Most restaurants are coming up with a lot of vegan options. This is great news, as it indicates that food chains are empathizing with the people who follow a vegan diet. However, some restaurants haven’t accustomed completely to serving vegan dishes. Even though there are plenty of vegan options in a restaurant, people will not be able to figure them out without any markers. This is a difficult situation that you might have faced in McDonald’s as well. I guess this is why you are searching for the answer to this question Are McDonald’s Apple Pies Vegan? I am sharing a detailed answer to this question and information related to Apple Pies Vegan sold at McDonald’s.

Are Apple Pies Sold at McDonald’s Vegan?

You don’t have to fret over eating Apple Pies at McDonald’s as it is vegan, and you can continue living as a Vegan without any guilty feeling. Meat, milk, butter, and other milk-related products are not used for preparing Apple Pies. Thus, making Apple Pies completely eatable for vegans. In fact, it is one of the few vegan dishes you can find at McDonald’s stores located at multiple locations. Actually, there aren’t many options at McDonald’s. Apart from this, another vegan dish you can try at McDonald’s will be the Side Salad. So, what ingredients are added to preparing Apple Pies?

Does McDonald’s Use Eggs for Preparing Apple Pie?

I still wonder why some people claim eggs to be vegetarian. Seriously? Well, this is off the topic and let us get back to Apple pie. McDonald’s doesn’t add eggs, and you can consume Apple Pie without any doubt. Therefore, people who are allergic to eggs can eat Apple Pie from McDonald’s. Do you know what are the ingredients of Apple Pie? McDonald’s used actual apples, brown sugar, apple powder, salt, high-fructose corn syrup, palm oil, and wheat flour. This ingredient combination has created one of the best dishes ever on the McDonald’s menu list. The McDonald’s Apple Pie has a huge fan base, and McDonald’s is not going to change the ingredients.

Does McDonald’s Use Real Apples for Preparing Apple Pies?

In some restaurants, Apple flavors are used instead of real Apples. Various reasons are attributed to this. Nevertheless, as far as McDonald’s is concerned, you are eating Apple Pies made from 100% real apples. However, McDonald’s additionally uses Apple powder for taste enhancement and increases the intensity of Apple flavor. You will also find it happy to know that McDonald’s doesn’t use unhealthy pie filling and processed ingredients. The former can cause adverse health effects and spoil the ultimate benefits one would get by following a Vegan diet.

What is the Nutritional Fact of McDonald’s Apple Pie?

Be it Vegan or any form of diet, one should always check the nutritional information of the food he is consuming. It is important to estimate the nutritional intake of your body. After checking the nutritional information, you can regulate your calorie intake and the nutritional supplements needed. In the case of McDonald’s Apple pie, you will be consuming 230 calories per pie. More or less the same amount of calories is found in most desserts. In addition to the calories, the Apple Pie gives you 2 grams of protein, 11 grams of fat, and 33 grams of carbohydrates.

Are the Apple Pies Sold by McDonald’s Dairy-free?

McDonald’s doesn’t intentionally add any milk or milk-related products in making the Apple Pies, and that is why it is a great dessert option for vegans who visit the McDonald’s store. This is also the go-for dessert for people who are lactose intolerant. Hence, one can enjoy a sweet treat without fearing a stomach upset. However, McDonald’s cannot assure the Apple Pies will be completely free from milk, as trace amounts of milk could have mixed due to cross-contamination.

Are All the Pies Sold by McDonald’s Vegan?

After taking a look at the ingredients used for McDonald’s Apple Pie, can we assume that all the pies available at McDonald as are vegan? Does McDonald’s refuse to use milk or milk-related things for pies? Well, McDonald’s pretty much succeeds in making most of its pies without using milk or milk products. However, there is this one specific McDonald’s pie that is not free from lactose. If you are a vegan or lactose intolerant, you should avoid buying Strawberry cheesecake. There you go! The name says it all! I guess it will not be difficult for you to single out this specific pie sold by McDonald’s.

Does McDonald’s Fry or Bake Its Pie?

Earlier, McDonald’s used to fry the pies. However, it was far back in the year 1992. It has been nearly 30 years since McDonald’s started baking the Pies. McDonald’s changed it because people became aware of the adverse health effects of frying cake. Baking made pies healthy, and the pastry became more resilient. The fried pies used to become soggy after a while. However, this doesn’t happen with baked pies.

What Other Vegan Options Are Available at McDonald’s?

McDonald’s has few but some of the best vegan dishes on its menu. However, for getting a dairy-free meal, you have to customize it initially. You can choose a salad for your meal at McDonald’s which is completely free from the usage of Milk and Milk products. However, Side Salad is the only real salad you can buy at McDonald’s. You have two options with Side Salad. You can pick either creamy french dressing or low-fat vinaigrette.

It is disappointing to know that McDonald’s doesn’t sell Vegan Sandwiches, burritos, or wraps. What I have said before is applicable to all the McDonald’s Food restaurants that are located in the USA. As a vegan, you can also try the Minute Maid line of slushies, which are absolutely vegan. However, it is better if you avoid McCafe products as they contain milk. The McDonald’s restaurants present in countries such as Pakistan, and United Kingdom have many vegan dishes on their menu list. I just don’t know why McDonald’s restaurants in the United States are skeptical about adding more vegan options to its menu.

Will McDonald’s include more vegan options in the future?

It is unfortunate that people living in the USA will not be able to eat the “Vegan McPlant Burger” which is easily available at McDonald’s outlets present in U.K. and Ireland. This dish is a great vegan dish that is made using onion, tomato, pickles, vegan cheese, mustard, vegan special sauce, and Ketchup. Furthermore, McDonald’s uses a vegan sesame-seed bun for serving the McPlant. We come to know that McDonald’s is including new vegan options regularly. However, I don’t know why McDonald’s isn’t considerate of the vegans living in the USA. It is high time McDonald’s recognize the potential market it is not harnessing.

Final Thoughts

The vegan diet has impressed numerous people in the USA. The count of people following a vegan diet is increasing every day. It is considered one of the healthiest diets. However, many people become vegan trying to be scrupulous. Irrespective of the reasons, McDonald’s should overlook the agenda-driven push and start increasing options for vegans. Especially, the McDonald’s food outlets present in the USA should come up with more vegan dishes in the future. In my opinion, creating a new list of dishes is only going to increase the customer base and revenue of McDonald’s.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) – Are McDonald’s Apple Pies Vegan?

1. Does McDonald’s add palm oil while preparing Apple Pies? The Apple Pies made at McDonald’s have a huge list of ingredients. Palm oil is an essential ingredient and is included without fail while making Apple Pies. 2. Is Apple Pie a nutritional dish? Yes. You will gain 230 calories from one Apple pie. Note that you will gain a similar amount of calories with most desserts. Additionally, your body will get other essential nutrients such as fat, protein, and carbohydrates. 3. Is McDonald’s Apple Pie completely vegan? As far as the ingredients of Apple Pie are considered, the McDonald’s Apple Pie is vegan. However, there are chances of contamination where a small quantity of milk may have found its way to Apple Pie. Since McDonald’s is not a Vegan restaurant, it is impossible to prevent contamination. 4. Does McDonald’s use any taste enhancers for preparing Apple Pies? Yes. McDonald’s adds “Apple Powder” while preparing Apple Pies, which enhances the taste and apple flavor.