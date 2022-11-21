Barry Bonds Net Worth: Career, Assets, Earnings, Age, Height, Achievements

Who can forget Barry Bonds’s contribution to Baseball? He is one of my favorite players in baseball history (after Babe Ruth of, course). Like Babe Ruth, Barry Bonds also played in MLB for 22 seasons i.e, from 1986 to 2007. As you read on further, you will come to know why Barry Bonds is held in high regard by baseball fans around the world. Bonds is the player to have hit the most home runs in his career. In case you are wondering, he has recorded 762 home runs in his name.

In addition to this, he also won many awards and titles during his 2-decade long baseball career. You might already know (or might not know) that Barry Bonds was an all-rounder player and thus also won many awards for his display of impeccable fielding during the matches. He has 8 Gold Glove Awards in his name. Not only this, but Barry has recorded 514 stolen bases in his MLB career. Furthermore, Barry Bonds is the only player in the world to have both 500 home runs and 500 stolen bases. Some websites like Fangraphs and Baseball-Reference.com go as high as to claim Barry Bonds as the second-best baseball player (and I think you already know who’s in the first place).

What is Barry Bonds Worth?

Our sources have determined that the former Major League Baseball player, Barry Bonds net worth is a whopping $100 million as of this year. Like most baseball players, Barry Bonds also made his fortune from his MLB salary and endorsement contracts or deals. During his baseball career, Bonds played for Pittsburgh Pirates from 1986 to 1992. After leaving the Pirates, Barry Bonds joined San Francisco Giants in 1993 and played for the team till 2007. In this period, Barry Bonds earned the title of All-Star not once, but 14 times. Not only this but he was also named the winner of Major League Baseball Most Valuable Player (NL MVP) and Gold Glove Award, 7 times and 8 times respectively.

Other prominent titles and honors earned by Barry Bonds are Silver Slugger Award (12 times), NL Hank Aaron Award (3 times), NL Batting Champion (2 times), NL Home Run Leader (2 times), and 1 time NL RBI Leader. He was also inducted into the Hall of Fame list of San Francisco Giants. In his 22-season career, Barry Bonds ended up with a batting average of 298, 762 home runs, 2,935 hits, 1,996 runs batted in, and 514 stolen bases. Let’s take a look at how much does Barry Bonds make? shall we?

How Much Does Barry Bonds Make?

Despite Barry Bonds no longer playing in the MLB, he still makes more money than most players around the world. It is reported that Barry earns at least $8 million a year from his work. He currently derives money by working as a sports commentator and analyst. In addition to this, he also works as a guest coach, consultant, and advisor to baseball teams. By doing all these tasks, Bonds likely receives over $700k every month. Also, he charges thousands of dollars for making a public or guest appearance. He also makes ample money from autograph signs, guest speaking, commercials, advertisements, and brand partnerships. The weekly income of Barry Bonds from all of these sources is estimated to be no less than $175k. Below are the details of Barry Bonds’s Major League Baseball annual salary.

Barry Bonds Earnings

Back in the year 1985, Barry Bonds was signed to Pittsburgh Pirates for 1 year. During this period, he was to receive an annual stipend of $150k. Then in the following year, he signed another 1-year contract with the Pirates, but this time his takings were only $60k. Later in 1987, Bonds signed another extension contract for the 1987-1988 season. This time, he was paid a sum of $100k. After this, Pittsburgh Pirates and Barry Bonds made negotiations and the former agreed to play for another year. Bonds salary in the year 1989 was $360k. After the expiration of the contract, the Pittsburgh Pirates retained Barry Bonds for another year and offered him an annual salary of $850k.

Barry Bonds then signed 1-year deals with the Pirates in the years 1991 and 1992 and his payout was $2.3 million and $4.7 million respectively. The year 1992 was the end of Barry Bonds’s relationship with the Pirates, and he joined San Francisco Giants. Instead of signing a 1-year contract, the Giants offered Bonds a 6-year deal worth $43.75 million. At that time, this was the highest salary awarded to any baseball player. During this period, Barry Bonds was earning an annual salary of over $7.29 million. In 1991, the Giants offered a contract extension and retained Barry Bonds for another 2 years.

