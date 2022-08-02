We all love eating fast food, That sodium and fat-filled foods are something many crave for. There are many places and restaurants that serve fast food. And when we talk about burgers, the first place that comes to mind is McDonald’s. The burger chain is the largest fast-food restaurant company by revenue. There are millions around the world who go to McDonald’s to eat its burgers. Even for me, eating its burgers is a guilty pleasure of mine. When you visit one of its locations, you will find plenty of items on its menu. Now, if you have eaten something at McDonald’s with onions, you will notice that there’s something different about the usual ones we eat. This has caused doubts among people about whether the fast food company really serves onions. So, Does McDonald’s serve real onions? That is what you will find out in this article.

Onion is one of the most essential ingredients in most dishes. Even in burgers, you will find onion slices and threads hidden under a layer of lettuce. So, it is important to know if the onions served at the largest and most popular fast-food company outlets are genuine.

Are the Onions at McDonald’s Real?

If you are asking whether the onions at McDonald’s are real, then the answer is yes. But if you are asking whether they are freshly cut and served, then the answer is no. The company provides dehydrated onions to its outlets, they then rehydrate them and use them for cooking and as toppings. That is why when you eat onions at any of its outlets, you’ll find that they are different from what you are generally used to eating. But you don’t need to worry about their authenticity of them, as they are 100% onions. It’s just the fast-food company’s way of serving them is different.

Many people order burgers and salad at its restaurant, and you won’t find a lot if not most of them complaining about the onions. But to clarify your doubts again, McDonald’s uses real onions for all its menu items that require them to have onions in them.

What Are Dehydrated Onions That McDonald’s Uses?

Dehydrated onions are nothing but onions that don’t have any water or moisture. McDonald’s uses a special drying method to remove the moisture present in the onions. Once all the moisture is removed, they are then packed in small packages and roll them out to all their locations across the country. This amazing method makes the onions last longer while retaining their taste, color, and texture. Packaging and delivering the onions this way is more efficient and cost-effective for McDonald’s, hence why it does this.

These onions, once they get to the outlets, are then rehydrated. After the rehydration process is done, they are ready to be cooked and served. If you are wondering how the rehydrating process is done, then just continue reading the article.

How Are the Onions Rehydrated at McDonald’s Outlets?

The process of rehydrating the onions is a simple thing anyone can do. When a McDonald’s outlet needs onions, the prep person re-hydrates them by placing the dried minced onions in a small tub with holes in the bottom, just like a pasta strainer. This tub is then placed inside another tub filled with cold water. Then onions are refrigerated for two hours. The dried onions soak up the water and are ready to eat or be cooked. This is the process of rehydrating the onions at McDonald’s. After the dried onions soak up the water, they are mostly similar to the freshly cut ones. But you can tell the difference when you eat both of those types.

How Do the Dehydrated/rehydrated Onions Taste?

Most people tell that there is not much difference in the taste between rehydrated and onions that are freshly chopped. If you are familiar with the taste of dehydrated onion soup or an onion dip that you get at restaurants, then that is what onions at McDonald’s taste like. The taste of dehydrated onions is sour for the most part. In fact, some people prefer to eat dehydrated onions rather than freshly chopped ones. Keep in mind that the taste is not unpleasant by any means, it is up to individual choice whether the people like it or not. The most important and obvious difference that you notice is the texture. Dehydrated onions are softer, while chopped ones are a bit crunchy.

Which McDonald’s Menu Items Have Rehydrated Onions in Them?

McDonald’s outlets put rehydrated onions in many of its smaller items like cheeseburgers, Mcdouble cheeseburgers, etc. These are the most basic and common items that you can find on the menu. They are also more affordably priced burgers. These burgers and other items contain rehydrated onions in them. The company puts such onions in them as a cost-cutting strategy. When all you care about is the profits of the company, the top management is bound to compromise on the quality of their items. That is why you will find rehydrated onions in many of its burgers and other dishes. But that is not to say that all its burgers contain rehydrated onions. There are other items and burgers at McDonald’s outlets that use freshly chopped onions.

What Onions Do Quarter Pounders With Cheese Have at McDonald’s?

It is an undeniable fact that McDonald’s quarter pounder burger is the most sold and preferred burger of all. The burger has a delightful taste and is loaded with meat. It has been introduced in 1971 and has remained one of the most iconic food items that you can get at a McDonald’s outlet in the United States. That is why these burgers have freshly chopped sliver onions and not those rehydrated ones. As the quarter pounder with cheese is a popular burger of the fast-food company, they still have authentic onions. So, in case you are not a fan of burgers with rehydrated onions, then you can always get yourself a quarter under burger at McDonald’s

Can You Get Grilled Onions at McDonald’s?

No, you cannot get grilled onions at McDonald’s. It used to offer them previously, but now it has stopped offering them. You may remember that they offered grilled onions in their cheddar melt burger, which was a delicacy of McDonald’s during the 1980s and 90s. But then the fast food company decided to discontinue it as a way to cut costs and also as there weren’t many fans for it. You may also remember there used to be onions nuggets, which you can’t get now. All these dishes were discontinued for whatever reasons, and that is why you can’t get McDonald’s grilled onions anymore.

Is There an Option to Not Have Onions in Your McDonald’s Burger?

Yes, if you prefer to not have onions in your McDonald’s burger, then you can simply choose to not have them. Just tell your cooking instructions to the cashier at the bill counter, and he/she will make sure that you don’t have onions in your burger. Many people prefer to not have onions at all, rather than eat rehydrated ones. So, if you are one of those people who don’t like onions, then simply ask the staff to not add them. Take note that you can modify all items on the menu, not only burgers.

Conclusion

Many people have doubts whether the onions at McDonald’s outlets are real or not. They notice a difference in taste and texture when they eat a burger, that’s the reason for these doubts. The onions at the fast food chain’s outlets are rehydrated onions. When the dehydrated or dried onions are soaked in cool water, they become rehydrated, which are almost the same as the regular ones. They mince real onions that are dehydrated at a factory and then rehydrate them at the individual McDonald’s restaurants. They later put them in a colander or double boiler with holes in it the onions are placed in a plastic tub, then into another tub full of water to soak. When fully rehydrated, about two hours later they are ready to be cooked or added as is.

The rehydrated onions taste more like onion dips, which you generally taste at restaurants and supermarkets. Although they taste similar to freshly chopped ones, the difference in texture is apparent. But, you can choose to not have them if you want.

FAQs – Does McDonald’s Serve Real Onions?

Are the onions at McDonald’s real? Yes, the onions at McDonald’s are real, it’s just that they are rehydrated onions. How are the onions rehydrated? The staff at McDonald’s put soaks the dried onion in cold water for a couple of hours and then strains them. They absorb and become like the newly chopped onions. What onions do quarter pounder burgers have at McDonald’s? The quarter-pounder burgers don’t have rehydrated onions. They have freshly cut silver onions. As one of the most iconic items at the fast food chain outlets, McDonald’s decided to put freshly chopped onions in them.