Many of you may not have heard of Arsenio Hall, but you will definitely recognize him, for his role in Coming to America. He appeared in the movie alongside Eddie Murphy as Semmi. The movie was a massive hit, and it collected millions of dollars at the box office. If you want to know about What is Arsenio Hall net worth? How old is Arsenio Hall? What Is Arsenio Hall salary? And how much does Arsenio Hall make each year? Then keep reading this article.

What Is Arsenio Hall Net Worth?

The Coming to America actor Arsenio Hall net worth is $20 to $25 million as of 2022. Hall got popular among the audience for his roles in movies. Arsenio got higher fame when he launched his late-night talk show called “The Arsenio Hall Show”. Apart from acting and hosting the late-night talk show, he has also given his voice to an animated series called “The Real Ghostbusters”.

Name Arsenio Hall Net Worth $20 to $25 million Born 12 February 1956, Cleveland, Ohio. Nationality American Age 66 years Height 5 Ft 11 In Weight 75 Kg Parents Fred Hall (Father) Annie Hall (Mother) Occupation Actor, Comedian, Talk Show Host Career 1981-Present

How Much Does Arsenio Hall Make?

Arsenio earned a great deal of money from his career as a comedian and actor. It is estimated that Arsenio Hall earns a hefty sum of $850k each year. In addition to this, he also earned a good deal of money from his late-night talk show, radio, and television. As per reports, Arsenio Hall salary is between $70 to $80k each month.

Movies And Talk show

Hall’s massive net worth is amassed from his acting career and his talk show. He made his first appearance on the screen in the year 1987, in the movie Amazon Women on the Moon. In this movie, he played the role of an apartment victim. Then in 1988, he was featured in the massive hit movie called “Coming to America” as Semmi. The movie was released in 1988, and it was a huge hit, and collected a massive sum of more than $288 million.

The movie had a budget of $36 million, and Arsenio alone took a check of $900k to his home. Then he appeared as “The Crying Man” in the hit movie Harlem Nights which was released in 1989. The movie had a $30 million budget, and it ended up collecting a sum of twice its budget worldwide. In 2009, he was featured in a movie called “Black Dynamite. Despite having a $2.9 million budget, the movie only managed to collect $296k. During this time he gave his voice to various animated movies like The Proud Family Movie (2005), Scooby-Doo! Pirates Ahoy! (2006), and Igor (2008). He also made an appearance in movies as “himself”. The movies are Paula Abdul: Straight Up (1989), Blankman (1994), The Naked Brothers Band: The Movie (2005), Heckler (2007), and Sandy Wexler (2017).

Coming to America Sequel

Last year the sequel to Coming to America was released on Amazon Prime Video in March. Initially, the makers planned to release the movie in theaters in August, but due to the Covid pandemic, the release date was pushed to December. Then in November, the distribution rights of the movie went to Amazon Studios for a whopping amount of $125 million. It is reported that the movie got more than 1.27 million views in the first week of its release.

Talk Show

In late 1986, the Fox network launched a new talk show named “The Late Show Starring Joan Rivers”. This show was supposed to compete with “The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson”. Though “The Late Show Starring Joan Rivers” had a good start, it was put to a halt after Joan Rivers left the show in 1987 due to differences with Fox executives. Then Fox network hired many interim hosts like Ross Shafer, Suzanne Somers, Shawn Thompson, Richard Belzer, and a few others.

The show was canceled in 1988, but during this time, Arsenio Hall also hosted the show, which led the network to grant Hall a show in his name. The Arsenio Hall Show, aired its first episode in January 1989, and it proved to be a huge success. The show was liked by the audience because Hall opted for a different method to applause. Rather than clapping hands, the audience and the host applauded by chanting “Woof, woof, woof!”.

This phrase was so popular, that it was even featured in some famous movies like Aladdin(1992), Passenger 57(1992), Pretty Woman(1990), and The Hard Way(1991). Another reason, the show was so famous among the audience, is that Hall spread awareness among his audience about HIV/AIDS along with the famous basketball player “Magic Johnson”. Unfortunately, the show started losing its viewers by the end of 1993, and soon it resulted in the cancelation of the show in May 1994. Nearly after 2 decades, Hall tried to revive the show in 2013. However, the show did not have the charm as it was back in 1989, and soon it was canceled in 2014, due to low viewership.

Other Shows

After “The Arsenio Hall Show” was canceled, Hall made his appearance in many movies, games, radio, and television shows. He appeared on shows like Arsenio, Martial Law, and Star Search during the period from 1997 to 2004. Later he appeared on KLSX 97.1 FM radio on “The Tim Conway Jr. Show” as co-host. He also hosted television series like The World’s Funniest Moments and Greatest Black Powers Moves, aired on MyNetworkTV and TV One network respectively. Then in 2012, Arsenio Hall won season 5 of “The Celebrity Apprentice” show. Hall won a prize of $250k, and he donated the proceedings to the Magic Johnson Foundation.

