Bert Kreischer Net Worth: Career, Age, Height, Weight, Assets, House, Cars

There are numerous people who struggle for years just to get an opportunity to fulfill their dreams. However, the scenario is different in the case of Bert Kreischer, who got exposure just for partying. He first appeared in the eyes of people through the Rolling Stone Magazine issue of 1997 which declared him “the top partyer at the Number One Party School in the country”. This exposure opened the pathways of the entertainment industry for Bert Kreischer.

For those who are not familiar with the name Bert Kreischer, then let me tell you that he is one of the most famous stand-up comedians in America. In addition to this, he is also an actor and a television presenter. He is the presenter of a podcast named 2 Bears 1 Cave with his fellow comedian Tom Segura. Do you want to know What is Bert Kreischer worth? How old is Bert Kreischer? and also How much does Bert Kreischer make? then make sure that you read this post till the end.

What Is Bert Kreischer Worth?

The American stand-up comedian, Bert Kreischer net worth is projected around $3 million to $5 million as of 2022. It is obvious that most of Bert’s income is generated through his stand-up comedy career. His acting career also makes some contribution to his wealth. Furthermore, Bert Kreischer is also an author, so you can add this as his other source of income. Then we have podcasts and earnings from social media as well. Below are the details of how much does Bert Kreischer make every year?

Name Bert Kreischer Net Worth $3-$5 Million Birth 3rd November 1972, Florida, US Nationality American Age 49 Years Old Height 6Ft Weight 80 Kg Partner LeeAnn Kemp Profession Stand-up, television host, actor Career 1997-Present

How Much Does Bert Kreischer Make?

Bert Kreischer takes home a stipend of $350k to $450k every year. His income is generated from stand-up comedy shows and tours. He also makes decent money from his social media handles as well. In addition to this, Bert also makes money by acting and podcasting. According to reports, Bert Kreischer adds around $30k to $50k every month to his bank account and his weekly income is estimated at least $10k. Let us have a look at Bert Kreischer’s earnings.

Bert Kreischer Earnings From Stand-Up Comedy

Here comes the real question, how much does Bert Kreischer charge for an event? Well, according to the reports, it is stated that Bert Kreischer charges around $20k to $25k for an event. You can hire him for private events or personal parties (he might ask you to provide food as well). Bert also takes home big bucks from his comedy tours and ticket sales. For instance, he embarked on the “Summer Nights Tour” in 2020 which was one of the most successful tours of his career.

Bert Kreischer made his visits to comedy theaters in cities like North Carolina and Oklahoma. He also toured Indiana and Colorado as well. to everyone’s surprise, the theaters were filled with a huge crowd. Bert’s first stop was in North Carolina, where the event recorded a revenue of more than $75k through ticket sales. Then his next stop was in Indiana, where he performed not one but two events. The total revenue from the two events crossed $145k in ticket sales. After this, Bert Kreischer visited Oklahoma, where the show recorded a whopping sum of more than $81k from ticket sales.

Then Bert’s final stop was in Colorado, where Bert performed at two events. The ticket sales from the two events crossed $114k with the audience attendance of 937 and 869 from the first and second events respectively. Apart from this, he has also performed in places like Wichita, Philadelphia, Memphis, etc. According to reports, the “Summer Nights tour” generated total revenue of more than $465k through ticket sales, and it recorded an audience attendance of around 18k.

Bert Kreischer Earnings From Social Media

The comedian is also active on his social media handles. Bert has amassed over 2 million followers on his Instagram account. According to reports, Bert Kreischer can charge up to $500 for a promotional story, while on the other hand, he can demand at least $1k for a promotional image posting. Coming to endorsing products through video posts, Bert can demand up to $2k for each promotional video.

Apart from this, Bert Kreischer also has a huge following on his YouTube channel as well. The comedian graced the YouTube platform back in 2006 and since has more than 700 video uploads. His channel enjoys a huge following of more than 857k, and it has overall views of over 11 million. Bert’s earnings from his YouTube channel reach up to $134k every year, attracting around 16k new followers every month. According to reports, Bert Kreisher’s monthly earnings are between $700 to $11k (depending on views).

Similarly, Bert also has a massive following on his Facebook page as well. He has over 2.3 million followers on Facebook, and he posts various posts like comedy clips, sponsored posts, and details about his upcoming events or performances. Given that he has a massive following on social media, it is safe to assume that Bert Kreischer’s income from his social media handles is huge.

