For those of you who have not heard about Ashanti, she is a singer, actress, and songwriter. She has even dated rapper Nelly for 11 years and ended their relationship in 2014. She has made many hit singles and albums and is the recipient of various accolades. Furthermore, she has even featured in singles from various other rappers and has appeared in various movies such as Coach Carter, John Tucker Must Die, etc. All this clearly defines that Ashanti has made a lot of money. So the question is how much is Ashanti worth? How much money does she make? Let us find out. To do that, we will have to take a look into her career and achievements to know how she has made it this big. Songwriters can become excessively successful when they make good music don’t they? Visit some of our other articles to take a closer look at Morgan Wallace’s Net Worth.

About Ashanti

Ashanti Shequoiya Douglas was the name given to Ashanti at birth. She was born on 13 October 1980 in Glen Cove, New York, United States of America. Her mother Tina Douglas was a dance teacher and her father Ken-Kaide Thomas Douglas was a singer. She is the oldest child and has a younger sister, Kenashia Shia Douglas. Ashanti gets her name from the Ashanti Empire from Ghana, and the name was given to her by her mother. At the age of 12 Ashanti’s mother overheard her singing the song Reminisce which is a song by Mary J. Blige. Ashanti would start writing her own songs when she was in high school. She would start performing in local talent shows and many other small festivals.

Ashanti would also get small roles in movies such as Malcolm X which was directed by Spike Lee and Who’s the Man which was directed by Ted Demme. She also started getting minor, appearing in a few music videos, such as MC’s Act Like They Don’t Know by KRS-One and Ghetto Girl by 8-Off. Ashanti was having a lot of trouble getting her big break and had to face a lot of struggles after she was denied by a lot of record labels. She would also go to Murder Inc. Records, hoping to find her big break.

The Big Break

She was once noticed by Irv Gotti when he heard her sing and was impressed by her singing ability. After this, Irv Gotti requested her to make the hooks for the rapper’s songs, and she would create very catchy hooks. Ashanti would be featured as the background vocalist in Big Punn’s song How We Roll. She was also featured in Cadillac Tah’s song Pov City Anthem and Just Like Thug. In the year 2001, she appeared in the soundtrack for the film The Fast and the Furious as a featured artist.

She also featured in Ja Rule’s, Always on Time, and Fat Joe’s What’s Luv. These two songs were released at the same time and were very big hits in the year 2002. Ashanti was the first female singer to take the top two positions on the Billboard Hot 100 list at the same time. After she got success in the singles What’s Luv and Always on Time, Ashanti would launch her debut album, which was titled Foolish. The alum had a sample of the 1983 song Stay With Me by the recording group DeBarge. This became her biggest hit during this year. The song would be on the top of Billboard Hot 100 for 10 weeks. Ashanti is actually quite famous among other rappers too like J-Cole. Check out our post on J Cole and His assets and Earnings.

The First Album

After this, Ashanti released her first album which would be titled, Ashanti. This album would be featured by Irv Gotti in the Murder Inc. Records in the year 2002. The album was a big hit and would be featured at number 1 in the Billboard 200. It features 12 singles which were written by Ashanti. The album would be certified triple platinum in the United States of America and sold over 6 million units worldwide. Ashanti would receive many awards for this album, such as The Grammy Awards for the best contemporary R&B album in the year 2003. She won 8 Billboard Music Awards and 2 American Music Awards. Ashanti also received 2 Soul Train Music Awards and a Comet Award.

In the year 2003, Ashanti released her second album, which was titled Chapter II. The album would also become a huge success. It featured on number 1 in the Billboard 200. The album would sell 326,000 units in the first week of its release in the United States of America. The record would be certified platinum and would later sell 1.5 million copies in the United States of America. The album would also be nominated for the Grammy Award for the best contemporary R&B album. At the end of the year, Ashanti released Ashanti’s Christmas, which was a Christmas album. The album consisted of 10 Christmas songs and was a hit. The album would sell 100,000 units in the first week of its release. Ashanti’s Christmas would be listed on number 160 on the Billboard 200.

Ashanti would release her third studio album in the year 2004 and would title it, Concrete Rose. The name of the album has been derived from Tupac Shakur’s poem A Rose That Grew From Concrete. The album went on to become a huge success, and it would be listed at number 7 on Billboard 200 in the United States of America. It sold 254,000 units in the first week of its release.

Finally Getting the Plat

The album would also be certified platinum and would also be her third album to become platinum-certified. After this album, Ashanti release a DVD which was titled Ashanti: The Making of A Star. The DVD was only available for a limited amount of time and featured pictures and videos of the shooting and making of her albums Chapter II, Concrete Rose, and a few of her school performances. It also features scenes of fan meetings and interviews with family, friends, and fans.

