything that’s written in this article, Yes, Best Buy does accept TV returns at all its outlets. You can return the TV at any of the electronics retailer’s outlets as long as you have its receipt. In case you don’t have the receipt for the TV, then you should have another proof of purchase. You also need to show a valid government photo ID to the store for verifying your purchase. The return period of items at Best Buy is 15 days for standard members, 30 days for elite members, 45 days for elite plus, and finally 60 days for Totaltech members. There is no restocking fee for TVs at Best Buy. Although there are items for which you need to pay the restocking fee when returning them, TVs are not one of those items.

If you are thinking of returning your TV back, then I suggest you do it in-store, as doing it by mail takes longer. In case you return the TV in-store, it will only take 1-5 business days to get the refund. Whereas it may take even more than 20 days if you do it online.

FAQs – Can You Return a TV to Best Buy?

Can you return a TV to Best Buy that you purchased from there? Yes, you can return the TV to any Best Buy outlet in case you don’t want the one you have. What’s the return period for TVs at Best Buy? The return period for TVs at Best Buy for Standard members is 15 days, for elite members it’s 30 days, for elite plus it’s 45 days, and finally, for Totaltech members, it’s 60 days. How much is the restocking fee for returning the TV to Best Buy? There is no restocking fee for returning the TV back to Best Buy.