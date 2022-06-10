Walgreen is America’s second-largest pharmacy store after CVS pharmacy. It provides services in prescribed drugs, Health information, health and wellness services, photo services, and related services. It is found in the year 1901.

Major retailers in the retail industry, such as Home Depot, Lowe’s, PetSmart, and Petco, are pet friendly now. Walgreen’s is one of the major priorities for drugs in the United States. Many of its customers wonder whether they allow dogs into their stores are not.

In this article, I am going to discuss the pet policy at Walgreen. Read till the end of this to know about the information related to it.

Are Dogs Allowed in Walgreens?

Yes, Walgreen allows dogs into their stores, but with limitations. But they only allow service dogs by agreeing to the ADA that is the American Disabilities Act. Further, Walgreens does not allow any kind of emotional support animals in their stores, which is also limited in the above-mentioned act.

Unfortunately, Walgreen is not pet-friendly for certain safety reasons. But this is not an official rule laid to be strictly followed by all the Walgreens. Some Walgreens may allow safe and leashed dogs, but it all depends on the store manager.

So, it is recommended to inquire about the pet policy at Walgreen before you visit them.

Can You Take Your Pets to Walgreens?

Walgreens is not a very pet-friendly store, and it does not allow its customers to bring pets to its stores. The only time it makes an exception is when its customers want to bring a service dog with them. That service dog should also be leashed in the store. Walgreen allows service dogs into its store only because the American Disability Act has mandated it. According to this act, it is legal to bring a service dog into any kind of retail store which is open to the public. A service dog is a pet individually trained to do work or perform tasks for a person with a disability. These service dogs are usually controlled by their owner’s voice or gesture.

Why Does Walgreens Not Allow Pets Inside Their Stores?

Many people are not comfortable shopping around dogs roaming in the store, even if they are well maintained and calm. This may be one of the reasons why Walgreen does not allow any kind of pets in their store. Businesses that deal in food or pharmacy products do not allow pets inside their stores due to certain health precautions and rules.

However, the major reason Walgreen does not allow any kind of pets including dogs and cats is to maintain safety and hygiene in their store. It does not have any official pet policy stating not to allow any kind of pets. Sometimes the decision is purely made by the store manager to allow them or not. But in any case, the dogs should be well-behaved and leashed.

What Are Some Rules You Have To Follow When You Are Taking Your Pets to Stores?

Want to take your pet to the Walgreen? Check the following rules before going to their store.

First and foremost, you need to check with the Walgreen store before shopping, whether they allow pets or not. As some Walgreens does not allow pets and others may allow them, which is solely depending on the decision of the store manager. Check if your pet is crowd-friendly. Some dogs may be calm with their owners around. But, some dogs become violent in the presence of strangers. Take them only after they do not show any signs of aggression. Make sure your dog is vaccinated, groomed, and trained for the store atmosphere. Even a well-behaved and trained dog should be leashed inside the store to ensure others’ safety. Carry everything before you leave for the store. It is always recommended that you call the store ahead and check their pet policy.

Details of Walgreens Pet Policy

Walgreen’s does not have any specific pet policy. Most of their stores do not allow pets. But, that does not mean all their stores restrict pets. Pets may be allowed with few exceptions in some of their stores, and that decision solely depends on the local store manager. For example, Walgreen, which is located in rural areas, allows pets because they do not have big crowds compared to their stores located in cities.

However, Walgreen allows service dogs in their stores. These service dogs should also be leashed and should have a collar/ coat before entering the store. It is a mandate from the ADA act by the state law.

Does Walgreens Allow Emotional Support Animals in Their Stores?

Sadly, Walgreen does not allow any kind of emotional support animals in their stores. The main reason behind this is, that emotional support animals do not come under the American Disability Act mandate. And Walgreen only follows the ADA laws. But, some stores allow all kinds of pets, including emotional support animals, based on the location and behavior of your pet.

Does Walgreen Allow Its Employees to Have Service Dogs at the Store?

Walgreen has started to work on its policies. It is now allowing its employees who are disabled to work along with their service dogs at its stores. But, the employee should provide Walgreen with the documentation to prove the service dog verification.

How To Prove That Your Dog Is A Service Animal At Walgreens?

Walgreen does not officially have any pet policy within their store. It just follows the American Disability Act. However, if a Walgreen asks for proof of your service dog, then you need to present them with valid documentation regarding the same. A service dog is trained to assist a person or perform tasks for them with voice commands or gestures. Proof of documentation for such service dogs may be a training certificate. Additionally, your service dog should have a coat or collar along with a leash.

Some Stores That Are Pet-Friendly

Not all retailers restrict the entry of pets into their stores. There are many retailers which allow pets into their stores and treat them well. I listed some of them below.

LUSH Bass Pro Shops Nordstrom Lowe’s Petco Macy’s Pottery Barn The Apple Store Tractor Supply Co Home Depot

Some Stores That Are Not Pet-Friendly

I even researched about the retailers who do not allow pets entry into their stores and mentioned them here

Ikea Trader Joe Walmart Target Costco Tiffany’s

Conclusion

It is not clearly stated that Walgreen is not pet friendly. But, mostly, Walgreen does not allow any kind of pets into their store. However, some Walgreen stores may allow them. All the Walgreen stores follow ADA law, which allows service dogs with proper leash and training. A service dog is a trained dog to perform the actions of an individual or take commands through their gestures or voice.

The main reason for Walgreen not allowing pets is for the safety and hygiene of the other customers. Not all are comfortable shopping around with dogs.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Are my pet cats and dogs allowed inside a Walgreens store? No. According to ADA law which Walgreen follows, no pet animals are allowed into their stores. However, there is no restriction for them to wait outside the store. What are some different kinds of pets that you are allowed to bring into Walgreens? Only service animals are legally allowed into Walgreen stores. How Can I Know If the nearest Walgreens Store Allows Pets? You can just contact them and ask them about their store’s pet policy, or you can walk in directly to get information related to it. What is a service dog? According to the Americans with Disabilities Act, a service dog is specially trained to perform tasks or to do work for a person with a disability by following their voice command or gesture.