Arsenio Hall’s Houses

Hall got a great deal on a house, back in the 1980s, which was listed in the market for $10 million. In the year 1990, Hall purchased the lavish mansion for just $3.5 million, which is one of the hardest bargains to pull off, especially at that time. The property is located in Topanga, California, and the mansion covers an area of 10,000 square feet. The mansion is said to have a spaceship look, with several spacious rooms, and it also has golf, basketball, and tennis courts. The house has a front mountain look, and the value of that property is estimated to have a worth of $20 million as of today. The show host also bought another property in Tarzana, California, back in October 2021. As per reports, the actor bought the house from Sean Murray for a whopping sum of $5.2 million.

Career

Hall commenced his career back in 1981, by featuring on an American musical variety show titled “Soul Train” as “Himself”. Then in 1982, he appeared as “Dr. Mustapha Abdul Raheem Jamaal X Muhammad” on the horror television series “Elvira’s Movie Macabre”. Then in 1983, he appeared on a game show titled Game-Hollywood Squares Hour. Later in 1988, he played the role of Semmi in Coming to America, which got him worldwide recognition. In the year 1989, he got his big break, when Fox hired Hall to run The Late Night Show after Joan Rivers left the show.

The Arsenio Hall Show and Other Works

The show was first aired on January 2, 1989, and ran for almost 5 years. Due to low ratings and viewership, the show concluded on 27 May 1994. From 1997 to 2004, he was featured in shows like Arsenio, Martial Law, and Star Search. After this, he was featured on many television shows and radio stations as a host and as well as a guest. In 2004, he made an appearance on the Chappelle’s Show as “Himself”. He was selected to be the host of the famous international game show “Deal or No Deal”, and recorded a pilot episode. However, the was replaced by Howie Mandel as host.

Hall was then approached by George Lopez in November 2009 to host “Lopez Tonight” with him. Arsenio also made frequent appearances on The Jay Leno Show, and featured on Access Hollywood Live and Piers Morgan Tonight as a guest host in 2011 and 2012. Later in 2012, Hall participated in “The Celebrity Apprentice” show and took home a prize of $250k. Hall donated the prize money to the Magic Johnson Foundation and later tried to revive “The Arsenio Hall Show” in 2013. Unfortunately, the show had to be canceled in 2014 due to low viewership. Then he returned to shoot the sequel of “Coming to America” as Semmi. The movie “Coming 2 America” was released in 2021.

Personal Life

Arsenio Hall is the son of Fred Hall and Annie Hall, and he was born on the 12th of February 1956 in Cleveland, Ohio. Hall went to Warrensville Heights High School, and got graduated in 1973. He then went to Ohio University and later went to Kent State University. Arsenio loved to perform magic tricks, and he often put on magic shows when he was a child.

After his studies, Hall relocated to Chicago to build a career in comedy. After some time, he again relocated to Los Angeles, and was featured in two episodes of Soul Train. Coming to his relationships, he is said to have romantic relationships with the likes of Paula Abdul, Pamela Samms, and Pamela Anderson. Hall also had a romantic relationship with Cheryl Bonacci from 1987 to 2002. Arsenio Hall and Cheryl Bonacci, welcomed their child Arsenio Hall Jr. in the year 1998.

As per reports, Hall stopped his appearance on screens to spend his time with his son. He was mostly absent from the television screens, until he made an appearance on the Lopez Tonight show in 2009. Later in mid-2016, Hall filed a defamation charge against Sinead O’Connor, when she made claims that Hall encouraged Prince’s drug addiction and also mixed some drugs in her drink at Eddy Murphy’s party. Hall demanded a heft sum of $5 million for thrashing his image in the public from Sinead O’Connor. However, he later dropped the charges, when Connor made an apology for her actions.

Conclusion

Arsenio Hall got a huge pile of money from entertaining the audience. He is a good actor, and on top of that, he is a better host. Hall discussed the HIV/AIDS disease on his show to spread awareness among people. Not only this, but he is also a part of many charity organizations. Despite having a massive fortune of more than $20 million, Hall prefers to live a simple life.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What is Arsenio Hall net worth? A. Arsenio Hall net worth is around $20 to $25 million as of 2022. 2. How old is Arsenio Hall? A. Arsenio Hall is 66 years old. 3. What is the name of Arsenio Hall’s son? A. Arsenio Hall Jr. 4. How much does Arsenio Hall make each year? A. As per reports, Arsenio Hall earns about $850k each year.