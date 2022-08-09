When you look at today’s world, you will notice how much it has changed than it was before 2010. There are new businesses and startups whose only motive is to make people’s lives more comfortable, or in other words, lazy. You can sit at home and have your food delivered, you can book a cab without having to wave your hand for it. Before, we used to visit a grocery store to buy groceries, but now can get them delivered to your home too. There are many apps and apps and websites that offer such service, one of which is Instacart. You can order your groceries from Instacart at any time, and once the Instacart delivery batches start delivering, you will get them as soon as possible. So, at what time does Instacart start delivering groceries? Read the article to know the answer to the question.

When Does Instacart Start Delivering Groceries?

The Instacart delivery batches usually start delivering items at around 8 in the morning. That is when most grocery stores start opening for business. When you are thinking of getting groceries, and are not in the mood to go and get them yourself. Apps such as Instacart are a godsend during such times, You can order all your fruits, vegetables, meat, dairy products, and all other grocery items. An Instacart associate will then pick up your groceries and get them to you are the assigned time. The main thing to remember about Instacart is that they will only be able to deliver as long as the stores are open. Most grocery stores are not open late at night, especially since COVID plagued the world. That is why in case you order those items at night, you will see delivery time at next day in the morning.

Not only that, but the employees or delivery associates of Instacart usually are off duty at night, as they have to wake up in the morning and start delivering the goods. But, this is slowly changing as Instacart has begun implementing 24/7 grocery delivery services in some major cities.

What Are the Delivery Hours of Instacart?

The delivery hours of Instacart are from 8 in the morning and can continue up to midnight. You will get the goods delivered as long as there are grocery stores selling the items. Without the stores being open, there is little chance that you will get your order immediately. Many people place the order at night so that they will get their groceries delivered as early as 8 AM the next morning. Sometimes the company also starts delivering from 7:30 AM in case there is high demand. But if you have doubts about when the company operates, then it is 7 days a week for the whole year. Keep in mind that these hours may affect during festive seasons and holidays like Christmas, Easter, etc. The assigned delivery time also depends on how the weather is.

Does Instacart Deliver 24/7?

As I have mentioned previously, Instacart delivers 24 hours a day and 7 days a week. This feature wasn’t available before, but the company started offering this service only recently. When Instacart was in its initial stages, it only delivered during the day and not at night. But with growing competition in the grocery delivery business by big players like Walmart, Instacart had no choice but to offer a 24/7 delivery service. But as not all stores are open 24/7, Instacart only delivers items from stores that are open late at night like CVS, Walgreens, Safeway, and 7-11 locations. These are the places that are open for all these items, which is great news for people that want groceries, Junk Food, or medicines.

At What Time is Instacart Most Active?

Instacart is most active or has peak business hours between 4 PM and 9 PM on weekdays. As people tend to go to work during the day, they order the items they need in the evening once they get back from work. There are many people that use this app to order groceries. Once they come home after a tiring day at work, the last thing these people want to do is go and shop for groceries. When it comes to weekends, the peak hours are usually from 10 in the morning to 3 in the afternoon. As it is a weekend, most people tend to wake up late, that is why they don’t order their groceries early. So, if you want to receive your order early, then I suggest you place it at 8 AM or the night before to get them faster.

How Does Instacart Decide Who Gets Which Batch?

I am sure you know that when some food or groceries are delivered to you, you need to give a star rating. That is how Instacart decides which delivery agents get which batches. Usually, the agents with higher ratings get more batches at a more convenient time. If an agent has a low rating, then he/she will get lower batches at a less feasible time period. There are many factors that decide which rating the customers give the delivery agents. For example, if you deliver the groceries quickly, select quality produce and have a polite and professional attitude while delivering the goods, then there’s a high chance that you will get a high rating.

Can Someone Ride With You While Making an Instacart Delivery?

No, it is against the company rules to allow people to ride with you while you are making Instacart deliveries. Unless the other person is also an Instacart employee, you are not allowed to have someone else giving you company. It is understandable that you want to take have someone with you while you are making the delivery to quell your boredom. But doing so is in complete violation of the terms you agreed to before joining the company. When you apply for being a delivery shopper agent at Instacart, the company will assess your background, provide training, etc. The other person may not know about these things, and if they were to make mistakes, then Instacart’s reputation is the one that is tarnished. That is why the company disallows agents from having a plus one with them when doing deliveries.

What Are the Pros and Cons of Working as an Instacart Shopper?

Just like with any job, there are both advantages and disadvantages of working as an Instacart shopper. There are some things that you need to remember before joining to be a delivery agent for Instacart. Here’s a list of pros and cons of working as an Instacart shopper.

Pros

You have the option of choosing your own work hours.

By being an Instacart shopper, you will receive tips from the customers to whom you deliver the groceries.

You will receive up to $20 an hour, depending on your ratings and the number of hours you have worked.

Cons

You can only work as an Instacart shopper for 29 hours a week so that the company doesn’t have to give you health insurance.

As you act as an independent contractor to Instacart, you have to maintain your own expenses like fuel, vehicle maintenance fees, etc.

You will also have to handle your own income tax obligations.

These are the pros and cons of working as an Instacart shopper who delivers groceries to the customers. There are many people that join Instacrt as a shopper and have both good and bad experiences with it.

What Are Some Other Grocery Delivery Companies?

There are many companies in America that deliver groceries to people. Each of them has varying degrees of popularity with the people. Here’s a list of retailers and companies that deliver groceries.

Walmart+

Shipt

Thrive Market

Boxed

Misfits Market

Stop & Shop

These are some other companies that sell goods. The most popular on this list is none other than Walmart+. The company is best known for selling quality grocery products at low prices.

Conclusion

Instacart starts delivering from 8 in the morning every day. Sometimes they also assign batches from 7:30 AM depending on the demand. Although the company didn’t have a 24/7 delivery option before, that is not the case now. If you are an Instacart shopper, then you can only work for 29 hours a week and not any more than that. The regular hours of Instacart are from 4 PM to 9 PM on weekdays and 10 AM to 3 PM on Sundays.

FAQs – At What Time Does Instacart Start Delivering?

