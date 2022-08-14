There is no doubt about the increasing climate change and pollution that we have been seeing for a time now. Pollution in all forms of life and nature is impacting us at a never seen rate. When you think of pollution, we all think of plastic. Almost every product is made from some form of plastic. This is especially true for carry bags at local grocery stores and restaurants, coffee cups at Starbucks, etc. Until recently, Starbucks mainly used plastic coffee cups, but they are slowly changing to biodegradable cups. But they still use plastic cups at coffee house outlets for many of their drinks. Now, no matter what cups the company operates, it comes down to whether we can recycle them or not. So, Can Starbucks cups be recycled? What are the cups at Starbucks made of? Read the article to know the answers to these questions.

Are the Cups at Starbucks Outlets Recyclable?

Yes, the cups that Starbucks uses are mostly recyclable. But this is only for some special outlets and facilities. These cups are not widely available at its branches. There are more than 32,500 of its branches across the world, of which nearly half of them are in the United States. This shows the popularity of the coffee house brand in this country. Tens of millions of people every day, and most of them don’t get their beverage in a reusable cup. That is why Starbucks cups numbering in billions go off to dump sites, landfills, and incinerators. But the company is looking for alternatives, which are more compostable, and reusable in nature. This way, not only will the company save money by making and giving cups that cannot be recycled. But also help reduce land and air pollution which is caused by dumping those cups or incinerating them.

What Material is Used to Make Starbucks Cups?

Starbucks’ cups are mainly made with paper, but also have a thin lining of plastic upon them. I am sure most people don’t know, but the making of these cups is a complex process. Starbucks puts in a lot of resources and money to make them. The challenge of manufacturing these cups stems from the process where the paper cups and the plastic lining have to be made separately. After that is done, the paper cups and the plastic lining need to be brought together, which is another hard process. Although these cups are manufactured by machines, it doesn’t mean that they won’t cost Starbucks.

After all, these cups are then used to serve beverages to the customers ordering from Starbucks. Now, you know that making these cups is a complicated process. But recycling them is more complex. They require huge facilities to commence the recycling operations, And the company doesn’t have enough facilities in the country to recycle the cups received from all the outlets. The recycling center only exist at some places.

Where Are Starbucks Recycling Centers Located?

You can find Starbucks recycling centers in Wisconsin, San Francisco, Seattle, New York City, and Washington D.C. These are the places that have at least one Starbucks recycling facility. So you will be right to assume that the Starbucks outlets in these places send their used cups for recycling. But no matter how many recycling facilities there are, Starbucks mainly uses single-use cups at its outlets. That means a billion of these cups are thrown out for waste. No matter how green the company promotes itself as green, it is an undeniable fact that it causes a lot of wastage.

Are the Cups at Starbucks Compostable?

No, Starbucks cups are not compostable. The cups have plastic linings on them, which makes them not able to be composted. Compost is basically a mix of biodegradable and organic waste, which is then used to fertilize the soil as a way to give proper nutrients to the plants. But if the compost has plastic, then it will only cause harm to the soil. That is why it is counterproductive to put the Starbucks cups in compost. But, Starbucks is still trying to show efforts that it is recycling the cups. The next-gen cup challenge is an output of those efforts. Major corporations like Nestle, Yum!, Coca-Cola, McDonald’s, KFC, Taco Bell, etc, formed a recycling-based investor group, that promotes people to come up with new solutions to the cup problems.

What Are Starbucks Reusable Cups?

The coffeehouse company introduced reusable cups in the previous year. When you go to a Starbucks to buy coffee and work there, you are sure to refill the cups again from time to time. Before, when you used to do this, you would have gotten your refill in another cup. But now, with the availability of reusable cups, you can just clean them before you take them to the counter to get another refill. The barista will first check the cup to see if it is clean, after that, he/she will refill it. This cup is a way better option when you compare it with the single-use ones. Although these cups do not hold beverages for a long time, they are able to sustain at least 8 hours without any difficulty. So, the next time you go to Starbucks to order a coffee, make sure that you request for a reusable cup, especially if you are thinking of sitting at Starbucks for a long time.

Keep in mind that Starbucks only offers reusable cups in-store, they are not available at the drive-thru. At the drive-thru, you will only get your drinks in single-use cups.

What Measures is Starbucks Taking to Protect the Environment?

Starbucks is one of the largest and most popular companies in the world. Its coffee and beverages have a world-renowned reputation. When you think of buying a coffee from there, you will have a lot of options to choose from, that is why many people in America and the world tend to crave it. But no matter how big a company is, it has a social responsibility to protect the environment and reduce the damage it causes. Though we know about Starbucks efforts to reduce the wastage and usage of plastic through their reusable cups, what other ways is the company trying to reduce its pollution footprint on the environment? There are a lot of things that Starbucks is trying to do, to reduce the harm to the environment caused by its activities. In fact, the company gave a list of things that it wants to do. Here’s a list of things that the company wants to do.

Try and cut its carbon emissions by half by the year 2030.

To conserve half the water which is used for coffee production and other operations, done in its stores.

Reduce plastic wastage by half at its manufacturing facilities and outlets across the world.

These are the goals that the company set for itself. While reducing carbon emissions by half, or cutting the wastage or water usage by half, are all commendable. What matter is whether Starbucks reaches those goals. There have been sustainability goals that the company has set before but wasn’t able to reach. Only time will tell whether these goals are a modest effort by the company or just a public relations stunt.

Are There Any Solutions to the Single-use Plastic Cup Problem?

Yes, there are solutions to overcome the single-use plastic cup problem. Plastic has become the skin of the modern economic body of the world. There isn’t an industry that can fully run without using some form of plastic. Single-use plastic cups are one of those forms. Starbucks is trying to solve the problem by designing a new type of cups that are both recyclable and compostable. But this solution requires people to know how to dispose of them. The main issue about this is Starbucks does not have enough facilities to recycle the cups from all the outlets.

Conclusion

Starbucks recycles some of its cups at its recycling facilities. But there are more than a billion single-use plastic cups which are wasted every year. All these cups are classified as waste and are dumped or incinerated. Although Starbucks is making compostable cups, the process to recycle is a fairly complex process. The company needs to remove the thin plastic lining used on those cups to recycle them, which is a complicated thing to do. But even then, Starbucks is trying to show efforts to reduce the harm caused by its activities. It has even set sustainability goals, which it is trying to reach by 2030.

