If you have watched the Dirty Sexy Money Movie back in the year 2007, which was a big box office hit in the United States. Then you will definitely recognize Bella Thorne as Margaux Darling in the said film. If you do, and you are a big fan of her. Then you are in the right place. Mainly because we are going to talk about how much is bella thorne worth, and bell throne salary as of now. Besides, we will discuss stories from her childhood, and how she became interested in acting during that time. Next, we will share insights from her journey to stardom, starting from her first role, to her next upcoming films or plans. Furthermore, we will brief about the luxury assets of Bella Thorne, and calculate their contribution to her net worth. And lastly, we will provide information on her dating history and list out the various people she has dated over the years.

Who Is Bella Thorne?

For those who are not familiar, Bella Thorne is an American Actress, Singer, Writer, and Model, who attained popularity and fame across the world through her role as CeCe Jones in Disney’s Popular Sitcom, Shake It Up. In addition to this, she had prominent roles in many hit Hollywood films like The Alvin and The Chipmunks: The Road Chip, I Still See You, Frenemies, The Midnight Sun, You Get Me, Perfect High, etc. Besides, this, she is also a popular singer and has released singles such as, Watch Me, Jersey, and Made In Japan until now.

What Is Bella Thorne Net Worth?

The Actress, Bella Thorne is a multi-talented person with different types of professions, which is why she has an official net worth of 12 million for the year 2021. As stated above, Bella Thorne’s main income source is her account on the OnlyFans platform. Through this platform, she reportedly earned 2 million within 24 hours and has so far earned more than $10 million through selling her content. In addition to this, she is also a popular model ever since she was a baby, and has worked for many luxury brands over the years. Then there is her successful acting career, as she had prominent roles in many hit films as well as TV Shows. And not just that, she is also popular among the people by getting roles in various brand commercials.

After that, there is her career in the music industry, which she started along with fellow actress, Zendaya. Currently, she set up her own record label, Filthy Fangs, through which she releases her own singles and produces for other singers. Moreover, she is also an adult movie director, who earned an accolade through her first film, Him & Her. She also portrays the role of a book author in real life and has earned additional income through successful book releases. Therefore, by taking into account all her various different income streams as well as her rising popularity across the world. We can safely conclude that the actress might see growth in her net worth in the coming years.

Early Life of Bella Thorne

Name Anabella Avery Thorne Age 24 Height 173 cm Weight 56 Kg Spouse Unmarried Net Worth $11 Million

Bella Thorne was born to the couple, Delancey Reinaldo Rey Thorne and Tamara Thorne on October 8, in the year 1997, Bella spent most of her childhood in Pembroke Pines City in the State of Florida, where she was born. Besides, this, she also has three elder siblings, one brother, and two sisters. Tragedy struck her family in the year 2007 when her father was killed in a traffic accident. This weighed heavily on her and her family, as her mother had to struggle to do multiple jobs to support her multiple children or large family.

In addition to this, she revealed that she suffered from Dyslexia during her childhood. Due to this, she was bullied in her school, as a result, had to continue learning through home-schooling. However, she pushed herself to overcome this disorder, with Sylvan Learning Center. During this period, she pushed herself so much that she started reading everything, even the details on the cereal boxes. Although she succeeded in her quest, she started facing abuse from a close member during her childhood, as she revealed it to a news reporter during an interview.

Career Beginning of Bella Thorne

Because of her mother struggled to serve all her family by doing various odd jobs. Bella Thorne was to start auditioning for commercials at a very young age as a baby. She further went on to become a model through her teen years and worked for various luxury brands as stated in the above section. At the same time, she decided to focus on starting her acting career, for which, she started attending auditions for various films. Her first opportunity came through the Stuck on You, film and a side character. After this, she made appearances in many TV Shows such as The O.C, and Entourage.

However, her break in the career came with Margaux Darling in the popular Dram Series known as Dirty Sexy Money. This helped her get the lead role in the My Own Worst Enemy Drama Series. And for the amazing acting on the show, she was awarded the reputed Young Artist Award. After this, she went on to make appearances in other TV Shows like October Road, Little Monk, and Enemy. In the year 2015, she went to the auditions of the Disney Channel’s Sitcom, Shake It Up, and got selected. This role further increased her popularity and fame throughout the world.

Luxury Assets of Bella Thorne

Before venturing into different professions, the actress, Bella Thorne has spent more than $2 million on a modern contemporary house located in Sherman Oaks Neighborhood of California, which is very distinctive because of its Pink Color. This amazing house offered various features such as 5 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms, Parking Garage, Driveway, Outdoor Patio, Private Garden, Swimming Pool, Top Class Kitchen Cabinetry, Custom Designed Themed Walls Throughout the house, and living space of 4,529 sq feet. However, she sold this house recently and moved to a newly purchased luxury mansion in Topanga Hills in California.

This amazing mansion is literally located on the Mountain Top, offering amazing views of the valley below. Besides, Bella Thorne reportedly spent more than $3.3 million on this incredible property. Moreover, this property offers various luxury amenities and features such as a large swimming pool, big backyard, outdoor kitchen appliances, covered patio, heated jacuzzi pool, separated guest house with attached bathroom, 5 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms, and a living space of 5,853 sq feet. In addition to this, she also has a remarkable car collection, which includes various luxury cars like Nissan Pathfinder, Jeep Grand Cherokee, Porsche Panamera, Chevrolet Suburban, Chevrolet Corvette C7, and GMC Sierra.

Personal Life of Bella Thorne

Bella Thorne is a very popular actress, who had multiple relationships over the years. Her first official relationship is with her fellow cast member of Disney’s Shake It Up Show, Kenton Duty. However, their relationship was short-lived. Then she went on to date, Tristan Keller, and their relationship became big news as she started appearing with him at various events often. After 3 years in a relationship, they called it quits and went separate ways. During this breakup, she supposedly met her next boyfriend, Brandon Lee.

She even met his parents during this period, however, they broke up in the very same year. After this, she dated, Gregg Sulkin and Tyler Posey for a short period of time one after the other. Then she met the YouTuber, Tana Mongaeu, and her boyfriend, Singer, Mod Sun. She started a polyamorous relationship with both of them, once again attracting the news channels and tabloids. Similar to her previous relationships, this also ended abruptly after a short period. Currently, she is in a relationship with Italian Singer, Benjamin Mascolo, and recently she said yes to his marriage proposal.

Conclusion

Here in this article, we have talked about how much money does Bella Thorne have and discussed in detail bell thorne salary. And not just that, we have shared brief details about her childhood, and how she was abused and billed in her school. In addition to this, we have explained insights from her journey to fame and popularity. Moreover, we have shared the various luxury assets she currently owns, and how much each of them contributes to her complete net worth. And lastly, we have provided information on her dating history, while also addressing the various people and types of relationships she has been in so far.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Bella Thorne Net Worth? The Actress, Bella Thorne has an official net worth of $11 million. Based on the stats and income opportunities specified in the above sections, it is said to rise much higher in the coming days. Name some of the hit movies of Bella Thorne? Midnight Sun, Shovel, Assassination Nation, Time is Up, The Baby Sitter, You Get Me, I Still See You, Infamous, etc are some of the hit movies of the Actress, Bella Thorne. Did Bella Thorne direct an Adult Movie? Yes, in the year 2019, Bella Thorne has assumed the role of director, for an adult film known as Him & Her. Because of this, she earned a Pornhub Visionary Award.