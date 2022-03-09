Ben Askren Net Worth: Age, Height, Weight, Assets, Relationships, House

Which is more difficult? Winning a championship or defending the championship? Well, I would definitely say the latter. Every match you play after becoming a champion is a question of pride. Your pride soars as long as you remain the champion. Once you lose the match, the opponent will snatch all the pride you collected previously over the years. This becomes evident once the level of praise your opponent gets after winning the years-long champion.

So we know how difficult it is to be a defending champion. However, we are talking about a mixed martial arts wrestler who defended his championship for freaking ten years. I am repeating TEN YEARS!. It is almost impossible for us to empathize with the amount of pressure that would have mounted on Ben Askren every match he defended his championship. However, we know what he gained from that. Two best things in the world, Fame, and Money. Money-wise, he has earned significantly through his wrestling career, and currently, the Ben Askren Net Worth is estimated to be $2 million.

Birthplace Cedar Rapids, Iowa Nationality American Profession MMA fighter Born On July 18, 1984 Age 37 Height 1.8 m Weight 77 Kg Net Worth $2 million

Who Is Ben Askren?

The full name of Ben Askren is Benjamin Michael Askren. However, the wrestling circle popularly called him “Funky”. He was born to Mr. Chick Askren and Mrs. Michele Askren on the 18th of July 1984. His birthplace is Cedar Rapids, Iowa. He had a brother named Max Askren. He shot to fame after he won the ONE Welterweight Championship in MMA and demolished the opponents for ten years to remain as a defending champion.

Ben Askren Childhood

Ben Askren had the fervor for wrestling at a very young age. It was his father who introduced wrestling to Ben Askren when Ben was just six years old. During childhood, neither Ben nor his parents took wrestling seriously. Once Ben reached sixth grade and joined the fighting club, his parents felt the heat. The coach of the club, Dale Borchard trained and nurtured Ben to become his mentor. His parents were supportive of him. His father once spent $5000 on constructing a workout facility in the basement of their house. Even when Ben relocated to Columbia, his father recreated the workout facility in the new home.

As he concentrated on shaping his body, he grew a unique body frame where he is tall and slim. This physique served as an advantage when involved in fights or wrestling. When he attended Arrowhead High School, he won the WIAA State championship twice. Later, he enrolled himself at the University of Missouri. He became a two-time NCAA Division 1 national champion during his college term. He was a fierce wrestler during his college time. Based on the style of his wrestling, he assumed the title funky. In order to win, he used unconventional scrambling techniques. Ben was also skilled in forcing the other fighter to pin.

MMA Career

Ben Askren started his MMA career on the 7th of February 2009. The arena for the match was Holiday Inn Select Executive Center, which is located in Columbia, Missouri. Ben Askren won his first MMA match against Josh Flowers. His second match was held in Patriot Act 3 where he made Mitchell Harris submit using the arm-triangle choke technique. Later in the year 2009, he participated in the ADCC Submission Wrestling World Championship that was held on the 26th of September. Ben’s first match was against Toni Linden. He fought against him and won the match by arm-triangle choke. Nevertheless, Ben suffered a loss in his second match against Pablo Popovitch.

It is important to note that, Pablo Popovitch was an expert in the grappling technique. Pablo Popovitch won the championship eventually. The same year, Ben took part in FILA 2 world Grappling Championship. Ben Askren was challenged with former champion Jacob Volkmann. To everyone’s surprise, he won the match against him and became the champion.

Bellator Fighting Championship

Askren took part in the second season of the Bellator Fighting Championship. During his first match, he faced Ryan Thomas, whom he defeated using the submission technique. However, the result of the fight was challenged by Ryan Thomas. Hence, Askren engaged in a rematch against him. Before that, Ryan Thomas had to get through Jacob McClintock, whom he defeated via TKO. Then came the rematch between Askren and Ryan Thomas. This time. Askren gave no choice for controversy because he controlled him for three rounds. Bellator was announced, the Bellator Season two Welterweight Tournament Champion, when he out-wrestled Dan Hornbuckle.

On the 21st of October 2010, Askren challenged the Bellator Welterweight champion Lyman Good. It was a difficult match for Askren initially, however, he took control of Lyman for the rest of the round. He became the Bellator Welterweight champion by defeating him. His next fight was against Nick Thompson. Nick Thompson gave a tough fight and Askren struggled to take control over him. After suffering a few failures, controlled Nick Thompson for other rounds.

Askren relocated to Milwaukee after that match. He wanted to get trained by Duke Roufus. After strenuous coaching, he played matches against Jay Hieron and Douglas Lima. Askren won both the matches to remain as the defending champion. The next month, Askren announced his retirement from MMA due to health issues. He told the media that he has a problem with his hip

ONE Championship

You don’t go into the spider’s web, you’re just going to get beat down. What was he thinking, taking me down?

On the 89th of December 2013, Askren accepted to fight for two years in ONE championship. It was surprising for his fans because this was the first time he was playing outside his country. The very first match was against Nobutatsu Suzuki, who has never witnessed a defeat in his past nine matches. Well, Suzuki was about to lose his winning streak. Askren made him submit in the first round via arm-triangle. After winning the match, he gave his victory speech saying that Suzuki was heading into the web of a spider, and he got served.

