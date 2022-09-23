Many celebrities adopt a nickname that is easy, catchy, and also appealing to their fans. In the case of Rebecca Marie Gomez, she adopted the stage name “Becky G”, which is easy and catchy to speak and listen to. Rebecca Marie Gomez or Becky G (if you are a fan of hers) hails from Inglewood, California. She is one of the top rising singers in the Hollywood industry. Just like Justin Bieber, Shawn Mendes, Ed Sheeran, Charlie Puth, Tori Kelly, etc. Becky G also started her career with YouTube. G started posting videos of her singing famous songs in 2009. Later in the year 2011, Becky G caught the eye of a record producer called Lukasz Sebastian Gottwald (who is popular among his fans as Dr. Luke). Luke helped Becky G to earn a joint record agreement with Kemosabe and RCA Records. Then in the year 2013, Becky G officially released her first song titled “Becky from the Block”.

Wait, there is more to know about Rebecca Marie Gomez such as Becky G net worth, how old is Becky G, Becky G’s earnings, Becky G’s ventures, Becky’s real estate, and car collection, Becky G controversy, and much more. So, have a look at this article till the last.

What is Becky G Worth?

The rising musician, Becky G net worth has been recorded as $7 million as of this year (so far). Most of Becky G’s bank balance consists of her earnings from music. As Becky started gaining popularity among the audience, she got an offer from Kemosabe and RCA Records. In no time, Becky G gave back-to-back hits and eventually earned film contracts as well. Becky G has won the American Music Award for “Favorite Latin Artist-Female” for 2 consecutive years i.e, in 2020 and 2021. Rebecca is also the recipient of a Premios Juventud Award (which she won this year).

Recently, she has been honored with an El Premio ASCAP Award. Becky G’s recently released album “Aguilera” earned her a Latin Grammy Award. Apart from this, Becky G has also earned nominations for numerous honors including Teen Choice Award (4 times), Premio Lo Nuestro, MTV Video Music Award, MTV Europe Music Award, Gold Derby Award for the “Best Latin Artist”, Billboard Music Award, and Billboard Latin Music Award. Let’s check out how much does Becky G make?

Name Becky G Real Name Rebecca Marie Gomez Net Worth $7 million Birth 2 March 1997, Inglewood, USA Nationality American Age 25 years Height 5ft 1in Weight 48 kg Profession Singer, Actress Career 2008-Present

How Much Does Becky G Make?

Becky G from her work as a singer and actress brings more than $2.5 million into her bank account every year. Rebecca has released 2 studio albums so far. Her first album “Mala Santa” was released back in October 2019. The album was released under the banner of Kemosabe and RCA Records and also Sony Music Latin. Then in May this year, Becky G released her second album “Esquemas”, which is also produced by the above three record companies. Coming to her movie works, she made her debut as “Claudia Gomez” in a short film titled “El Tux” in 2008. Nearly a decade later, she appeared as “Trini Kwan” in the Power Rangers movie (F.Y.I. Trini Kwan is Yellow Ranger).

Becky G then went on to appear in Gnome Alone, A.X.L., and Good Mourning. The American singer also makes money by posing for magazines and brands. Her social media handles also help Becky G to maintain her massive net worth. Apart from this, she also makes money from merchandise sales, concerts, live events, guest appearances, etc. According to our guess, Becky G garners at least $100k from different projects per month. Her weekly takings are at least $25k. Check out the next section to know about Becky G’s earnings.

Becky G Earnings From YouTube and Instagram

One of the most crucial sources of income for Becky G is her social media handles and online streaming platforms such as Spotify, Apple Music, etc. As mentioned earlier, Becky G started her music journey with YouTube in the year 2011. As of this writing, Becky G’s YouTube channel has more than $20.6 million subscribers. The channel roughly gets 100k subscribers and 95 million views every month. We estimate that Becky G’s YouTube channel generates up to $4.6 million in revenue annually. Becky G’s monthly income from YouTube is reckoned between $23.8k to $380.6k.

On the other hand, the singer’s Instagram profile has more than 32.9 million followers as of September 2022. An Instagram influencer makes money from his/her account through a brand endorsement or promotion. There are a number of factors that can affect an influencer’s earnings such as followers and account engagement. If an Instagram influencer has millions of followers, but no engagement (like views, interactions, shares, likes, comments, etc.) brands or companies won’t invest their money in these types of accounts as there is no point in endorsing a product or brand if there is no one to see it.

Luckily in the case of Becky G, she has a great number of followers and engagement ratings. Through a paid Instagram story, Becky G can earn up to $5k for each posting. Becky G reportedly earns double the amount she makes from an Instagram story when compared to sponsored image posts. As per our analysis, Becky G earns somewhere between $26k to $21k for every sponsored post she uploads on her Instagram account.

