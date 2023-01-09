Berry Gordy Net Worth: Age, Height, Assets, Career, Biography, Awards

Many believe that world-famous musicians or singers have become successful due to their hard work, commitment, and talent. While there is no denying that the above statement is true, but it would also be a grave injustice if we don’t give credit to record producers or executives. One such record executive and music producer that deserves a mention is Berry Gordy III. Berry Gordy was born in Detroit, Michigan, and is popular in the music industry as “Berry Gordy”. Let me tell you something interesting, Berry Gordy is the founder of the world-renowned record label “Motown Records”, which is currently overseen by Universal Music Group.

Berry Gordy initially named his record label “Tamla Records” in June 1958 later in April 1960 the record label was incorporated as “Motown Record Corporation”. Many people don’t know this, but Motown Record Corporation played a prominent role in eradicating racial differences among artists. Due to this, the record label became worldwide. A decade later its incorporation in 1960, Motown Records was already evaluated to be worth over $61 million, which is equivalent to more than $495 million today.

What is Berry Gordy Worth?

As per our sources, the American filmmaker and record producer, Berry Gordy net worth is a stunning $400 million as of this year. Berry made his fortune mostly from his producing works and projects. Aside from this, he is also an entrepreneur and songwriter. He has been credited as a songwriter of hit singles such as I’ll Be There, Money (That’s What I Want), etc. He served as the producer of the American biographical movie title “Lady Sings the Blues”, which was released in 1972. The film is based on the life of the late singer, Billie Holiday, who was famous as “Lady Day” in her time.

Not only this, but Gordy was also the producer of the romantic drama movie “Mahogany”, which was released in 1975, and he was the director of the film as well. Berry worked as the music supervisor and producer of “The Last Dragon”, which was released in 1985. He has also produced the 1976 sports comedy film, “The Bingo Long Traveling All-Stars & Motor Kings”. Berry also served as the producer, writer, composer, and lyricist of the 2013 Broadway musical “Motown: The Musical”. Let’s take a look at how much does Berry Gordy make? in the following section.

How Much Does Berry Gordy Make?

From his music producing and filmmaking projects, Berry Gordy reportedly bags around $70 million a year. He mainly made money by producing music and songs and also writing lyrics. In addition to this, he also earned a considerable sum of cash by producing movies and television projects. Not only this but he was paid thousands of dollars for his work at Motown Records. Keeping all of this aside, Gordy receives huge paychecks for brand partnerships and media collaborations. Gordy reportedly earns up to $5.75 million a month from his various works. The Motown Records founder approximately earns $1.3 million per week. Let’s take a look at Berry Gordy’s earnings.

Berry Gordy Earnings

Given that Berry Gordy held prominent positions as a music producer and record executive, it isn’t surprising that he has millions of dollars in his bank account. His record label, Motown Records, went on to merge with MCA Records in the year 1988. It is reported that Berry Gordy sold the company for over $61 million. Later, his publishing company Jobete, fetched him more than a whopping $132 million after he sold half of the company. Berry Gordy has also made millions of dollars by producing movies. His first project as a movie producer was the biographical movie “Lady Sings the Blues”.

Despite having budget issues for years, the movie was finally released in October 1972. The movie performed more than the makers expected as it grossed over $19.7 million against a $14 million budget. The movie also received 5 Oscar nominations. After this, Gordy stepped into the director’s shoes for the romantic movie “Mahogany”. Mahogany tells the tale of an aspiring fashion designer called Tracy Chambers (played by Diana Ross). The movie was made with just a $3.5 million budget and was released in October 1975. Surprisingly, Mahogany earned over $5 million at the box office.

One of the most successful movies produced by Berry Gordy was the sports comedy film “The Bingo Long Traveling All-Stars & Motor Kings”. The movie starred Billy Dee Williams, James Earl Jones, and Richard Pryor in the lead. The movie was released in July 1976 with a $9 million budget. Surprisingly, the movie proved to be a universal hit, earning over $33 million at the box office.

Other Production Works

After the success of The Bingo Long Traveling All-Stars & Motor Kings, Berry Gordy returned as a producer for “The Last Dragon”. In addition to producing, Berry also served as the music supervisor of the movie. The Last Dragon tells the journey of a martial artist named “Bruce Leeroy” (played by Taimak). Taimak’s character in this movie has attained the highest level of martial arts and is looking to unveil the secret power of “The Glow”.

