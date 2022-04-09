Pizza is one of the popular dishes found across the world and is sold in different food outlets. An interesting thing about dishes that become famous is that the recipe of the dish diversifies as it spreads into different regions. It is because the taste buds of people vary according to the region. Similar to Pizza, the subway is also found across the globe. It has included so many items in its food menu. What about Pizza? Does Subway have Pizza? Well, I have the answer to this question. Continue reading to know the answer.

Does Subway Have Pizza on Its Menu?

The answer to the question is both Yes and No. The answer is Yes because Subway has Pizza on its menu. However, some Subway franchises don’t sell Pizza. Hence, the answer is also No!. Most Subways have Pizzas whose size is around 8 inches (ca. 20 cm). The price of each Pizza is somewhere between $4 and $5. Furthermore, you can create your customized pizza. You can choose between the items such as Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, and Vegetables of your choice. I will be providing more information regarding Pizzas on Subway. Continue reading to know more.

What Does Subway Sell?

Subway has been in the food industry for more than 15 years. Initially, when the founder opened his first food outlet, he sold made-to-order sandwiches. However, as the brand grew, Subway has added other items to its menu list. Sandwiches, Salads, and wraps are popularly sold food items in Subway. One of the important goals of Subway is to satisfy the taste buds of different people. Customizing the food is the only way to do it, and Subway is successful in it. It is satisfying millions of taste buds every day.

Does Subway Prepare Pizza?

Subway does prepare Pizza. People have reported the availability of Pizza at certain Subway stores. However, it is not a familiar item on the Subway franchise’s menu. In other words, Pizza is not an item that you can usually find on Subway’s menu. Those Subway franchises that make Pizza call it a secret menu item. Nevertheless, you will rarely come to know which shop has this.

What Is Pizza Sub in Secret Menu?

If you don’t find Pizza on the regular menu of Subway, you could get the Pizza sub by requesting the staff while he/she is preparing the sandwich. You can choose ingredients such as tomato sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, bread, and vegetables of your choice. Furthermore, you can add meat pieces such as Chicken, bacon, Turkey, and Ham. Talking about the cost, the average price of a foot-long pizza sub is estimated to be around $5.5. Nevertheless, the price would vary from place to place and franchise to franchise as well.

What Kind of Pizzas Are Sold at Subway?

At selected locations, where you can find Pizza, there are different varieties. I will talk about the three most popular Pizzas. They are mostly based on the sauces, toppings, and other ingredients you choose.

Flatizzas

They have named this Pizza Flatizza because of the choice of bread. The bread used in this is flat, unlike the ordinary bread used by Subway that is puffed up. This Flat-rolled bread is covered by sauce, marinara, and toppings of your choice. Some of the toppings that you can choose are cheese, sausage, vegetables, pepperoni, and spicy Italian. The list doesn’t stop here, it also includes olives, extra cheese, and many more. However, you should remember that Flatizzas have high sodium content. Furthermore, one slice of Flatizza contains somewhere between 390 and 500 calories. The calorie content varies according to the ingredients you pick. For example, cheese has 390 calories while pepperoni has 500 calories,

Regular Pizzas

As the name says, these are regular 8-inch pizzas with sauces and toppings of your choice. You have different kinds of sauces to choose from such as sweet chili sauce, mayo, herb garlic oil, marinara sauce, and so on. Furthermore, you have a myriad of choices for toppings such as bacon, pepperoni, sausage, avocado, pickles, mushrooms, and many more. If you need a variation in cheese, well, they have it too. A variety of choices includes Swiss, feta, Parmesan, and many more. The Subway would heat them for around 80 seconds in the oven before they serve you.

This has been one of the favorites of people who regularly eat at Subway. At the same time, the customer has said that personal(regular) pizzas would be better if they are cooked longer. Lastly, a calorie fact about personal Pizza? It has been said to have somewhere between 700 and 900 calories per slice. It is considered one of the high-calorie food items on the Subway menu. Among the ingredients of regular pizza, the meatballs have the highest calorie content and cheese has the lowest calorie content.

Sandwich Pizzas

We already know that Subway started its journey by selling sandwiches. They have come up with their own version of Pizza called Sandwich Pizza. They have created this Pizza for Subway fans who want to taste authentic Pizza taste in the Subway outlets. This is a 6-inch sandwich that has tasty fillings. The most popular ones are the pizza sub melt and the chicken pizzaiola. Don’t forget to try this unique item that is present in the Subway menu list.

Since When Did Subway Begin Selling Pizza?

Subway is a popular sandwich chain. It began selling Pizza in the year 2007 at selected Subway outlets in the USA. The Subways present in Georgia, New Jersey, and Florida are popular for selling pizzas. However, they are sold outside these states as well. The best thing you could do is to phone the nearest Subway to check if they sell Pizzas. On occasions, the staff may let you know about other Subway franchises where Pizza is sold. Just give it a shot.

Subway Pizzas Review

We can be sure that Subway doesn’t produce the best Pizza in the USA. However, we cannot completely ignore it either, as it is not the worst. One of the complaints of Subway pizza is the bread content. Unlike sandwiches, Pizzas do not have too much bread. However, in the case of Subway pizza, it is different. This has been one of the prime reasons for people to dislike subway pizza. On a whole, the pizza is not bad, but a failure among the people. People are ready to buy pizza at Dominos or other food outlets. However, the taste buds of people vary from one person to another. If you haven’t tasted the Subway Pizza once, it is better to taste it once at least. Why not, you might like it.

Conclusion

So many food chains have expanded the range of food items they sell as the company grows. This has been the case with so many famous food chains such as Dominos. However, at times, some cannot do better in other stuff. For example, the Pizzas at Subway. Their attempt to include Pizza was unsuccessful. Moreover, they tried creating a new form of Pizza that cannot be found in another place. Subway exploited its expertise in sandwiches to create unique pizzas. It didn’t go well!. In this article, I have discussed the availability of Subway Pizzas. I have also listed the types of Pizzas that are made in Subway. Furthermore, I have answered various other doubts. I hope the information presented in the article was helpful to you. Thank you for reading.

Frequently Asked Questions(FAQs) – Subway Pizzas

1. What are the types of Subway Pizzas? The Pizzas sold at Subway are broadly classified into three types. They are Flatizzas, regular Pizzas, and sandwich pizzas. The regular pizzas are also called personal pizzas. 2. Is Subway Pizza worth trying? Most people who have tried Pizza at Subway have not disliked it, However, they aren’t completely satisfied as well. Therefore, I would say it is worth trying. 3. Do all Subways make Pizza? No. Most of the Subway franchises don’t make any pizza. The best way to get to know if your nearby Subway makes pizza is by calling them. If they are not making Pizza, they would redirect you to another Subway that makes Pizza. 4. What are the toppings we can add to Subway Pizza? The toppings that are added to Subway Pizza are sausage, vegetables, pepperoni, cheese, and spicy Italian. You can choose any of the aforementioned items and create your own pizza combination. After trying 2 or more combinations, you will easily find the Pizza combination you like.