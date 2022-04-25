Axl Rose Net Worth: Age, Height, Weight, Assets, Career, Cars

Another day, another post about another renowned American singer. Yes, folks, this post is about the famous Axl Rose, who is not only famous for his songs, but also for being a jerk as well. He is famous for being in a band called “Guns N’ Roses”, which was created in 1985. Axl’s first album made a record sales crossing more than 30 million.

Apart from this, his other renowned works are Use Your Illusion I, Use Your Illusion II, Chinese Democracy, etc. Not only this but Axl Rose has also been declared as one of the best music artists of all time by renowned parties like Rolling Stone and NME (New Musical Express). Despite being famous all over the world for his works, Axl Rose is still considered a jerk for his disrespectful behavior with everyone.

Are you curious to know what is Axl Rose net worth? How old is Axl Rose? and How much does Axl Rose make? then read the post till the end. Please take a look at our post about Jason Derulo’s Earnings and Assets right here for more.

What Is Axl Rose Worth?

The Guns N’ Roses member Axl Rose net worth is evaluated at around $200 million as of 2022. The singer receives massive paychecks throughout his music career. Apart from this, he has also made appeared in some television shows as well, for which he got a decent stipend. Below are the details on how much does Axl Rose make?

Name Axl Rose Birth Name William Bruce Rose Jr Net Worth $200 Million Birth 6th February 1962, Indiana, USA Nationality American Age 60 Years Old Height 5Ft 9In Weight 79 Kg Profession Singer, Record Producer, Songwriter Career 1983-Present

How Much Does Axl Rose Make?

Axl Rose has been in the music industry for almost 4 decades and has amassed millions of dollars throughout his career. According to reports, it is estimated that Axl Rose takes home a colossal amount of at least $30 million to $35 million every year. His income is generated by music tours, record sales, royalties, ticket sales, and concerts.

It is projected that Axl Rose receives a massive sum of more than $3 million to $4 million every month in his bank account. If you look at Axl Rose’s weekly earnings the figures represent the annual salary of most music artists. Reportedly, Axl’s weekly earnings are at least $1 million. let us have a look at Axl Rose’s earnings.

Axl Rose’s Guns N’ Roses Earnings

Let us start this section with the album which made Axl and his group a massive hit just after its release. The group Guns N’ Roses released their first album titled “Appetite for Destruction” in the year 1987. According to reports, this album managed to generate album sales of more than 30 million.

The interesting part is that Axl’s share from the album sales is also $30 million. Then in the following year, the band released their second album titled “G N’R Lies”, which generated a revenue of more than $11 million.

Later in the year, 1991, the group released not one, but two albums in the same year titled “Use Your Illusion I” and Use Your Illusion II”. Both albums became a massive hit and generated a revenue of $19 million and $20 million respectively, which makes a total of $39 million. After this in 1993, Axl and his group released another album called “The Spaghetti Incident?” which earned Rose $5 million. The band released a compilation album in 1998, which generated an income of $1 million.

Then in 1999, Axl and his group performed a live album titled “Live Era ’87-’93”, which made Axl $800k richer. Later in 2004, Axl released another compilation album of Guns N’ Roses, which brought a whopping amount of $13 million into Axl’s pocket.

After this, Rose started working on his most expensive album to date. The album was named “Chinese Democracy” and Axl invested a colossal amount of more than $13 million in it. The album was released in the year 2008, but alas! it managed to generate a revenue of just $6.5 million. However, it received positive reviews from critics. Check out our post about Leanne Rimes’s Net Worth right here. It should also prove to be interesting.

How Much Does Axl Rose From Guns N’ Roses Charge for a Concert?

You have just read how much Axl Rose earned through album sales. Given his massive earnings, it should not baffle you to hear that Axl’s fee for each concert during a musical tour is at least $3 million. It is said that the ticket prices of Guns N’ Roses’s concert can be between $250 to $275 per head. Given that Guns N’ Roses are popular across the globe, fans won’t mind paying $250 for their show.

Axl Rose Real Estate and Car

As per reports, Axl Rose is the owner of a majestic mansion in the city of Malibu, California. It is said that the house covers an area of 4,300 square feet and the singer bought it back in 1992 for $3.6 million. The house is located in an area surrounded by a green valley. It is said that the house has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, and the mansion is surrounded by a huge garden.

