AutoZone is an American retailer which provides automotive parts and accessories for customers. It is the largest automotive parts retailer in the United States. It is established in 1979 and is based in Memphis, Tennessee. Furthermore, it has 6,400 stores across the United States, Mexico, Puerto Rico, Brazil, and the US Virgin Islands.

It is a technology time now and the world is taken over by automotive. So, to keep up with the competition AutoZone has to price match its prices with other retailers in the market. Customers can also price match online for automotive parts.

AutoZone has many competitors in the market with major retailers such as Amazon, Rock Auto, Walmart, Napa, and O’Reilly. So read this article to know whether AutoZone price match policies with the above stores. Kindly read this till the end.

Is AutoZone Price Matching in 2022?

AutoZone has a price match policy at their store. But, it does not price match its products with all the retail stores in the market. AutoZone’s price matches with retailers such as Walmart, Napa, and O’Reilly’s. However, they do not price match their prices with retailers such as Amazon, although it is their direct competitor.

Also, AutoZone does price matches with all the local stores and retailers in the area where their stores are there. Additionally, AutoZone stores do not price match with prices online websites and also their official website, autozone.com.

Read further to know the price match policies with all the above retailers and additional information. Kindly go through the whole article.

AutoZone Price Match Policy in 2022

AutoZone has been famous to provide many deals for Automobiles in the industry. But, it has some limitations to getting the price match deals at their stores and online website.

The associates at the AutoZone stores will verify the customers who want to price match. Customers can provide the store with an advertisement by other retailers to match prices with them. Also, it will ensure that the product is in-stock at the AutoZone stores.

Along with this, the products have to be available at AutoZone during the price matching request. However, AutoZone does not provide a price match policy to all the retailers in the market. It has a specific list of retailers for which they will provide the price match at their stores. Also, there are only a few retailers which deal with Automobiles and related services in the United States market.

You can make sure that the retailer is eligible for a price match at AutoZone by asking the associates at their stores.

The above guidelines will make your price match easy at the AutoZone stores. Also, find stores that are eligible for price match and stores which are not in the article further.

Process of Requesting a Price Match at AutoZone

It is very to get a price match at the AutoZone stores. But the retailer with reduced prices should be eligible by AutoZone to match the prices of their products. Also, customers have to provide the advertisement for the reduced price with AutoZone to get the price match. Just visit the nearest AutoZone store with the product which has to be price matched. Take the help of any store associate to get a clear view of the policy.

Once the store associate checks your product and eligibility, you will be provided with the price match if your product is eligible. AutoZone along with its automobiles and services is also famous for its policies that are given to its customers.

Does AutoZone Price Match Advanced Auto?

Just like AutoZone, Advanced Auto is also a well-known name in the automobile industry. This makes them direct competitors in the United States automobile retail market. They both provide similar products such as automobiles, vehicles, and also models under different brands. So, the AutoZone store’s price matches the Advanced Auto products, but there has to be proof of a reduced price at Advanced Auto.

You can find both the AutoZone stores and Advanced Auto stores nearby only in almost all the states in America. So, there is a high chance of price match at AutoZone for almost all the products at Advanced Auto. But it is always the final word of the store manager to provide you with a price match at the AutoZone stores.

Are Walmart Products Price Matched at AutoZone?

Walmart has many products available at their stores including Automobile parts. So, both the retailers AutoZone and Walmart have almost the same products and prices at their stores. Also, AutoZone provides a price match for the products at Walmart. Therefore, if you find the products at less price at Walmart you can price match them at AutoZone by providing them with the proof. You can also price match products on their online website along with their stores.

However, AutoZone only price matches products that are identical and also have the same brand, color, model, and size. So, keep this in mind while visiting the AutoZone store for price matches.

Are Products From AutoZone Price Matched With Amazon?

AutoZone’s price match policy clearly states that they do not price match the products available from online e-commerce websites. One such site is Amazon. So, it is clear by now that AutoZone does not price match with products from Amazon.

This is because Amazon has a lot of third-party sellers on their site who provide various products with them. Also, they have various sales and discounts on their website for their customers. So AutoZone cannot price match with too less prices provided by Amazon. So, keep this in mind while you shop at AutoZone in the future.

Do AutoZone and Rock Auto Prices Match?

No, Unfortunately, AutoZone does not price match with products from Rock Auto at their stores and online. They are the wholesale automobile retailers which provide their services for more than 300 retailers in the United States. But, sometimes the price match decision is in the hands of the store manager. This may depend on the price difference between the products at both retailers.

Does AutoZone Price Match O’Reilly?

O’Reilly is also a popular automobile store in the United States. Both the stores, AutoZone and O’Reilly provide similar products at their stores for the customers. But it is always a doubt in many people whether AutoZone’s price matches the products from O’Reilly.

To answer this in simple words both the stores provide a price match policy. In addition to this, the products at their stores have almost similar prices. So, all the customers at the stores can request a price match at both the stores AutoZone and O’Reilly.

Does AutoZone Price Match Napa?

Automobiles parts can be purchased from both the stores AutoZone and Napa. They both are the big box retailers in the industry which offer their customers similar products and prices. But, Napa’s products are on the costlier side. However, you can request a price match at the AutoZone stores and website. For this to happen, you have to provide AutoZone with the low price of Napa in the form of advertisements. But the Napa retailers should have nearby physical stores to price match their products. But, the final decision is in the hands of the store managers to provide price matches to their customers.

Does AutoZone Provide Price Adjustments or Price Match After Purchase?

Unlike the price matching with other retailers, AutoZone does not provide price adjustments in their stores. So, once the product is purchased at their stores they are not price adjusted with any other store’s products even the ones they price match.

Can You Use a Coupon Along With a Price Match at AutoZone?

No, customers who request the price match at AutoZone cannot apply any kind of coupon. The coupons would be ineligible for all the purchases which are price matched with other retailers. This is because AutoZone is already providing a price decrease for the product.

Final Thoughts on Price Match at AutoZone

AutoZone is an American retailer which provides automotive parts and accessories for customers. AutoZone’s price matches with retailers such as Walmart, Napa, and O’Reilly’s. However, they do not price match their prices with retailers such as Amazon. As Amazon is an e-commerce website and has third-party sellers in it. Also, they have discounted prices which are very low. AutoZone does not provide price adjustments for the products at their stores after purchase. But, the final decision of price match is in the hands of the store managers to provide them to their customers.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What are the limitations to be fulfilled in the price match policy at AutoZone? Customers can provide the store with an advertisement by other retailers to match prices with them. Also, it will ensure that the product is in-stock at the AutoZone stores. Besides, the products have to be identical. How to get the price matched at the AutoZone stores? Simply walk into the AutoZone stores and take the help of the store associate to know everything about the price match policy of their retailer. Carry the proof of reduced price from another retailer. Does AutoZone’s price match e-commerce websites? No, AutoZone does not price match with products from several websites. This is clearly stated in their price match policy. Does AutoZone provide price adjustments or price matches after purchase? Unfortunately, AutoZone does not provide price matching and price adjustment policies after the customer purchases products from them.