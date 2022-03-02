Austin McBroom and his wife Catherine Paiz run a YouTube channel known as “The Ace Family”. Austin was a former basketball player. He and his wife post videos on their YouTube channel about vlogging, lifestyle, family life, and many more. Austin McBroom is a famous internet personality, that has millions of followers on his social media platform. In this post we are going to tell you who Austin McBroom is, What is Austin McBroom net worth? How does Austin McBroom make his money?

What Is Austin McBroom Net Worth?

The ACE Family net worth is around $2 to $3 million as of 2022. Austin and his wife Catherine started uploading videos on their YouTube channel back in 2016. The couple posted videos of teasing and pranking each other, which made them popular among the audience. Apart from pursuing YouTube as their career, the couple has also invested their cash in other ventures as well.

Name Austin McKinley McBroom Net Worth $2 to $3 Million Born May 20, 1992, in Palmdale, California Nationality American Age 29 Years Height 5 Feet and 9 Inches Weight 75 Kilograms Spouse Catherine Paiz Occupation Social Media Personality, YouTuber, EX Basketball Player Career 2016-Present

How Does Austin McBroom Make His Money?

Austin makes most of his fortune along with his wife from their YouTube channel. Apart from this, McBroom also makes money from his other social media handles and also from selling merchandise. He also makes a lot of money from paid sponsorships and endorsements on his social media platforms. Below is the breakdown of the YouTube couple’s income and also how they spend their fortune.

The ACE Family YouTube Channel

Austin McBroom and his wife Catherine Paiz earn most of their income from their YouTube channel. The channel has more than 18.9 million subscribers with more than 4.4 billion overall views. It is estimated that the couple earns a massive amount of up to $700k each year, while their monthly earnings are between $3.6k to $58k each month (depending on views). His YouTube earnings come from ad monetization, brand promotions, and paid sponsorships on his channel. The channel became popular because of the couple’s humorous pranks, and it rose to higher popularity after many celebrities made a guest appearance on their channel.

Other Social Media Platforms

Austin McBroom has more than 6.5 million followers on his Instagram page and over 1.1 million followers on The Ace Family page. It is estimated that Austin can charge up to 22k for each sponsored image posted on his Instagram page. Similarly, he can demand a sum of $11 for each promotional story, and an average between $33k to $44k for each endorsed video. Austin has a Facebook page on the name of his YouTube channel which has over 3.5 million followers. He also has more than followers on Twitter, and more than 1.3 million followers on TikTok.

Other Ventures

The Ace family net worth also consists of income from an online shopping website known as “shopacefamily.com” where the couple sells their merchandise. The website offers a wide range of clothes and other accessories. The “shopacefamily.com” has t-shirts, shorts, bags, hoodies, mobile covers, hats and caps, and many more. The price can vary from product to product, with as low as $8, and can go up to $50. Austin also owns a juice shop known as Silly Juice, the YouTuber made a bold claim that his Silly Juice is the best that there is. Apart from this, he is also seen promoting GOAT shoes on his social media platforms.

Austin McBroom Cars And House

Austin and Paiz reside in their luxurious mansion that is worth around $10 million with their children in California. The mansion has an area of more than 13000 square feet with many luxurious rooms. The couple is seen giving tours of their luxurious house from time to time. The California residence of the Ace family has 12 royal bedrooms, along with 13 charming bathrooms. Furthermore, the grand mansion also has a huge pool and a spacious front view garden, located in a high place. Unfortunately, the house has been listed in the market for $10 to $12 million, as the Ace family failed to make payments on time. Also, the social media personality is a huge fan of collecting expensive cars. It is seen that he is the keeper of many expensive cars that include a Lamborghini Huracán Performante, Chevrolet, Camaro, Rolls-Royce, and many others.

Charity Works

Back in 2019, Austin partnered with the famous singer/rapper Chris Brown to plan a charity event. The charity event took place in Los Angeles in Staples. It was a basketball game, where both parties consisted of celebrities and the YouTuber’s college friends. The event was a huge success and generated a revenue of more than $500k, and it was witnessed by more than 20k audience.

