AutoZone Tool Rental Policy Explained – Everything You Need to Know

Investing in buying Auto tools is not a good idea when you have an alternative and better option. The alternative option, obviously, is renting the tools for a short time. Most of the time, our Automobiles don’t require any maintenance. The petty issue that you experience with your automobile can be easily fixed yourself. For these rare instances, you require Auto tools whose cost is high. Fortunately, you can rent the Auto tools for a cheap price from Autozone. However, before that, you have to know about the Autozone Tool Rental Policy. This knowledge will help you bypass the problems you may face while returning the tool. I will elaborate on the Autozone Tool Rental Policy in this article, please continue reading if you think it will be helpful to you.

What Are the Terms and Conditions of the Autozone Rental Policy?

Customers are allowed to rent heavy-duty automotive equipment from Autozone. This is part of Autozone’s tool rental service. You are expected to pay a deposit while renting tools, and Autozone allows a customer to have the tool for a period of 90 days. Moreover, the online platform of Autozone allows you to get the tool delivered to your place. Another option is to book the tool and pick it up by visiting Autozone. This is just a gist of Autozone’s rental policy. For a complete understanding of the AutoZone Tool Rental Policy, read this detailed article.

Will You Be Able to Return the Tool You Rented at Any Autozone?

The Loan-A-Tool program allows you to hand over the rented tool at any Autozone that you find comfortable. Moreover, you can even ship the rented tool to the Autozone located nearby. The Autozone Rental Policy doesn’t mandate the return of the tool to the same place where you bought it. When you are shipping the tool, you are expected to fill out the return form and ship it along with the original packaging.

Autozone adopts a different rental policy when compared it its competitors. Initially, you should pay the total cost of the tool you are renting. Hence, if the cost of the tool you are renting is around $30, you should pay that amount for getting the tool from Autozone. You will get this initial deposit($30) completely if you return the tool within the specified warranty period. In case you fail to return the tool, Autozone will compensate using the initial deposit.

A wide range of tools from Autozone inventory can be rented by you. If you visit the store, the Autozone associate will assist you in finding the tool that is fit for your Automobile or vehicle. However, most of the time our vehicles will stop working when we are away from the Autozone. What can you do in such situations? Well, when you are facing trouble in a place away from the Autozone store, you have the option of ordering tools to the location of your choice. This can be done on the Autozone website. You can rent the following tools from Autozone stores.

Cooling System

When you are dealing with a radiator that is stalled, you will need different tools to make it function again. While dealing with the cooling system, you can rent a fan clutch wrench, pressure tester adapters, a water pump tool, a radiator pressure, and a radiator filler neck adapter.

Air Conditioner

What can be your worst nightmare than experiencing your Vehicle’s AC break down on a hot day? Well, the Autozone tool can save your day. The tools such as clutch pulleys, clutch tool kits, clutch holding tools, and clutch hub installers are rented by Autozone which you can use for fixing your vehicle’s Air conditioner.

Diagnostic

Do you want to figure out the cause of the abnormal functioning of your vehicle? Well, you will be able to diagnose the problem using a circuit tester, fuel pump diagnostic kits, or ultraviolet leak took kits which can be rented from Autozone. You will be able to prevent major damage to your car by diagnosing your vehicle priorly.

Engine and External Engine

Engine breakdowns are unexpected and can be a difficult task to fix without appropriate tools in your hand. Luckily, Autozone has the tools that you may require during engine breakdown. The tools from Autozone such as harmonic balancer installers, piston ring compressors, valve spring compressors, spark plug removal sets, pilot bearing puller attachments, and compression tester gauges can help will be helpful. All the aforementioned Auto tools are available for rent by Autozone.

Pullers

Autozone rents different types of pulling tools to people, You can visit the company website and rent tools like jaw attachment puller, timing gear puller, slide hammer flange, and slide hammer. These rental tools help you to fix the vehicle without spending much.

Fuel Pump Remover

The diesel and petrol cars are going to stay here until they are completely replaced by electric cars. Until then, you can make use of the fuel line disconnect tools, fuel pump replacement kit, and injector signal testers that are available for rent at Autozone.

Tubing and Flaring

Autozone rents tools required for flaring and tubing. You can visit the nearest Autozone for renting these tools. In case the Autozone store is too far, you can order the tools from the company’s website.

Steering and Suspension

Steering and Suspension issue is experienced in a wide range of Automobiles. The tools required for fixing these issues such as ball joint press adapters, steering wheel pullers, spindle nut sockets, coil spring compressors, pitman arm pullers, and other appropriate tools are available for rent at Autozone.

What I have mentioned above are just the tools that are used frequently by Vehicle owners. Still, the list of tools one can rent from Autozone is not complete. In addition to the above tools, you have an oxygen sensor socket, bearing splitter, vacuum pump, impact wrench, torque wrench, and many other tools that are present in the list of Autozone rental tools.

The deadline for you to return the tool to Autozone is 90 days from the day you received the tool. The amount of the tool which you initially paid for renting will be refunded to you once you return all the tools you rented. Did you find the tool useful? Do you want to keep it for yourself, as you believe it can be helpful on multiple occasions? Well, in such a case, the Autozone allows you to keep it. The initial deposit will be used as payment.

Final Thoughts

Breakdowns are inevitable in the case of vehicles. These unfortunate incidents happen despite good maintenance of the vehicle. If you wish to fix the vehicle all by yourself without hiring a mechanic, you can do so with the help of appropriate Auto tools. The critical issue in fixing the vehicle by ourselves is the high cost of Auto tools. Fortunately, Autozone rents us a particular set of tools when we need to fix a specific issue. Tools required for fixing various types of issues that arise in cars are available for rent at Autozone. For people who are experiencing vehicle breakdowns at a distance far from Autozone, there is an option of tool delivery. However, one disadvantage of Autozone is the high initial deposit. This is keeping the Autozone rental service out of reach for many people.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) – AutoZone Tool Rental Policy

1. Does Autozone rent the tools required for diagnosing my car? Yes. In fact, a wide range of tools that can be used for diagnosing different types of vehicles is rented by Autozone. In order to know the Auto tools that you can rent from Autozone, you should visit the company’s website. The online platform of the company has the list and price of Auto tools it rents. 2. Can I rent ball joint separators from Autozone? You can rent ball joint separators from the Autozone store or website. Along with it, you can rent other tools that are necessary for fixing the steering and suspension issues. The Autozone has all the tools required to make your vehicle functional. 3. What are the tools required for diagnosing a car? Where Can I rent them? You need more than 1 tool for completely diagnosing your car. Circuit tester and fuel pump diagnostic kits and many can be rented from the Autozone store or online.