Are Gluten-Free Wraps and Bread Available at Subway?

Subway is a world-famous American fast food restaurant chain. It is a franchise food chain. Their menu contains items such as submarine sandwiches, salads, wraps, and beverages. Submarine sandwiches are their popular item and are also known as a “sub”. It is the first of its kind in which customers can choose everything in their “sub” right from bread to toppings and sauces. Their slogan is “Eat Fresh”. It is the largest restaurant operator in the world and also the largest single-brand restaurant chain. Subway has nearly 37,540 outlets in over 100 countries.

Subway offers several customizable options at its outlets for its customers. Customers can customize anything on their menu from subs to melts. Subway is known to be healthy and provides diet menu options that include fat-free sauces, fewer calorie options, bread options, etc. It also provides halal meat to the customers.

Many of their customers want to know if Subway’s bread options and wraps are gluten-free are not? On behalf of all of you, I have done some research and written this article.

Are Subway Wraps and Bread Gluten-Free in 2022?

Subway does have gluten-free bread options at its stores. However, they do not have gluten-free wraps at their in-stores. The gluten-free bread at Subway is pre-made and is 6 inches in size. But, Subway makes all their items on the same kitchen counter, so it is not totally gluten-free if we notice this.

But it is ensured by Subway that they provide totally 100% gluten-free food at their stores.

Are All the Wraps and Bread Gluten-Free at Subway?

No, as I have already mentioned in the above section Subway does not have gluten-free wrap options. Also, have bread with both gluten-free and gluten options. But Subway has a number of healthy wraps which has spinach, basil, and tomato in it. These definitely have gluten in them according to Subway. But, there are bread options that are gluten-free and pre-made, so the customers can just order them instantly to customize their sub.

All the wraps at Subway have wheat and other substances in them which make them ineligible for gluten-free items.

Is the Bread at Subway Gluten-Free?

Sometimes, bread at a subway makes gluten-free, and other bread together so make sure you order gluten-free bread if you are particular. The gluten-free bread at subway is pre-baked and delivered to the store. Subway does not have 12-inch gluten-free bread, but it is only available in a 6-inch size. So, you don’t have many bread options left other than “6-inch gluten-free bread” in the Subway.

For more information, contact the nearest Subway to know more about the availability of gluten-free bread with them.

Is the Gluten-Free Bread Available at All Subway Stores?

Subway has not had a fixed menu at all their store locations. So, it is not possible to find gluten-free bread at all the Subway stores.

You may want to contact the subway store to know about their gluten-free options or take the help of a subway worker at their store.

How Is Subway’s Gluten-Free Bread Made?

Subway’s gluten-free bread is made in a facility and is provided to the Subway outlets. So, it is clear that Subway does not provide its own gluten-free bread. So the gluten-free bread is made at the facility, packed, and provided to Subway. These are pre-packed and are only available in a 6-inch size. So, if you order a grill/warm sandwich, this pre-packed bread is warmed before offering it to you.

Ingredients of Gluten-Free Bread at Subway

Gluten-free bread at Subway is made of the following list of items.

Egg whites Cornstarch Modified Cornstarch tapioca starch Palm oil distilled monoglycerides Sugar Yeast Salt rice bran and germ natural flavor Baking Soda

Is Gluten-Free Bread Available at Subway Good?

There are actually good things customers say about the gluten-free bread at Subway. Customers who have dietary and other issues have it, and they actually reported loving its taste. They have a good texture described to be fluffy and airy. Additionally, it is also considered healthy.

What Are Some Other Gluten-Free Food Options That Subway Offers?

There are a lot of options on the subway menu for people with any diet and other issues. Along with gluten-free bread, the following are the items on the Subway menu that are provided gluten-free.

Salads

American Club salad

B.L.T salad

Subway Big Hot Pastrami Melt Salad

Carved Turkey & Bacon w/ Cheese Salad

Tuna salad

Turkey breast salad

Soups

Tomato basil soup

Chicken tortilla

Black bean soup

Golden broccoli and cheese

Protein Bowls

Chicken & Bacon Ranch Protein Bowl

Spicy Italian protein bowl

Turkey breast protein bowl

Black forest protein bowl

Steak and cheese protein bowl

Is Bread at Subway Celiac Friendly?

Celiac is a disease that is related to the autoimmune system. They cannot digest gluten. This indigestion results in damage to the small intestine.

Subway offers many gluten-free options on its menu. They include several salads, protein bowls, bread, and soups. These are consumed by people with dietary issues and other health issues. The ingredients used while making gluten-free bread are listed below.

It is ensured by Subway that the food at their stores is 100% gluten-free. So, it is also celiac friendly.

How to Eat Gluten-Free at Subway?

People who have issues with gluten have a tough time choosing the place and food items to eat when they are outside. There are several reasons why people avoid gluten. They may be suffering from celiac, gluten sensitivity, Wheat allergy, diet purposes, and others.

It is never 100% true when restaurants make their menu gluten-free. They may have a tiny bit of gluten in them. But the gluten in them is very low as per many studies.

The following are the tips that can help you in choosing and eating at Subway the right gluten-free way.

Many sure the restaurant has gluten-free options by asking the waiter or manager about the same. Ask them to avoid making your gluten-free order with other orders so that the contamination risk is eliminated. Dine in the Subway when the flow of customers is comparatively less. Because the restaurant will be free to maintain and take their time to make your gluten-free food carefully. But it is suggested to avoid food outside when in doubt, and if you are allergic or have any other problem with Gluten contained food.

Are Deserts and Beverages at Subway Gluten-Free?

Almost all the desserts available at Subway contain wheat in them. So, they are not gluten-free at all. So it is not recommended for people who have gluten-free food. But they have some options in gluten-free desserts for people who want them. They are apple sauce and gluten-free brownies. This brownie is wheat free and eligible for gluten-free lovers to have it.

All the beverages at Subway are gluten-free.

What Are the Condiments Which Are Gluten-Free at Subway?

Almost all the condiments and sauces available at subway are gluten-free. However, there are some sauces that have gluten in them. For example, Sweet Onion Teriyaki Sauce contains soy sauce in it. Soy sauce has gluten and is recommended to avoid all people who prefer gluten-free food.

Final Summary

Subway is a popular franchise food chain that states that its food is healthy. Also, they provide a lot of subs, wraps, beverages, and salads on their menu. They have a lot of options from which people can choose. Also, they have many gluten-free options on their menu which are loved by their customers.

They provide gluten-free bread at their stores which is 6-inch long. But they don’t have a gluten-free wrap. However, they have a number of healthy wraps which has spinach, basil, and tomato in it. Finally, it is recommended to be careful and ask the waiter or manager at subway about their gluten-free options at their outlet.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Is the Gluten-Free bread available at all the subway stores? Subway has gluten-free bread which is 6 inches and is pre-packed, But, they don’t have it in all their stores. To get information talk to the manager or the waiter of the store to know about their gluten-free options. What are some of the gluten-free food options that Subway offers? There are many gluten-free options available at Subway. Along with gluten-free bread, they have a whole variety of salads, condiments, protein bowls, and soups that are gluten-free. I have mentioned some options above in the article. Check it out. Which subway stores have gluten-free bread or wraps? Not all subway stores have gluten-free options on their menu. Arlington, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island, Virginia, Massachusetts, and other Subway locations have gluten-free menu options in their stores. Is Subway gluten-free bread good? There are a lot of statements by subway customers that the gluten-free food at Subway is good and has a nice texture to the gluten-free bread.