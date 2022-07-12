Best Buy is a company expanding its market throughout America. It sells a wide range of products belonging to different categories, including electronics. In the category of electronics, you can buy phones, laptops, iPods, headphones, and many more. If you are gonna buy headphones from Best Buy, knowing the Best Buy Headphones Return Policy will be very helpful for you. However, If you want to get the detailed information regarding the return policy at Best Buy, continue reading this article. This will clear any doubts and queries that you have regarding the Headphones and Best Buy’s return policy.

What Is Best Buy Headphones Return Policy in 2022?

As a customer, you can return the headphones that you purchased from Best Buy in-store and online store. You will be given a return window of 15 days. It starts from the day of purchase. However, in addition to this, the headset you are returning should meet various other expectations of Best Buy. The primary thing among them is the Headphone you are returning should be in new condition along with the accessories. If you meet the above conditions, you most probably will get a full refund from Best Buy.

Which Headphones Model/brand Can You Return to Best Buy?

Best Buy doesn’t have any exceptions either based on model or brand, Hence, you are eligible to return headphones of any brand/model that you bought from Best Buy. Moreover, you can replace or exchange the pair of headphones or exchange.

Within the return window, you can return sleep buds, Wireless, Over-Ear On-Ear Headphones in case you don’t find them satisfying. Moreover, you are also allowed to return headphones of different brands such as Bose, Apple, Anker, Skullcandy, Sony, and many more.

Therefore, the customers who bought headphones of different brands and models from Best Buy can return the product as long as they don’t exceed the given time. In other words, submitting the products within the return window.

Will Best Buy Accept my return without the receipt?

The short answer to this question is “Yes. Best Buy will accept the return”. However, you should get to know what Best Buy expects in return from you. According to the Best Buy Headphone return policy, if you don’t have the original receipt, you should be able to submit some other proof of purchase. As a customer, you will have only one proof of purchase, and that is the receipt. Since you have lost it, you can ask Best Buy to look for proof of purchase in their database.

Most retail chains have the practice of storing the purchase history on their system’s database for a brief period of time. Best Buy has this practice as well. You can ask the staff of Best Buy to look for your purchase history. If they can trace your purchase history, they will consider it as a form of proof of purchase and refund you.

Can I Return Used Headphones to Best Buy?

If you return headphones after using them, Best Buy will accept your return, sticking to its return policy. Best Buy is known for buying pre-owned headphones, which gives customers a chance to buy and return them if they are not satisfied. Best Buy sells different types of headphones under this category. It includes C400 Wireless Behind-the-neck-in-ear, Samsung Galaxy Buds+, and True Wireless In-ear headphones.

Can I Return the Open Box Headphone to Best Buy?

Of course. The open box headphones are returnable at any Best Buy store that is located in the United States. However, make sure you don’t damage or create a permanent dent or any other shape changes. Hence, if you can follow the above two conditions, Best Buy will accept your return.

Will Best Buy Accept Headphones Whose Box Has Been Opened?

Yes. The Best Buy headphone return policy allows you to return or replace them. The only thing Best Buy asks from you is to make sure you bring all the accessories and packaging with you. After returning all these along with headphones, you can ask for a refund or exchange according to your preference. In case you are exchanging, you will be charged with the difference amount only.

Can I Return a Pair of Headphones in Return for a Different Color?

Yes. You can exchange by submitting the headphones you wish to exchange and choosing the headphones with the color of your wish. However, you have to know that if you are picking a pair of headphones of different colors, the pair will have different SKUs. Different SKUs mean different Prices. Still, didn’t get it? Well, let me explain it with an example.

Let us assume you are exchanging black-colored Dr Dre Beats Studio Wireless Noise Cancelling Earphones with red phones. The model number red is MJ503LL/A SKU: 4900921. However, the black has a different model number, which is MN: MJ4X3LL/A SKU: 4900915.

Will Best Buy Accept the Return of a Final Sale Headphone?

Unfortunately, the return policy of Best Buy denies the acceptance of the return. The restriction is not limited to headphones. It is applicable to all the products that you bought from the final sale.

Does Best Buy Charge the Customers With a Restocking Fee if I Return Headphones?

No. Best Buy doesn’t charge any customer a restocking fee when people return headphones. The only thing that customer has to keep in mind to avoid any additional costs is the return window. In most cases, you don’t have to pay an additional cost if you return the headphone in the return window along with accessories and packaging,

Can Best Buy Reject My Return Plea?

If the return of headphones doesn’t fulfill the conditions set by the Best Buy Headphones Return policy, Best Buy will deny your request for a return. Let us assume the headphone you are returning is damaged, it doesn’t meet the condition where it says the headphones should be in new condition.

Additionally, there are other scenarios such as missing accessories or packing. This also gives Best Buy a strong reason to deny your headphone return plea. Lastly, if Best Buy finds out that you are making way more return requests for a set of headphones in a short period of time, it will temporarily suspend your request. Nevertheless, it can deny the headphones altogether.

Final Thoughts

Like most retail chains, the return policy of Best Buy is easygoing on its customers as well. However, the return window Best Buy has for the headphones gives me an impression that it has a very short window comparatively. For example, Walmart sells most products whose return window is around 90 days. Which is much longer when compared to Best Buy. It will be good news for customers if Best Buy stretches the return window of Headphones. The return policy that Best Buy has for Headphones can be applied to most of the other products it sells as well. Except for some items, the return policy of Best Buy for most products is very similar.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) – Best Buy Headphones Return Policy

