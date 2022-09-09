Bailey Sarian Net Worth: Career, Assets, Awards, Age, Height, Biography, Cars

Nowadays, a genre called “True Crime Makeup” is getting popular among the audience. In this genre, the narrator will tell you the details and events of a crime that involved real people. In short, the narrator will do a case study on crimes (especially serial killers and murders). However, in this trend, the narrator will describe the event while putting makeup on. I know that it seems a bit insensitive given that they are talking about a real murder or crime and putting on makeup while describing the events, it is a bit strange (ok a lot strange). However, the current generation seems to have taken a liking to it and the channels or social media platforms of such True Crime Makeup narrators boomed in the last decade.

One such narrator (or internet personality to be exact) is Bailey Brooke Sarian, who is popular among her fans as “Bailey Sarian”. If you frequently watch YouTube (especially true crime makeup genre videos), you might have come across her channel. It is believed that Bailey Sarian is the mind behind the introduction of this “True Crime Makeup” genre.

So, now that I have your attention, let’s check out more details about Bailey Sarian such as Bailey Sarian net worth, how old is Bailey Sarian? Bailey Sarian career, Bailey Sarian ventures, Bailey Sarian career, controversy, and personal life, and how much does Bailey Sarian make?

Name Bailey Sarian Net Worth $6-8 million Nationality American Age 33 years Birth November 26, L.A., USA Height 5 ft 4in Weight 55 kg Partner Fernando Valdez (former BF) Profession YouTuber, Social Media Influencer, Makeup Artist Career 2013-Present

What Is Bailey Sarian Worth?

The American YouTuber, Bailey Sarian net worth is a shocking $8 million as of September 2022. Bailey Sarian started her YouTube channel as back as 2013, but till 2019 she managed to amass only 780k subscribers. However, during the Covid lockdown of 2020, her channel observed immense growth, and her channel went from having 780k subscribers to an amazing 3.5 million subscribers in no time. According to reports, Bailey Sarian was declared “Top Breakout Creators of the Year” in 2020. After this, she was also nominated for a Creator Honor Award at Streamy Awards 2020, which were held in December.

Bailey Sarian won the award and later earned a nomination for the “Beauty subject Award”. However, in the following year, Bailey Sarian took home the same award at the Streamy Awards of 2021. In the same year, Bailey Sarian also received a nomination at the American Influencer Awards in the “Makeup Influencer of the Year”. Apart from this, Bailey Sarian also made it into renowned magazines as well. Her podcast, Dark History was mentioned in The Guardian’s November issue, and it was declared an “innovative new niche”.

Not only this, but Spotify named Bailey’s podcast one of the best. Bailey Sarian’s podcast has also graced other renowned magazines such as Las Vegas Weekly, Elle Australia, Variety, etc. Dark History earned Bailey the “Podcast of the Year” award at the Streamy Awards of 2021. Take a look below at how much does Bailey Sarian make?

How Much Does Bailey Sarian Make?

As per records, Bailey Sarian easily makes over $3 million every year from her makeup-related works. Her income mostly comes from her YouTube channel. After this, she makes cash by endorsing on her other social media platforms such as Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, etc. (apart from posting regular videos). Also, her podcast, Dark History also generates handsome revenue from viewership as well as from affiliate commission. Not only this but one of the most notable income sources of Bailey Sarian is her partnership with beauty companies. It is estimated that Bailey Sarian pulls off more than $205k every month from her work in various fields. Bailey Sarian is reckoned to earn a little over $75k a week.

Bailey Sarian Earnings

As said earlier, Bailey Sarian’s primary source of income is her YouTube channel. She joined YouTube in 2013 and has been uploading videos ever since. In her videos, she covers varieties of topics from beauty tips to leading a fashionable life. Also, as stated earlier till 2019, Bailey Sarian was struggling with only 750k subscribers. However, thanks to the 2020 lockdown, people started taking notice of Bailey Sarian’s YouTube channel, especially her true crime makeup niche. According to reports, she uploaded her first true crime makeup video in January 2019.

The video was about the “Watts Family Murder” case. At first, she received backlash from the viewers, calling her “insensitive”, “heartless”, “inconsiderate”, etc. Eventually, her channel grew over time, and now she has more than 6.5 million subscribers as of this writing. Sarian’s channel has crossed over 819 million overall views, and it gets 13 million views a month (on average). As per our analysis, Bailey Sarian’s channel generates revenue up to $636k to $1 million annually. the channel roughly attracts 40k new subscribers and makes Bailey Sarian between $3.3k to $53k per month.