The Ace Family Controversies And Legal Issues

Though the Ace Family is loved and adored by millions of fans, at the same time Austin and his wife have also been subjected to controversies. Back in 2018, Austin and his wife were accused of scamming people. The Ace family organized a charity event, which also featured Glenn Travis hitting the stage. The event was successful, and the couple donated $75k to the charity, which made the fans furious because the couple announced that they would donate $100k. Not only this, but some also speculated that the couple made more than $100k and did not want to part with the amount. In the same year, the Ace family was also accused of scamming people through their application.

Real ACE Family Members Application And Other Scam

In 2018, the couple launched their application known as “real ACE Family Members”, which was a subscription-based app. It was disclosed on Austin’s Twitter handle that the couple would upload exclusive videos on their app, and it is only accessible to the subscribers. The application also sold the Ace Family merch, but many users complained that after making payments the delivery took so long resulting in delays for even months. Some users also complained that though the products were out of stock for months, they still charged a monthly fee to the members. Eventually, Austin and Paiz took down their application and the money was returned to the users.

Another accusation made on the ACE Family is that the couple made a fake announcement of giving away $100k to a lucky subscriber. The couple announced through a video that they are organizing a basketball game where 20 selected subscribers would compete against each other. The couple eventually presented the prize money to a known basketball player, rather than the selected members/subscribers.

Early Life And Career Of Austin And Catherine Paiz

Austin McBroom is the son of Allen and Michole McBroom. Austin was born in Palmdale, California, USA, on the 20th of May in 1992. Since his childhood, Austin was a fan of soccer and basketball. Though his parents parted ways, they can be often seen on his YouTube channel. Austin’s wife, Catherine Paiz was born to Johnston Paiz and Dolores Catherine on 24 August 1990 in Montreal, Canada. Her father Johnston worked in a grocery store, while her mother Dolores Catherine had a job as a banker.

Personal Life And Career

Austin McBroom went to Campbell Hall School, and later joined a basketball team after completing his high school. Then he attended Saint Louis University and earned his bachelor’s degree. On the other hand, Catherine completed her schooling at a Local Montreal School, and later joined Saint Louis University in Montreal, Canada, where she met Austin McBroom. Austin McBroom met Catherine Paiz in the year 2015, and the couple started dating. In the following year, the couple started their YouTube channel called “Catherine And Austin VLogs”, where they posted videos of vlogging and pulling pranks on one another. However, after the birth of their first child, Austin and Catherine changed the channel name to “The ACE Family”.

Later in 2017, the couple got married, and they are proud parents of 3 children. Austin and Paiz welcomed their first daughter on May 28, 2016, and later on October 17, 2018, the couple’s second daughter Alaia was born, then on June 20, 2020, the couple’s third child Steel was born. The couple has two daughters namely Elle Lively McBroom, Alaia Marie McBroom, and a son named Steel McBroom. The name of their YouTube channel “ACE Family” is derived from the names of Austin, Catherine, and Elle.

Conclusion

Austin and his wife Catherine launched their YouTube channel back in 2016, and by the end of 2017, their channel had more than 1 million subscribers. Austin and Catherine got famous for posting funny pranks and vlogging videos. In no time, the ACE Family became one of the most-watched channels on YouTube. Though the ACE family, is liked by millions, they couldn’t stay out of controversies. The couple has been accused on many occasions of scamming the audience.

Most also accuse, that the couple does not keep their word if they promise something. Moreover, many users also complained that they had to wait days, and even months to get their hands on the product they ordered from Austin and Paiz’s website. Some also complained that they never got the product delivered even though they paid the amount. Given that Austin and Catherine are adored by millions, they shouldn’t upset their audience, because they are the reason that the couple is living a successful life.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What is the ACE Family net worth? A. The ACE Family net worth is around $2 to $3 million as of 2022. 2. What is Austin McBroom’s weight? A. Austin McBroom’s weight is around 75 kilograms. 3. What is Austin McBroom’s height? A. Austin McBroom’s height is about 5 Feet and 9 Inches. 4. Where was Austin McBroom born? A. Austin McBroom was born in Palmdale, California, USA.