The singer is also a proud keeper of a personalized Porsche 918 Spyder car. It is estimated that Axl Rose paid a whopping amount of at least $1 million for the car. He is also the owner of a Bentley car, that is worth around $200k to $230k. Furthermore, Axl Rose is also the owner of a Ferrari 360 that costs around $140k. Last but not the least, he also owns a Pagani Zonda car which can cost up to $15 million.

Axl Rose Lawsuits and Financial Losses

Apart from making millions throughout his music career, Axl Rose has also lost millions of dollars because of his bad temper and attitude. For instance, The Riverport Amphitheater had to incur a loss of $200k, just because Rose got upset with a fan. As per reports, a fan was recording Rose, which he didn’t like, and asked the security to stop him.

However, the security did not grant him his wish, which resulted in him taking matters into his hand to stop the fan from filming. The security pulled Rose back, to which Rose responded with abusive words and left the concert.

Enraged due to this, the fans started a riot which resulted in heavy property damages. Then in 1992, Axl was charged with property damage and assault for the Riverport incident. The singer had to pay a fine of $50k and was sentenced to 2 years probation. Another similar incident was recorded in 1992 when Rose arrived an hour later after the scheduled time for his concert. Not only this, but Rose also stated that he is suffering from voice problems, which angered the audience, and they started a riot. This riot resulted in estimated property damage of $400k.

Rose became the reason for another riot at Rogers Arena (formerly known as General Motors Place) in 2002. The angry audience started a riot after it was announced that Axl Rose did not show up to perform. The property damage recorded was approximately around $100k.

Another incident occurred in 2006, where Rose allegedly bit the leg of a security guard. Later on, Rose was asked to pay a fine of $5.5k and also an additional $1.3k for the guard’s troubles. You should also take a look at our post about Selena quintanilla’s Earnings and assets right here. She is an upcoming artist that you should have an eye on.

Lawsuits

Apart from starting disturbance, Rose had to pay a huge pile of cash for lawsuits as well. Back in 1993, Axl Rose had to pay a hefty sum of $2.5 million to Steven Adler for firing him without a legitimate reason. After Steven took the matter to the court, Rose lost the case. A settlement of $2.5 million and 15% royalties (of all Steven Adler’s records before his departure) was granted to Steven Adler.

Rose’s assault on his fan at the Riverport concert in 1992 soon caught up with him. The fan took the matter to the court and asked for $210k for the damages. Eventually, the fan took home a hefty sum of $160k (which is a win for him).

Axl also filed a case against his ex-partner Stephanie Seymour in 1992 and Erin Everly (former wife of Axl) filed a case against Axl Rose in 1994. In both cases, the parties claimed to be the victims of physical and mental assault. However, both the cases were settled in private.

Activision and Unsettled Fee Lawsuits

Later in 2010, Axl Rose had to appear in the court after Irving Azoff (former manager) filed a case against him. According to Irving, Axl owed him a whopping amount of $1.8 million for his (Irving’s) manager services. The parties came into a settlement, where Alx’s group had to become promoters of Irving’s company for a certain period.

Then by the end of 2011, Alx registered a case against Activision, accusing the company of breach of contract and demanding a colossal amount of $20 million. According to reports, Activision agreed not to include Slash or anything related to him in their game “Guitar Hero III: Legends of Rock”. In exchange, Rose allowed them to use his song “Welcome to the Jungle”.

Eventually, the case was dismissed by the court as Rose did not have any evidence of his agreement with Activision in writing. Also, he filed the case after the period of the statute of limitations, as the game was released in 2007 and the case was filed in 2010.

Then in 2016, Alx was taken to the court again for the charges of unpaid fees. Chris Pitman filed a case stating that Rose owed him $125k in unsettled stipend. Rose and Chris settled their case by the end of 2016.

Conclusion

Alx Rose has released gave several hits throughout his career. As a result, he earned millions of dollars. The singer is not liked by everyone because of his rude behavior with fans and colleagues. His rude behavior toward people landed him in legal troubles, which cost him thousands (and even millions) of dollars to get out of them. However, despite all of these Alx Rose is regarded as one of the best performers of all time. Finally let me leave you with one last article about Luke comb’s net worth right here.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What is Axl Rose worth? A. As of 2022, Axl Rose net worth is estimated at around $200 million. 2. How old is Axl Rose? A. Axl Rose is 60 years old. 3. What is Axl Rose’s birth name? A. Axl Rose’s birth name is Will Bruce Rose Jr. 4. How tall is Alx Rose? A. Axl Rose is 5Ft 9In tall.