Bailey Sarian Ventures and Other Earnings

The American YouTuber makes hefty cash from online merchandise sales. She mostly makes profits by selling niche-themed products that made her famous all over the world. Yes, you have guessed it correctly, the niche is mystery murder. Bailey Sarian sells products online under the name “MerchLabs”. According to reports, she has worked with renowned names such as ESTATE Cosmetics, IPSY, Loud Lacquer, and many more. Back in August 2019, ESTATE Cosmetics released an eye shadow palette in a collaboration with Bailey Sarian.

Bailey Sarian Early Life

Bailey Sarian was born Bailey Brooke Sarian on the 26th of November 1988 in the city of Los Angeles, California, United States of America. Sarian was raised by her parents in Los Angeles, and she is still residing in Los Angeles. She was born to Cindy Sarian, who works as a dispatcher for 911. However, the American YouTuber hasn’t dropped any clue regarding her father (not even his name). Unfortunately, there isn’t much information available on Bailey Sarian on the web. However, we do know that she has two siblings, named Madison Sarian and Ashley Sarian. Sarian completed high school at Paloma Valley High School.

Bailey Sarian Career

After completing her education, Bailey Sarian went on a job hunt to support herself. She initially worked as a makeup artist. She got a job at Sephora (a beauty product retail company) where her role was to shoot and edit videos on marriage, advertisements, and music. According to reports, Bailey worked at Sephora for a period of 5 years. After working for Sephora, Bailey Sarian went on to work for another beauty company called, Urban Decay.

Her role in this company was the same as in her previous company i.e, social media creator. Here Bailey dedicated 1 year of her life. Bailey Sarian also served at Best Buy and her service at this company lasted for 2 years. While working a 9 to 6 job, Bailey Sarian decided to create a YouTube channel. Thus, in 2013, Bailey joined YouTubers and started posting videos. It took time, but people started noticing her channel. In case you are wondering, Bailey Sarian mainly used to upload makeup tutorials on her channel.

Late in 2019, Bailey decided to mix things up and thus started uploading true crime makeup videos. Just in a year, her channel grew tenth fold (most of the credit goes to the Covid lockdown of 2020). Last year, Bailey Sarian started a podcast named “Dark History” with the podcast distribution platform called “AudioBoom”. The podcasts are also released on Apple Podcast, Spotify, AudioBoom, Audible, iHeart, and her YouTube channel.

Bailey Sarian Personal Life

The American influencer, Bailey Sarian was in a relationship with a man named, Fernando Valdez. Bailey and Fernando’s (also known as Fern) love story started in the year 2013. By profession, Fern works as a tattoo and graffiti artist. Both Bailey and Fern met each other for the first time when Bailey got her first tattoo at Fern’s shop. Soon, Fern and Bailey exchanged numbers and eventually started going out. After dating each other for 3 years, Sarian and Fern exchanged engagement rings in the year 2016.

Though it is not confirmed there are rumors on the web claiming that the pair walked down the aisle last year. However, as I said, these are just speculations. Anyway, the lovebirds reportedly went their separate ways earlier this year in January. On the 24th of January, Bailey posted a post on her social media handles stating “Hi. Fern and I broke up. I’ve needed some time to cry it out. But ya, it’s over. Happy 2022”. A few days prior to announcing her breakup, Bailey Sarian disappeared from social media.

After this announcement, Bailey Sarian’s fans got enraged and started abusing her ex-partner i.e, Fern. Due to this, Bailey Sarian had to post another post on her social media handles during her fans not to abuse her former partner. She stated, “Please don’t be rude and send Fern mean messages. I know we always want there to be a ‘bad guy’ in these situations, but I can assure you, there really isn’t one”.

Conclusion

Well, Bailey Sarian, the founder of “True Crime Makeup” niche or not, it’s up to you to believe. However, one cannot deny the fact, that Bailey Sarian become one of the top content creators on YouTube due to this niche. From working as an employee to becoming a social media influencer with millions of followers, Bailey Sarian has sure come a long way. There aren’t any reports on whether, Fern and Bailey Sarian are getting back together (as of this writing), but if there is any development in this matter, we will make sure to notify you through this post.

Frequently Asked Questions About Bailey Sarian

1. What is Bailey Sarian worth? A. The American YouTuber and internet personality, Bailey Sarian net worth is considered to be a whopping $8 million as of this writing. 2. How old is Bailey Sarian? A. The rumored founder of the “True Crime” makeup genre, Bailey Sarian was born on the 26th of November 1998, and she is currently 33 years old. 3. What is the height of the American YouTuber, Bailey Sarian? A. According to reports, the American YouTuber and internet personality, Bailey Sarian’s height is 5 feet and 8 inches. 4. Who is Bailey Sarian? A. Bailey Sarian is a renowned YouTuber and makeup artist, who is said to be the founder of the niche, “True Crime Makeup”. Aside from uploading videos on YouTube, Bailey Sarian also runs a podcast called “Dark History”, which she started last year i.e, in 2021.