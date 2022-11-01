Even though I wish to order Apple products directly from Apple, I don’t do that always. Sometimes, visiting electronic merchandisers such as Best Buy where the various Apple Gadgets are displayed will give me an enthralling experience. You can take a closer look at Apple gadgets and make a better decision. This is the same case with Apple Watch as well. I am sure that I will shop better if I visit Best Buy in-store. However, there are still chances of dissatisfaction after buying the Apple product from Best Buy. In addition to this, there could be other reasons as well. Hence, it is important for me or anyone who wants to purchase Apple Watch from Best Buy to know about Best Buy Apple Watch Return Policy. Scroll down for knowing the terms and conditions of the return policy at Best Buy.

What is the Apple Watch Return Policy at Best Buy?

If you bought an Apple Watch from Best Buy, you have 14 days from the date of purchase before you could return the purchase. Do you want to return the Apple Watch? The reason for the return will not count until you return it within Best Buy’s return window. When you are returning the Apple Watch, you are expected to submit the purchase receipt and other accessories that you received along with the Apple Watch. The accessories are but are not limited to charging puck, box, and water bands. If you are able to submit all these before the deadline, you will be eligible for a full refund from Best Buy.

However, Best Buy will deduct the restocking fee from your refund. The restocking fee for Apple watches at Best Buy is around $45. You will learn a lot about the Best Buy Apple Watch Return Policy by reading this article completely.

Will I Be Able to Return an Apple Watch to Best Buy?

You can return the Apple Watch that you purchased from Best Buy in-store. If you want a refund from Best Buy for the Apple Watch, you should return the watch within 14 days. Customers with various levels of Best Buy membership such as My Best Buy Elite Plus, My Best Buy Elite, and Standard have to pay the restocking fee. All the members are expected to pay the same $45 as the restocking fee at Best Buy. When you are buying the Apple Watch from Best Buy, make sure you choose the one which is in new-like condition. Before leaving the store, check if you have all the accessories with you. This will help you when you are returning Apple Watch.

Will Best Buy Accept the Return of a Used Apple Watch?

As long as you are returning the Apple Watch within the deadline, Best Buy will accept used/refurbished Apple watches. Before you could return, there are certain things that you should do. You should clear all the dates from the watch. Make sure the Apple Watch is not linked to any cloud account. Finally, you should also delink the carrier if you had subscribed for any. The functionaries of the Watch should not have any traces that you have used it. This is to make sure another customer who purchases this Apple Watch gets the new Apple Watch experience.

Will I Be Able to Return an Apple Watch to Best Buy Without the Box?

Earlier, I mentioned the importance of keeping the Box of the Apple Watch safe. Did you lose? Well, losing things happen to all humans. However, you don’t have to worry about it. You can still return the Apple Watch, even though you don’t have the box with you. However, you will not receive a complete refund from Best Buy. Best Buy will deduct a fee accordingly from your refund. This is more like a compensation fee that you have to pay for Best Buy. According to Apple Watch’s return policy, one should return all the accessories and packing if a person decides to return the Apple Watch.

However, you will not find Apple packaging when you buy refurbished SE GPS and A Series 6 GPS. Instead, these products will be using Best Buy Packaging. When you are returning any of the aforementioned Apple Watches, you are expected to submit the Best Buy packaging. If you had lost it, you have to pay a compensation fee in this case as well.

Is It Possible to Return the Apple Watch to Best Buy Beyond the Deadline or After 14 Days?

Best Buy is strict and uncompromising when it comes to sticking to the deadline. Especially, in the case of cellular wearables. Hence, it is mandatory for all customers to return the Apple Watch within 14 days from the date of purchase. Irrespective of your membership status, Best Buy will reject your Apple Watch return after the 14th day. If you are having second thoughts about the Apple Watch that you bought from Best Buy, make a quick decision. Delaying will be a disaster for you, especially if you find the Apple Watch defective after the return period.

Will Best Buy Accept the Return of the Apple Watch With Missing Accessories?

Best Buy lay no restrictions in accepting the return of Apple Watch with missing packaging or accessories. The only thing Best Buy minds is if the customer is returning the Apple Watch within the deadline. Nevertheless, Best Buy will charge you accordingly for the missing accessories. Missing accessories such as cases, bands, docks, and stands will cost you a significant amount. You will how much you have been charged once you receive the reimbursement from Best Buy. Best Buy deducts the cost of missing accessories and packaging from the refund amount.

What Are the Apple Watch Models That Can Be Returned to Best Buy?

Best Buy sells a broad spectrum of Apple Watch models, ranging from old to the latest versions. Best Buy allows the return of all Apple Watch models. You can either get a refund that equals the price of the Apple Watch subtracted from the restocking fee. Another option is exchanging for a new Apple Watch. Below are some Apple Watch models that you can return to Best Buy (Please note, the return will be accepted by Best Buy for the first 14 days from the date of purchase only).

Series 6 GPS+ Cellular for checking blood oxygen with ECG app2

Series 5 GPS+ Cellular

SE GPS, Series 3 GPS+ Cellular

Series 3 GPS

Series 5 GPS, SE GPS+ Cellular

And Finally Series 6 GPS for checking both blood oxygen and heart rhythm ECG app2

Does Best Buy Accept the Return of Apple Watches That Have Been Damaged?

If you find the Apple Watch that you purchased from Best Buy defective, you can return it to the store. Similarly, Best Buy also accepts the return of damaged watches. However, if the damage did not occur during the shipping, Best Buy may not accept it. Make sure, you submit the defective/damaged Apple Watch to the Best Buy store within 14 days.

Since this is not your fault, Best Buy will take complete responsibility for this. You don’t have to pay any compensation cost such as shipping fee or restocking fee. In the Apple Watch is defective, it is the mistake of the manufacturer. Best Buy is responsible for the damaged Apple Watches. Best Buy also offers the opportunity of replacing the defective or damaged Apple Watch. For mail returns, you should call 1-88-BEST BUY(1-888-237-8289). Later, you will receive special instructions from a Best Buy representative.

Final Thoughts

We should be more cautious when we are buying Apple products from third parties like retailers. If you are buying from retailers, you should take a complete look at the General return policy of Best Buy. Additionally, you should also check Best Buy’s return policy for the Apple products such as watches, smartphones, and many more. After checking all this, you can place your trust in Best Buy. You can take this piece of advice for any Apple Product. The most important thing you should keep in your mind while purchasing Apple products from Best Buy in-store or online is the deadline. You will suffer a huge financial loss if you don’t know the return period of Best Buy for Apple products. In the case of the Apple Watch, it is 14 days.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) – Best Buy Apple Watch Return Policy

1. Does Best Buy accept the return of the Apple Watch model Series 6 GPS+ Cellular for checking blood oxygen with ECG app2? Yes. Most of the Watch models that are sold at Best Buy stores can be returned within 14 days. 2. Is it mandatory to pay the restocking fee while returning Apple Watches at Best Buy? Best Buy charges a fixed amount of $40 for accepting Apple Watches from its customers. 3. How much should I pay if I am returning an Apple Watch with missing accessories? You will get your Apple Watch along with so many accessories. Depending on the accessories that you fail to submit, Best Buy will charge you accordingly.