Bert Kreischer Podcast and Endorsements Earnings

Bert Kreischer shook hands with All Things Comedy to launch his podcast named “Bertcast”. He is also the presenter of another podcast named “2 Bears 1 Cave” along with Tom Segura, who is also a popular comedian. Bert Kreisher also serves as a co-presenter with Bill Burr on their podcast called “The Bill and Bert Podcast”. Bert’s income from podcasts is not revealed, but it is reported that an average podcaster takes home around $60k to $70k every year.

Given the popularity of Bert Kreischer, Tom Segura, and Bill Burr they earn way more than an average podcaster. Similarly, Bert Kreischer grabs heavy checks for endorsing brands or their products. He demands around $1.5k for an endorsement, be it on his social media handles or any other platforms.

Bert Kreischer Television and Publication

The comedian appeared on many television programs as a guest. Bert made his first appearance on television in the pilot episode of “Life With David J” in 2001. Then in the same year, Bert started appearing as the presenter of a television program called “The X Show”. Bert served as the presenter of the show for a year, and then he played a small part in an episode of “The Shield”. There are also some television programs made for Bert Kreischer like Hurt Bert (2004), Bert the Conqueror(2010-2016), Trip Flip(2012-2015), and The Cabin with Bert Kreischer (2020).

Bert is also the author of a book called “Life of the Party: Stories of a Perpetual Man-Child”, released in 2014. This book narrates the journey of Bert Kreischer to become the person that he is today. Furthermore, Kreischer has also released a few comedy specials namely, National Lampoon Live, Comfortably Dumb, and This Is Not Happening. He is also in comedy specials like The Machine, Secret Time, and Hey Big Boy.

Bert Kreischer Real Estate

The comedian bought a 1,400 square feet grand house back in 2010 for a hefty sum of $530k. The house is said to have 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. It also has a large garden, and it is located in Valley Village, Los Angeles. Bert happily resides in his Village Valley house along with his family. As of today, the house’s worth is reportedly more than $1 million.

Early Life

Bert Kreisher is the child of Albert Kreischer, an attorney, and Gege Kreischer, who used to work at a child development center. Gege gave birth to Bert Kreischer on the 3rd of November 1972 in St. Petersburg, Florida. Bert Kreisher was bought up in the city of Tampa by his parents. Bert joined Jesuit High School. After completing high school Bert joined the University of Florida to pursue higher studies. During his time at the University of Florida, Bert was featured in Rolling Stone Magazine for his partying style.

His appearance in Rolling Stone caught the eye of Oliver Stone, who decided to option Bert Kreischer’s life. However, Bert and Oliver could not land a deal, and thus the scripts of Bert Kreischer’s life were returned to their respective writers. Interestingly enough, one of the writers decided to give away the script to National Lampoon. Later in 2002, Van Wilder was released, which is based on the script.

Personal Life

Bert Kreischer met Lee Ann Kemp and started dating her. The couple walked down the aisle in later 2003, and later in the following year, Bert and Lee welcomed their first child, a daughter named Georgia. Then two years later, i.e, in 2006, Bert and Lee Kemp became parents for the second time to a daughter named Ila. Bert Kreischer is married to Lee Kemp for almost 2 decades, and the couple resides in their Los Angeles house along with their 2 daughters.

Conclusion

Unlike others, Bert Kreischer just had to keep on partying like there is no tomorrow to get exposure. Now, there is no denying that Bert Kreischer became successful due to his hard work. He started his career by doing stand-up and ended up being cast in television programs. In addition to this, he narrated the journey of his career in his book “Life of the Party: Stories of a Perpetual Man-Child”. Bert also has a different style of doing stand-up. He performs most of his events shirtless, which makes him liked by the audience. Now, Bert Kreischer is happily married to the love of his life, Lee Ann Kemp, and shares two beautiful daughters with her. Kreischer resides with his family in the city of Los Angeles.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What is Bert Kreischer worth? A. The American stand-up comedian/television host, Bert Kreischer net worth is estimated at around $3 million to $5 million as of 2022. 2. How old is Bert Kreischer? A. The Machine Bert Kreischer is 49 years old. 3. What is Bert Kreischer birth name? A. Bert Kreischer was born Albert Kreischer Jr on the 3rd of November 1972. 4. What is the name of Bert Kreischer’s wife? A. Bert Kreischer is married to Lee Ann Kemp. The couple exchanged wedding vows in December 2003. Lee and Bert are the parents of 2 daughters namely Georgia and Ila.