For the next match, he fought against Luis Santos. The match was discontinued due to an eye injury of Luis. The match did even last for 3 minutes. Ben’s next ONE Championship match was scheduled for the 15th of April 2016. This time, he faced Nikolay Aleksakhin, whom he fought down in that match. The winning streak of Ben continued as he beat down Agilan Thani, Zabaztian Kadestam, and Shinya Aoki consecutively. His match against Shinya Aoki was his last match in ONE championship.

Ben Askren UFC Earnings

Ben made it into the UFC on the 3rd of November 2018. This arena would test the limits of Ben Askren’s fighting skills, mental toughness, and physical fitness. At the same time, UFC fighting in UFC is a dream for many mixed martial arts fighters. His first face-off was against Robbie Lawler, who was a former UFC Welterweight Champion. As the fight started off, Askren faced unwanted stoppages from referee Herb Dean. Despite all this, he came out victorious against Lawler. Askren was granted $150K as prize money and in addition to that $200K was given to him for showing up for the match. He was also given $3500 as an incentive. As a total, he made $353,500 in that match.

Askren prepared to fight against a seasoned UFC fighter named Jorge Masvidal. The match was scheduled for July 6, 2019. At the start of the match, Ben Askren tried his usual trash-talking tactic, however, Jorge Masvidal with his ultimate patience knocked him out in just five seconds. Boom!. That was the fastest knockout in the history of UFC. Askren didn’t receive any winning bonus. He returned home with $213,500 which comprised his pay for showing up and incentive pay.

The next match was against a pro-MMA fighter, Demian Maia. The match was scheduled for the 26th of October 2019. Askren fought his way until the third round and lost by submitting. He was paid $210K for showing up and was granted $50K for receiving the fight of the night award. Including the incentive pay, his total earning from that match was $263,500.

Ben Askren Vs Jake Paul

Jake Paul, a YouTuber-turned-wrestler, was challenging the top fighters to wrestle with and had been winning against them. Eventually, He challenged Ben Askren too. Looking at this, the president of UFC bet $1million on Ben Askren. At the same time. Rapper Snoop Dogg made his bet on Jake Paul. The match caught the attention of a huge audience. Ben Askren jumped into the area again after retirement by accepting the challenge. The match was being aired live.

It should have felt nostalgic to return to the fighting arena by Jake Paul. Unfortunately, the nostalgic feel lasted less than 2 minutes as Ben Askren was knocked out in 119 seconds. However, the match reportedly earned around $500K from that match. This amount was higher than the price that he earned when won a match in UFC. This amount is just for showing up. There were other sources of earnings such as sponsorship, bonus, endorsement, etc. However, information regarding them is not available. Nevertheless, it was alleged that at the end of the match, Askren took home around 5 million while Jake Paul earned around $10 million via this match. The Ben Askren net worth after Jake Paul fight increased manifold. Moreover, you must be amazed to know that the less than 2-minute fight collected more than $75 million via PPV(Pay Per View)

How Much Is Ben Askren Worth?

Ben Askren has been in MMA for more than a decade. Most of his earnings come from the fighting, such as pay for showing up, winning bonuses, and incentives. In addition to this, he must have earned through betting, sponsorships, etc. however there are hardly any accounts available publicly. Also, most of his earnings in the Pre-UFC period are also not available. Ben Askren once publicly revealed that he was being paid $50K for fighting in One Championship, and another $50K was awarded as a winning bonus. So he must’ve earned around $500K from ONE championship. Going by this estimation, Ben Askren has got more than 1.5 million including his earnings from UFC.

It can be considered as the Ben Askren net worth before fight. Finally, if we are going to make a guesstimate including his earnings from his fight against Paul, his Net worth should be around $2 million. However, the Ben Askren Net Worth after Jake Paul fight is highly debatable because few sources claimed that he earned $5 million after that fight. Since there is no legit source, I have considered only $500K.

Ben Askren House and Cars

Ben Askren House is located in Wisconsin, U.S. It is not a house, moreover a mansion. Askren owns a supercar, an orange Lamborghini.

Ben Askren Height and Weight

Ben Askren is 5’10” tall, and he weighs around 77 Kg.

Conclusion

Askren has literally fought his way to reach the superior level. It is never an easy task because you should have a strong mind in order to maintain consistency. When there is a lack of consistency and confidence, you can assume that you have started marching towards defeat. Askren was a man of grit, and that is one of the biggest reasons for him to be a defending champion for over a decade. I hope you found the information you came looking for. Thank you for reading.

Frequently Asked Questions(FAQs) – Ben Askren Net Worth

1. How many kids does Ben Askren Have? Ben Askren married his wife, Amy, in 2010 and they both together have three kids. 2. When did he retire from MMA? He announced his retirement from MMA on the 18th of November 2019. 3. What is Ben Askren’s age? Ben Askren is 37 years old(As of February 2022). 4. How much did Ben Askren earn in his fight against Jake Paul? He reportedly earned around $500K for showing up.