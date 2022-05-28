As we all know Best Buy is one of the biggest electronics retailers in the world. The company has more than 1000 stores spread across the world. Electronics always have a high demand. So, there are many customers who like to pre-order certain electronic goods, so they do not have to miss out on the product when it launches. So, here we will be discussing the Best Buy pre-order policy. If you are also wondering about what the Best Buy pre-order policy is, then stick around. We will also be discussing a few related queries such as, What are a few of the exclusive products that you can purchase at Best Buy? What kind of offers does Best Buy offer for its pre-orders? Can you make pre-orders online and in-store at Best Buy? How do Pre-orders work at Best Buy? Etc.

What Are Best Buy’s Pre Orders?

Yes, Best Buy lets people make pre-orders for various electronics such as video games, consoles, phones, movies, etc. After a customer makes a pre-order at Best Buy the payment will be taken 5 days before the order has been shipped, this is unless the product is being picked by the customer at Best Buy’s stores.

What Are a few Exclusive Products That You Can Purchase at Best Buy?

There are various products that are sold at Best Buy stores and on its official website. A few products that are sold at Best Buy are made by them. A few exclusive Best Buy products that can be purchased at Best Buy are given below.

Insignia TVs

Dynex RF Modulator

115-Can Beverage Cooler

Rocketfish HDMI Cables

Lightning cables

Insignia Portable DVD Player

Cellphone cases

Insignia Wi-Fi Smart Plug

Geek Squad Flash Drive

Rocketfish Wireless Rear Speaker Kit

Twister Cable

Insignia 13.8cf Wi-Fi Connected Convertible Fridge/Freezer

Insignia Refrigerators

These are just a few exclusive products that are made and sold by Best Buy stores and on its official website. You can find many more products by either going to Best Buy’s stores or by going to the company’s official website.

What Kind of Offers Does Best Buy Offer for Its Pre-orders?

There are various offers that are given to a customer by Best Buy when it comes to pre-orders. If there are any special offers and giveaways that come after the customer places the order Best Buy will make them available for the customer. To know more about the deals and discounts Best Buy offers to its customers, you can visit its official website, or you can go to the store and find out.

What Are a Few Other Retailers That Offer Pre-Orders?

There are various other retailers apart from Best Buy that offer pre-orders. A few of the retailers who offer this are mentioned in the below list.

Shopify

Amazon

eBay

Apple

Walmart

These are just a few online retailers that offer pre-orders on their official websites and in their stores. A customer will be able to find out about more retailers offering pre-orders by going online and searching for the retailers who offer pre-orders.

Can You Make Pre Orders Online and in-Store at Best Buy?

Yes, customers can make pre-orders both on Best Buy’s official website and in Best Buy stores. Customers can make pre-orders on various electronic goods such as video games, consoles, phones, movies, etc. As we have mentioned in the above sections, the payment will be charged 5 days before the shipment if the customer chooses home delivery but not if he/she chooses to pick it up from the store.

What Are a Few Products That You Can Purchase at Best Buy?

As mentioned in the previous sections, Best Buy sells various electronic products at its stores and on its official website. A few products that a customer can purchase at Best Buy are given below.

Movies

Televisions

Gaming consoles

Laptops

PC

Tablets

Headphones

Appliances

Cameras

Speakers

Video Games

Phones

The products that have been mentioned in the above list are just a few of the products that are sold at Best Buy. A customer can find more products on Best Buy’s official website or by going to one of Best Buy’s outlets.

How Do Pre-orders Work at Best Buy?

As most of us know, pre-orders allow customers to place orders on products that are not in stock or have not been released yet. Typically, Best Buy will notify the customer when a particular product is released. The company will also tell the customer about the release date beforehand, so the customer can expect when the product will be available. Best Buy also lets customers order a particular product even if it is unavailable and as mentioned before, the customer will be charged once the product has been shipped. If you want to make a pre-order at Best Buy make sure your debit card or credit card is linked to the Best Buy account. Also, make sure that the card does not expire before the time of ordering and the time of shipping.

Can You Cancel Pre-orders?

Yes, Best Buy allows its customers to cancel pre-orders. The company also allows customers to make changes to their orders as well. But, keep in mind that there are a few products that can not be canceled. These products are Movies, game downloads, and music. Apart from these, a customer can cancel or make changes to his/her pre-orders. These orders can be canceled at any time. In case the pre-order that have an expectancy of fewer than 5 days, the cancellation will depend on what type of shipping method has been chosen.

If the customer has chosen standard shipping then the cancellation will have expired. In this case, the customer has to go and return the item to the nearest Best Buy store. If the chosen shipping method is expedited shipping, then the customer can cancel the pre-order 2 days from the street date. In the case of express shipping, the customer has only 1 day before the street date to cancel the order.

Can You Get a Refund for Your Pre-orders?

Fortunately, Best Buy gives refunds to its customers in case the customer cancels the order. Keep in mind that the refund will only be given if the package has not been opened. There are instances where Best Buy will refund your money after making the payment also. This refund will be because of a temporary hold that Best Buy keeps to make sure that the customer has his/her money until the shipment is done, or the order is ready to be picked up. So, in case you have received a refund this way, you will have to make the payment again as the money will only be charged or deducted while shipping.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. Will Best Buy charge as soon as I place the pre-order? No, Best Buy will only charge the customer only when the product is out for shipment. The charge will be taken from his/her credit card or debit card. If there are any additional items, they will be charged according to when it is shipped. 2. Will I receive a refund if I cancel a pre-order? Yes, Best Buy will refund your money if you cancel the pre-order. The company even allows customers to make changes to the order even after it has been placed. 3. How long will Best Buy hold pre-orders? Best Buy holds the pr-orders for 5 days. The company will hold your items at its stores. If you are unable to make the payment within 5 days the order will be canceled, and you will receive a refund. If you are unable to pick up the order then you should go and check out the extended pick up options or the order will be canceled. 4. How long does Best Buy take to process an order? Best Buy takes only 1 hour to process an order. But if in case a customer orders something large or orders too many things, then it might take a bit longer to process.