This time the contract was worth $22.9 million and Barry was making $11.45 million a year. After this, Barry Bonds signed another 5-year contract with San Francisco Giants worth a whopping $90 million. Bonds received a signing bonus of $10 million and his yearly stipend was $18 million. Finally, in 2007, Barry Bonds and Giants made another agreement for 1 year. This time, Barry Bonds’s takings were $15.8 million. Barry Bonds was not signed by San Francisco Giants or any other team, which ultimately led to his retirement.

Why Did Barry Bonds Retire?

Well, I wouldn’t exactly say that Bonds stepped down from baseball by himself. Rather it was the situation that forced him to stay out of the field. The heart of the matter was that, after the completion of the 2007 MLB season, Bonds was suspected of using steroids. Though the suspicion arose in 2000, it wasn’t until 2011 that Barry Bonds was convicted of using them. He was then directed to serve 250 hours of social service. Also, Barry was ordered to spend a month in home confinement and was kept on probation for 2 years. It was (mostly) because of these accusations and trials that no team signed Barry Bonds. Thus, Barry Bonds went on “unsigned” by any team, which ultimately led to his retirement from the game. Also, because of this scandal, Barry Bonds hasn’t yet been inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

Barry Bonds Real Estate

During his career, Barry Bonds purchased and sold many homes. He used to be the owner of a 2-acre property. The former baseball player paid around $5.3 million for the place in 2000. Over a decade later i.e, in 2014 the real estate was sold for a surprising price of $22 million. As per reports, the property is located in Beverly Park, California, and is currently owned by actress Sofia Vergara. Sofia reportedly paid over $23 million for the home in 2020. After selling this home in 2014, Barry Bonds moved into the neighborhood home. Barry Bonds reportedly paid $10 million for the place. Aside from this, he also owns many cars. He is said to own cars like BMW 3 series, Porsche, etc.

Barry Bonds Early Life and Career Beginnings

One of the greatest baseball players, Barry Bonds was born on the 24th of July 1964 in Riverside, California, United States. You might not be aware of this, but Barry Bonds is the son of the famous baseball player, Bobby Bonds. Bonds mother was Patricia, and she raised her son in San Carlos. Barry Bonds graduated from Junipero Serra High School, during which he started playing baseball. While in his senior year, Barry Bonds was selected by the Giants.

Unfortunately, both parties couldn’t come to an agreement and as a result, Bonds decided to pursue college. After this, Barry was admitted to Arizona State University, where he played for the college team. Later in 1986, the baseball player graduated from Arizona State University majoring in criminology. Then in the same year, he signed with Pittsburgh Pirates in the 1986 MBL Draft.

Barry Bonds Relationships and Marriage

Bonds started dating Susann Margreth Branco in 1987 and within a year got married. Later in 1997, both parties went their separate ways. During their union, Barry and Susann produced two kids namely, Nikolai and Shikari. After this, the former baseball player started a relationship with Kimberley Bell in 1994. Kimberley and Barry maintained their relationship till 2003. During this period i.e, in 1998, Bonds settled down with Liz Watson. Liz and Barry ended their marriage in the year 2010. Liz is the mother of Barry Bonds’s child named, Aisha.

Conclusion

Barry Bonds was one of the biggest baseball players and will remain one of the greatest for all eternity. He set many records throughout his career. Unfortunately, his career was cut short due to his “steroids” scandal. Now we can do nothing but wonder what kind of Barry Bonds’s would have made if he continued to play baseball. However, Barry Bonds’s name is in consideration for his induction into the National Baseball Hall of Fame. Voting for inducing Barry Bonds into the Hall of Fame is to be held in December this year.

Frequently Asked Questions About Barry Bonds

1. What is Barry Bonds worth? A. According to records, Barry Bonds net worth is $100 million as of this writing. 2. How old is Barry Bonds? A. Barry Bonds birth is on the 24th of July 1964 and is currently 58 years old. 3. How many kids does the baseball legend, Barry Bonds have? A. Barry Bonds fathered 3 children with two women. He shares two children namely, Nikolai and Shikari with his former wife, Susann Margreth Branco. Bonds has another child with his ex-wife, Liz Watson, and is named, Aisha. 4. How tall is the former baseball legend, Barry Bonds? A. It is reported that the height of the former MLB player, Barry Bonds is 6 feet and 2 inches.