After releasing these many hit singles and albums, Ashanti decided to focus more on acting. She was featured in many films during 2005. Ashanti appeared in films such as Coach Carter, in which she acted alongside Samuel L. Jackson and Channing Tatum, etc. She also starred in the film The Muppets, Wizard of Oz. In the same year, Ashanti was invited to Oprah Winfrey’s Legends Ball, which was a celebration that was held for 3 days and would honor a few of the most influential, African American women for their influence in the areas of entertainment, art, civil rights. She would star in many other films such as John Tucker Must Die which came out in the year 2006 and a year later she appeared in a supporting role in Resident Evil: Extinction. Actos have built their careers on creating movies with Ashanti, although if you find it acceptable to digress, take a look at one of our wonderful posts on Val Kilmer’s Net Most.

Ashanti would release her fourth studio album titled The Declaration in the year 2008. The album would not be a big success like the rest of her albums. The Declaration would only sell 86,000 copies in the first week of its release. A year later, which is in 2009, Irv Gotti had announced that he had released Ashanti from the Murder Inc. Records label. He stated that he had launched her, shaped, and molded her, but the chemistry would not be the same and that he and Ashanti have not spoken to each other in a long time. All this had happened at the time Ashanti had announced the release of her fifth studio album.

Ashanti would go on a four-year break after this. She would return in the year 2011. She released a single which was titled Never Too Far Away, which was featured in the film Dream House. Furthermore, she had launched the single The Woman You Love in the same year. The song features American rapper Busta Rhymes and would be featured at number 97 in the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs and be on that spot for a week. Ashanti would later collaborate with artists such as French Montana and Meek Mill. Together they launched the single No One Greater. The single was produced by Irv Gotti, Chink Santana, and 7 Aurelius.

She would appear in the seventh season of the television series Army Wives in the year 2012. The show would get canceled a year later. Ashanti would release another single in the year 2013 which was titled Never Should Have, which was a big hit. Ashanti would later receive the Soul Train Award for the best independent R&B/Soul performance. A year later in 2014, Ashanti would release her fifth album, and it was titled Braveheart. The first single of the song was titled I Got It. The single would feature Rick Ross. She would later launch the second single of the album, which would be titled Early In the Morning and would feature French Montana. The alum would be a big hit. It would be listed on number 10 in the Billboard 200, but would only sell 28,000 units in the first week of its release.

Ashanti Net Worth

Ashanti has faced a lot of struggles to get to where she is now. She has also seen the peaks of success after releasing so many hit singles and successful albums. A few of her albums have been certified triple platinum, double platinum, and platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). The albums have even sold millions of copies worldwide. All this confirms to us that Ashanti has made a ton of money. So now let us answer the most awaited question, what is Ashanti’s net worth? We are not sure of her accurate net worth, but she has an estimated net worth of $8 million to $10 million as of 2022. This is very impressive as her net worth seems to have grown, as Ashanti net worth 2020 was $8 million.

Full Name Ashanti Shequoiya Douglas Date of Birth 13 October 1980 Age 41 years Birthplace Glen Cove, New York, United States of America Height 5'3" Weight 141 lbs Net Worth $8 million - $10 million

Ashanti Assets

Now, with such a big net worth, and making more than $2 million in a year, it is obvious that Ashanti is going to buy a few expensive things for herself. So let us check out what Ashanti spends her money on, starting with her cars. Ashanti owns a Mercedes Benz SL, which can cost nearly $90,000. She also owns a customized Mercedes Benz CLS, which can have a value of $50,000. Ashanti also owns a 2002 Cadillac Escalade, which can cost $71,000. We have also heard that LL Cool J is also a fan of this car. Learn more with our post on LL Cool J’s Net Worth.

Her most expensive car would be the Rolls Royce Ghost, which can be priced at $450,000. When it comes to living, Ashanti owns a house in Old Westbury, New York, United States of America. The price of the house is not known, but it should have a 7 figure price. Ashanti also actively participates in charity and has donated millions of dollars for various initiatives such as, she has raised money for Hurricane Katrina relief. She has donated all the proceeds from her single Rain On Me to charities that help victims of domestic violence. Ashanti has also raised funds to help people suffering from cancer. She has helped in and donated money for female empowerment and the Jumpstart Reading Program.

Conclusion

To wrap this up, we would like to say that Ashanti has been one of the most influential singers and actress and still continue to entertain us. She is also an active philanthropist and has made a lot of donations and helped society in many ways. With all this, it looks like Ashanti might have a bigger net worth in the coming few years.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. Where is Ashanti from? Ashanti was born in Glen Cove, New York, the United States of America, and a lot of her upbringing was in the same place. 2. how old is Ashanti? Ashanti was born on 13 October 1980 which makes her 41 years old. 3. Is Ashanti with anyone? Ashanti started dating rapper Nelly in the year 2003 and would end the relationship in the year 2014.