The Glow is a power that a martial artist can only attain if he/she can channel their internal energy and make their body shine. This concept is somewhat similar to the first installment of Kung Fu Panda and its plot to search for the Dragon Warrior. The Last Dragon was released in March 1985 with a $10 million budget. However, the film ended up collecting more than $33 million at the box office.

Berry Gordy Real Estate

Gordy has been trading in real estate properties over the years. He used to be the owner of a home in Malibu. As per records, he bought the place in 1975 and gave it away for $6 million in 1997. Not only this, but he also used to own a Condo in Century City. Berry Gordy reportedly sold his Century City condo in 2014 for a whopping $2 million. Over the years, Berry Gordy spent millions of dollars on his Bel Air property.

He is reportedly said to be the owner of 3 different properties, that later merged to form a 4-acre compound. As per reports, the land features a primary 10,000 square feet residence. The home has 13 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms and Gordy reportedly bought the Bel Air property in 1976. Aside from this, the compound features another 5,000 square feet of abode. As of this writing, Berry Gordy’s Bel Air residency is worth between a whopping $50 million to $70 million.

Berry Gordy Early Life and Career Beginnings

The American record producer and filmmaker, Berry Gordy is the second-last born of the American business couple Berry Gordy II and Bertha Fuller Gordy. Bertha gave birth to Berry Gordy on the 28th of November 1929 in Detroit, Michigan, United States. Aside from this, Bertha and Berry Sr. are also parents to Fuller, Esther, Anna, Loucye, George, Berry, Gwen, and Robert, who all went on to work directly or indirectly for their brother, Berry Gordy at Motown Records in the future.

Berry Gordy Sr, used to own multiple shops selling grocery, plaster, and carpentry items. Berry was interested in music, but not as much as in boxing. He joined Northeastern High School but left it in the midst to pursue a career as a professional boxer. Gordy went on to fight many matches and later in 1950, he joined the army to fight in the Korean War. Then in 1953, Berry Gordy was relieved from the army, and he earned a GED in the same year.

Later in 1957, Gordy walked down the aisle with Thelma Louise Coleman and also started writing songs for a local record company. After this, Gordy worked at a talent club, where he got acquainted with Jackie Wilson. Since then, Berry Gordy started writing songs for singers of which “Reet Petite” went on to become a universal hit. After this, Berry Gordy took a loan of $800 from his relatives to establish an independent record label Tammy Records, which later became “Motown Record Corporation” in 1960.

Berry Gordy Relationships and Marriage

Gordy has a long list of romantic relationships. He has produced 8 children with 6 different partners. From his first wife, Thelma Coleman, Berry Gordy has 3 children namely, Hazel Joy Gordy, Berry Gordy IV, and Terry James Gordy born in August 1954, October 1955, and August 1956 respectively. Thelma and Berry were married from 1953 to 1959. After this, Berry started a family in 1960 with Raynoma Mayberry Liles, who is popular as “Miss Ray”. Miss Ray and Berry lived together till 1964 and during this period produced a son named, Kerry Gordy. While being married to Miss Ray, Berry Gordy had an affair with Jeana Jackson and they both welcomed a girl named, Sherry Gordy in May 1963.

Berry also had a brief relationship with his mistress, Margaret Norton. Margaret gave birth to Berry Gordy’s son Kennedy William Gordy otherwise known as “Rockwell” in March 1964. Gordy was also in a romantic relationship with the famous singer, Diana Ross from 1965 to 1970. During their relationship, the pair welcomed a daughter, Rhonda Suzanne in August 1971. Like her mother, Rhonda is also a singer. Berry Gordy’s last child, Stefan Kendal Gordy or famous as Redfoo was born in September 1975 through Nancy Leiviska. Later in July 1990, Berry tied the knot with Grace Eaton and their marriage lasted till 1993.

Conclusion

After having a career spanning over 66 years, Berry Gordy was finally relieved from his duties in 2019. He is now leading a peaceful life with his family, children, and friends. Though Berry Gordy has left the music and entertainment business, he still makes money from his previous works. Even if he doesn’t receive any royalties, he can still live the rest of his days comfortably given that he has a fortune of over $400 million.

