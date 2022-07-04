We all use ATMs at some time, despite the option of using mobile wallet apps. We all need to have cash on hand in case some store does not accept Google Pay, Apple Pay, etc. Not only for that, but always having a few dollars in your pocket is a sensible thing to do. If you are in need of cash urgently, the first thing you look for is an ATM. Although you can find many ATMs in an area, sometimes you might be down on your luck. Nowadays, many malls, retail stores, etc. are putting ATMs on their property premises to assist people in case they need money. Big retailers like Walmart, Target, etc. all have ATMs, but what about a pharmaceutical retailer like CVS? Are there ATMs at CVS pharmacies? That is the question to which you will find an answer in this article.

CVS Health is the largest pharmaceutical retailer in America. There are nearly 10,000 CVS stores in America. They supply various pharmaceuticals, medicines, health & wellness products, etc. You can find these stores across all the 50 states of America, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Millions of people visit these stores every year to fulfill their health product requirements. They accept all kinds of payment options. But if you are adamant about purchasing stuff from there with cash and don’t have anything on you at the moment. Then your only choice is to visit an ATM and draw out some money.

So, Are there ATMs at CVS pharmacies? If yes, then What’s the withdrawal limit at those ATMs? Does CVS charge you for using their ATM machines? If you want to know the answers to these questions, then continue reading the article.

Do CVS Pharmacies Have ATMs?

Yes, most CVS locations in the country have ATM machines. CVS provides ATM services to help people with purchasing stuff at its stores. This way, people can easily withdraw money in case of an emergency. CVS has Allpoint network ATMs placed in many of its stores, except for a few. The CVS chain of stores also has other kinds of ATMs at its stores. Apart from Allpoint network ATMs, the pharmaceutical retailer’s stores in some states also have Citibank, Chase, Santander, and MoneyPass ATMs. But it is important to take note that not all CVS stores have ATMs. To avoid any inconvenience, it is better to call up the store first and find out if they have an ATM. Use the CVS store locator interface to know the number of your local CVS.

Does CVS Charge a Withdrawal Fee for Using ATMs at Its Stores?

CVS does not charge a withdrawal fee for U.S. bank cardholders. In case you withdraw money from an Allpoint network ATM, then you don’t need to pay any surcharge fee. But there is a fee between $2 – $4 for using the cards of some financial institutions. Even foreign cardholders are charged that fee. Apart from this, there are no other extra charges that you need to pay for using the ATMs at CVS pharmacies. As most foreign bank cards are not managed directly at these ATMs, they require a fee to process the transaction or withdrawal for that matter. So, unless you have a card that is not from an American bank, then you don’t have to worry about paying any extra fee for withdrawal.

What Is the Withdrawal Limit at CVS ATMs?

Every ATM has a limit to how much money you can withdraw at a time. When you go to CVS stores, you will find different ATMs in some stores other than the usual Allpoint Network ATMs. So, you may find that withdrawal limits vary a bit for every ATM in different CVS stores. The daily withdrawal limit at CVS ATMs is $1500. At Allpoint network ATMs, you can only withdraw between $200 to $400 in a single transaction. The daily withdrawal limit is set as per the regulations put out by the American government. When you go and try to withdraw money at CVS stores, the important thing to remember is that you don’t enter a huge withdrawal amount. If you do that, then your withdrawal process will be canceled.

In What Denominations Do the CVS ATMs Offer?

Usually, in most ATMs, you can get your money in 3 main denominations, $20 bills, $50 bills, and $100 bills. But there are some other bank ATMs that also provide the money in $10 bills. When it comes to the ATMs in CVS, You will get the money in the 3 main denominations that I have listed. Allpoint network ATMs generally don’t provide the money in any other denominations other than $20, $50, and $100 bills. In case you want a lower denomination like $10 bills, then there are only a select bank ATMs that provide them. Here are the banks whose ATMs give the money in $10 bills.

Bank of America

Citibank

PNC

Chase

Capital One

These are the banks that provide money in $10 bills. So, in case you want your money in this smaller denomination, then just go to these banks’ ATMs that I have listed. But you may find it difficult to get smaller denomination bills at Allpoint network ATM machines.

What Is the Allpoint Network?

As most CVS stores have Allpoint network ATMs, you may come to wonder what is the Allpoint Network, actually. Allpoint is nothing but a network of ATMs that offer surcharge-free transactions at its ATM machines. There is a network of more than 55,000 All point ATMs, that are located in various retail stores across all the 50 states of America. You can also find them in the retail stores located in countries like Canada, Mexico, Australia, and the United Kingdom.

Unlike most bank ATMs, Allpoint network ATMs are not located on street corners or other places where you expect them to usually be. The best thing about Allpoint is that there is no surcharge for withdrawing money at the huge network of its ATMs. But the foreign cardholders have to typically pay somewhere between $2 to $3.50.

What Retailers in America Have Allpoint Network ATMs in Their Stores?

There are other stores that also have Allpoint ATMs, so you don’t need to go to a CVS store to find an Allpoint ATM. Many retailers put those ATMs at their various stores to give a convenient shopping experience to their customers. So, the next time you think of withdrawing money from an Allpoint ATM, remember to keep these retailers in mind. Here’s a list of retailers that also have Allpoint ATMs.

Kroger

Target

Walgreens

Winn-Dixie

These are just some other major retailers in America that have Allpoint network ATMs present in their stores. You don’t need to go to a CVS store to withdraw some money from one of its ATMs. There are many other retailers who also have Allpoint ATMs that I have not listed. If you aren’t sure where its ATMs are located, then just use the ATM locator interface to find an Allpoint ATM closest to you.

Is It Worth It to Use Allpoint ATMs?

There are many financial institutions and banks that provide ATMs services. But there are some ATM service providers that people should avoid withdrawing money from, but not the Allpoint network ATMs. Many corporations and major retailers in the country trust Allpoint enough to have its ATMs across most of their stores. This shows us the reliability of which we can use these ATMs. The main thing about using Allpoint ATMs is that you don’t need to pay a surcharge, and also the availability of these ATMs, makes it easier for you to locate one close to you.

Conclusion

Almost every CVS store in America has an ATM. There are more than 9,900 CVS locations across the United States, the District of Colombia, and Puerto Rico where most of them have an Allpoint ATM. Some of those stores also have ATMs of other banks and financial institutions. So if you are ever in need of withdrawing your money and only have a CVS store near your location, then you can conveniently go in there and withdraw money. CVS ATMs only allow you to withdraw about $1500 on a daily basis, and you can take about $200 to $400 on each withdrawal. Allpoint has more than 55,000 ATMs in total across other countries as well. Apart from CVS, there are other retailers as well that have Allpoint ATMs. You can just go to one of those retailer’s stores and use those ATMs to get money.

FAQs – Are There ATMs at CVS Pharmacies?

Do CVS pharmacies have ATMs? Yes, CVS pharmacies do have ATMs. Almost all CVS locations have Allpoint ATMs that you can use to withdraw money. Are there any charges for using Allpoint Network ATMs at CVS pharmacies? No, there is no surcharge for withdrawing money at Allpoint ATMs. But foreign cardholders withdrawing money from these ATMs need to pay $2 to $3.50/ What other retailers in America have Allpoint network ATMs at their stores? Kroger, Target, Walgreens, Winn-Dixie, etc. are some other retailers that have Allpoint network ATMs at their many stores.