Other Earnings

Becky G has invested her wealth to start a fashion venture. Her fashion venture named Tresluce Beauty was incorporated last year. Becky G’s fashion venture is concerned with providing beauty products such as eyeliner, makeup kits, lipsticks, and many more. So far, Becky G’s beauty line has received positive responses from her fans. However, Tresluce Beauty has recently gotten into trouble that can lead to court. According to reports, the founder and owner of Araceli Beauty, Araceli Ledesma have accused Becky G of stealing her fashion line’s structure. Ledesma has stated that her beauty products are Mexico theme based and also promote her Mexican lineage.

Becky G, who also has Mexican blood in her body copied Araceli Beauty’s product designs. Unlike Tresluce Beauty, Araceli Beauty was incorporated back in the year 2018. Ledesma has stated, “I put my entire soul into my beauty brand, and I feel robbed of years of hard work”. Many have pointed out that Ledesma and Becky’s products are almost ditto. For instance, Ledesma prints her signature as well as a message on Araceli Beauty products. The same is with Tresluce Beauty products as well. Becky G has dismissed the allegations of Araceli Ledesma for stealing her product designs.

Well, only time will tell how things will unfold between Araceli and Becky. The American singer reportedly charges a fee between $70k to $120k for any feature, guest appearance, or live performance. Look in the following section to know how Becky G spends her money.

How Does Becky G Spend Her Money?

Rebecca has spent a fair share of her income on vehicles. According to our reports, Becky G owns a BMW 3 Convertible Series. This beast comes with a powerful turbocharged engine that can generate 255 horsepower. Becky G reportedly spent around $59k to $60k for this piece. G also possesses a Range Rover car worth over $135k. As per reports, Becky G’s Range Rover has a 4999 CC Supercharge engine that can produce 557 horsepower. Aside from this Becky G also owns an Audi A7. The cost of this car is somewhere between $88k to $90k.

Not just Becky G, but any person with money in his/her hand would spend it on a house. Why? Well you won’t prefer to live on a footpath, don’t you? Becky G reportedly resides in a 3,000 square feet residency that has 4 bedrooms and bathrooms. The home has 3 floors with each floor featuring a balcony. It also has a gourmet kitchen, private office, eating room, wine cellar, fireplace, and much more. According to reports, Becky G paid a whopping $1.2 million for this home.

The singer has also spent her money to get body art on her body. She has the words “Familia” tattooed on her left hand. Well, I suppose there’s any need to explain the meaning of the word but still…the word “Familia” is a Spanish word for “Family”. Aside from this, Becky G has the body art of a “Dragonfly” on her left rib cage area. According to our research, the Dragonfly tattoo represents “freedom”.

Becky G Early Life

Rebecca Marie Gomez is the daughter of Francisco Gomez and Alejandra Gomez. Alejandra brought Becky G into this earth on the 2nd of March 1997 in Inglewood, California, United States. Aside from Rebecca, Alejandra gave birth to two sons and a daughter. Becky’s family faced a financial crisis when she was just 9 years old. Her family was kicked out of their house and had to relocate to her grandparent’s home. The family had no means to survive and as a result, Becky G decided to work to feed her family.

She started taking up multiple jobs such as advertisements and voice artist. In the year 2008, Becky G was featured in a short film titled “El Tux”. Then in the following year, Becky G joined a music group called “G.L.A.M.” to pursue her childhood dream to become a singer. At the same time, Becky G also started her YouTube channel and started posting videos. A few years later, she was discovered by D.r Luke in 2011.

Relationship

It seems that Becky G has no record of “former boyfriends”. The American singer met Sebastian Lletget back in 2016. In case you don’t know, Sebastian Lletget is a famous soccer player. Sebastian and Becky reportedly started seeing each other in June and have been together ever since. The couple has yet to announce the news of their engagement or marriage.

Conclusion

Becky G’s journey is proof that we all have to start from the ground and work our way up. She started working part-time jobs in her childhood. While working, Becky also kept working on her dreams. Later on, Becky G started posting her singing videos on YouTube. After putting in several months of hard work, Becky G finally got the big break she was looking for. One of her videos caught the eye of D.r Luke, who helped her to get a record deal. After singing with Kemosabe and RCA Records in 2011 Becky G is now considered as one of the top rising singers.

Frequently Asked Questions About Becky G

1. What is Becky G worth? A. The American singer turned actress, Becky G net worth is recorded as $7 million as of this writing. 2. How old is Becky G? A. The famous YouTuber, Rebecca Marie Gomez also known as Becky G, is currently 25 years old. 3. Who is Becky G dating? A. The American singer, Becky G is in a romantic relationship with the professional soccer player Sebastian Lletget since 2016. 4. How tall is the American singer/actress, Becky G? A. Rebecca Marie Gomez famous as Becky G is reported to stand 5 feet and 1 inch tall.