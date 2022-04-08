Walmart is a global retailer that offers endless products at the most affordable prices. It has all the products that a family probably needs. And if you have a dog, then Walmart also fulfills its needs by offering a number of Dog care products. Many people love to take their pets wherever they go, and if they are small then they are easily portable as well. Now, If you want to enjoy shopping with your dog, you might be wondering whether they are allowed in Walmart stores? Let’s just go through the policy of Walmart and find out whether dogs are allowed in Walmart.

Dogs in Walmart

Unfortunately, dogs and other pets are not allowed at Walmart stores unless it’s a service dog. Walmart states on its website that “Walmart welcomes service animals as defined by the ADA in our stores, and we recognize the important role they play in many of our customers’ lives. We do not allow pets in our stores.” As service animals are very well-trained to perform tasks for persons with disability, they are allowed inside the Walmart store as per the American Disability Act of 1990.

Non-service animals may create a disturbance at the store and may also trouble other customers. So to prevent any inconvenience to other customers and also according to the food safety regulations, dogs are not allowed inside the Walmart stores unless they are service dogs.

Why Are Dogs Not Allowed in Walmart Stores?

Dogs are not allowed in Walmart stores, mainly due to hygiene and safety concerns. According to the Food And Drug Administration (FDA), pet animals are not allowed at any place where the food is prepared, including the grocery stores and restaurants to prevent any form of food contamination. So, taking pets to such places is not only unsanitary but also risky.

You may love your pet and love hanging out with it, but there are certain reasons that don’t allow pets at Walmart stores that are

Some people may be allergic to dog or dog hair.

Some may be scared of dogs.

Dogs may be infected with fleas or ticks.

Dogs can create a mess if they pee or poop inside the store.

There is a threat of food contamination.

Untrained dogs are difficult to control and may create a nuisance at stores.

Dog’s leash may get tangled in people’s legs.

A number of dogs at the same time may create a fight among them and disturb the store.

To avoid inconvenience to other people and the stores, dogs are not allowed at Walmart, except for the well-trained Service dog.

Why Are Service Dogs Allowed in Walmart?

Service dogs are well-trained dogs that provide assistance to disabled people to complete the tasks in their day-to-day lives. As these people are largely dependent on the service dogs, they are allowed in the stores as well to assist them, according to the ADA act of 1990.

Additionally, service dogs are well-behaved dogs, so there are very fewer chances that they will create any mess, hamper other customers or affect the food hygiene. As, the service dogs are not any threat to the store and other customers, but are important for disabled people, they are allowed in the Walmart store.

What Counts a Dog as a Service Dog?

According to American Disability Act, a Service dog can be any dog that is individually trained to perform tasks for the benefit of a disabled person. The disability can be a physical, sensory, psychiatric, intellectual, or other mental disability. The service dogs are trained for separate tasks depending upon the disability of the person it has to assist. So, the dogs that satisfy the above requirement are considered service dogs irrespective of whether they are licensed or certified by the state or local authority.

You can recognize whether a dog is a service dog by its actions, for example

Assisting people with navigation, stability, or balance.

Handling wheelchairs of disabled people.

Creating alerts for sounds and allergens.

Interrupting destructive behavior.

Helping people with retrieving items.

So service dogs are in short working dogs and are a great support to the people who need them.

Is Service Dog Under Training Allowed at Walmart Stores?

Service dogs that are under training are not allowed in the Walmart store, as they are not covered by the ADA unless fully trained. Such dogs will fall under the category of normal pets and may disturb the environment, hence not allowed inside the Walmart store.

How Do You Get Your Service Dog Approved for Walmart?

As such, there is no long procedure to approve your service dog inside the Walmart store. But when you carry a dog inside the Walmart store, the Manager and helper hold the right to ask you whether it is a service dog or not. Additionally, they may ask about the functions and the tasks that your service dogs perform. Though the Manager and helpers can’t ask you for any documents to prove it’s a service dog, they have the right to ask you to leave your dog outside at any point, if it creates any nuisance inside the store. So the only criteria are that the service dogs should be well-mannered and fulfill their purpose.

Additionally, some service dogs have a bright-colored tag, leash around the neck, or jacket, that will differentiate them from other pets. In this case, it becomes easy for the employees at Walmart to identify whether it is a service dog or not. These forms of identification are legally required in the state of California.

What Are the Rules That You Need to Follow if Your Service Dog Is Allowed?

Once you are allowed with your service dog inside the store, you surely have to take care of certain things to avoid any inconvenience to others. There are some unwritten rules that you must follow to shop with your service dog without any problem.

Make sure your dog is well-behaved and under your control.

It can’t wander alone inside the store.

Barking too much is not allowed.

You can’t carry your service dog in a trolley or stroller

Also, avoid taking your service dog into the food preparation zone.

Additionally, Walmart stores or employees have the right to declare any section of the store as Dog free, and you have to abide by the rules.

What Are Some Rules for Other Pets at Walmart?

Walmart clearly mentioned its no-pet policy inside the Walmart store, unless the pet is a service dog that offers assistance to its owner. So any other pets like cats, birds, ferrets, rabbits, etc. are not allowed inside the Walmart store. So if you reach the store with your pet, then you may be asked to leave your pet outside the store. Leaving pets outside the store and unattended for so long is actually risky. So, just make sure you leave your pet at home if planning to shop at Walmart unless it is a service dog.

Can You Buy Pet Food at Walmart?

Yes, Walmart offers a wide variety of pet foods at all its stores. Though you are not allowed to take your pet inside, you can offer them a great treat by buying food for them at Walmart. The store offers pet food for animals such as dogs, cats, birds, fish, reptiles, horses, farm animals, and certain small animals.

Additionally, you can also buy the other pet supplies, which include pets apparel, beds, toys, crates, carriers, kennels, cuddlers, etc. depending upon the comfort you would like to provide your pet with.

Which Stores Allows Dog Inside?

Any grocery store in the US doesn’t allow dogs inside the store unless it’s a service dogs according to the FDA guidelines. So if you want to shop at Walmart, Target, or Costco, you have to leave your pet behind, either at home or outside the store.

Though, there are few stores that allow friendly pets inside their stores. Such stores include pet stores, homeware stores, boutiques, etc. and even Apple stores allow pets. In short, the stores that don’t sell or prepare food may allow pets inside their store.

Frequently Asked Questions(FAQs)

Are dogs allowed in Walmart stores? Walmart allows only Service dogs in its stores, that assist disabled people with their day-to-day tasks. It doesn’t allow any other pet or dog. How do you get your service dog approved for the Walmart store? You can get your dog approved at Walmart by informing the manager or other employee that it is a service dog, additionally, you may be required to explain its functions and tasks. Can you buy pet food at the Walmart store? Yes, you can buy a wide variety of pet food at Walmart stores along with other pet supplies such as pets apparel, beds, toys, crates, carriers, kennels, cuddlers, etc