Dogs are not even distant relatives in terms of Genealogy to Humans. Despite this, fate decided to create a special bond between these two beautiful creatures thousands of years ago. When Humans came out from the forest and started building civilizations, they also bought dogs along with them. We have domesticated so many animals other than dogs. However, we don’t consider every one of them a Pet. Unfortunately, even though, we came out of the forest together, the path of our evolution is different. As a result, Humans have to treat Dogs differently. Sometimes they are not allowed to specific places, such as certain retail stores. What about Lowe’s? Are dogs allowed in Lowes?

Can I Take My Dog Inside Lowe’s Store?

I cannot give a definite answer to this question. This is because Lowe’s company pet policy isn’t explicit about it. Irrespective of policy, if we have to take the ground reality into consideration, then we must say that dogs are accepted in most Lowe’s stores. Usually, Lowe’s is ok with well-behaved dogs that are on the leash. In the case of service dogs, they are allowed in all Lowe’s stores (emotionally supporting dogs are not part of this). However, Lowe’s doesn’t support this openly. In most cases, Lowe’s leaves the decision to store managers. I will let you know more about getting your dog inside the Lowe’s store in this article. Keep reading to get a better understanding.

What Is the Take of Lowe’s Take on Allowing Dogs Inside Their Store?

It is very hard to get a clear picture of Lowe’s take on allowing its customers along with their pets in-store. The company has not been explicit about this case. However, once it shared a Twitter thread that showed dogs in one of its stores. Lowe’s official Twitter account shared this thread to wish its customers on National Dog Day. Hence, we can come to the conclusion that customers can bring along their well-behaved pet by leashing.

Does Lowe’s Pet Policy Vary From One Store to Another?

Obviously. As I mentioned before, the store managers are entitled to decide on allowing dogs along with their owners. Most store managers are dog-friendly and allow the customers to bring along their dogs. However, they expect the customer to keep their dog leashed and want the dogs to behave properly. In case, your dog is found causing trouble in the store, the store manager may reconsider allowing your dog inside the store again. Even more, may ask you to leave your dog outside. If you believe that your dog will maintain discipline inside the store, then you have no problem carrying it inside the store.

However, Lowe’s pet policy remains the same for stores that are located across the USA. This is because the store follows the guidelines provided by the Americans with Disabilities(ADA). In this way, no trouble is caused to the people with disability who requires the help of a dog.

Are Service Dogs Allowed Inside Lowe’s?

Yes. Lowe’s finds allowing service dogs to define that is inclusive in nature. Apparently, Lowe’s cannot deny entry to customers who require service dogs for the needs of their day-to-day life. Still, it expects the service dog to be on a leash and pose no threat to others. In case the service dog is still in training, the customer has to make sure that the dog is always leashed and well-behaved.

According to Lowe’s Which Dogs Are Considered Service Dogs?

Since Lowe’s follows the guidelines given by ADA, it accepts a dog as a service dog if ADA approves of it. Types of service dogs that can be allowed inside commercial business centers like Lowe’s are,

Medication Assist Dogs

Medical Alert Dogs

Guide Dogs

Hearing Aid Dogs

Diabetic Support Dogs

Seizure Assist Dogs

PTSD Support Dogs

Mobility Assist Dogs

See Eye Dogs

Which Type of Dog Is Not Counted as a Service Dog?

Since ADA doesn’t include emotional support dogs under service dogs or animals, Lowe’s doesn’t consider such dogs as service dogs. Hence, it treats the emotional support dogs just like any other pet dog. In other words, the emotional support dogs will not be the pet owner’s protective right that would be given to the pet owners of service dogs. Still, due to the lenient pet policy of Lowe’s, one can take his emotional support dog to most of the stores of Lowe’s.

Should Emotional Support Dogs Be Considered Service Dogs?

This answer to this question can be complex and hence cannot be answered in a single line. Emotional support dogs play an important role in the lives of their respective pet owners. However, in my opinion, it is not a matter of concern. However, I would suggest taking a look at the role played by the dog in maintaining the good mental health of the owner. Especially, if the dog is helping the owner in battling mental illnesses such as severe depression or anxiety. There are many other serious mental illnesses that I many have not included in this, but I do have my concerns about such mental illnesses.

The ADA is only concerned about differently-abled people. It doesn’t even have an iota of idea about the kind of sufferings mentally ill persons face. The same applies to Lowe’s as well. Hence, considering the mental welfare of its customers, Lowe should treat the emotional support dogs just like service dogs.

What Should You Be Aware of While Taking Your Dog to Lowe’s?

When you are taking your dogs to Lowe’s or other retail stores, you should be aware of these common discipline practices that retailers expect from the dog and the owner of the dog.

Manage Your Dog

As an owner of the dog, it is your responsibility to keep your dog under control in public places like retail stores. More importantly, keep the dog leashed so that it won’t wreak havoc. Some can be angry at me for hinting that your dog is not disciplined. In that case, please forgive me. Even though you have been petting your dog for so many years, there are moments when owners have lost control over the dogs.

Watch if Your Dog Is Disturbing Others

Always keep an eye over your dog, even if it is leashed. There could be people who are not comfortable with the cute gestures of dogs. So, always keep the dog beside you and don’t let it close to others. The dog activities such as barking and growling will be considered disturbing as well. Finally, before taking the dog to the store, check if he is in the right mood. Otherwise, he may create a ruckus there.

Clean it Quickly

A lot of people will be present at a retail store. If your dog affects the cleanliness of the store by defecating, manage to quickly clean it up. If you need any cleaning supplies, you can request the staff of retail stores. This will prevent accidental stepping by the people. However, it will be much better if you take your dog for a walk so that it has its potty break. In this way, you can be comfortable for a certain period of time.

Final Thoughts

Even though Lowe’s doesn’t have a clear Pet Policy, it has been quite strong in its stance by allowing dogs at most of its stores. In addition to that, the Twitter post on National Dog Day proved that Lowe’s is dog-friendly. Later, by following the guidelines of ADA, it provided itself friendly to differently-abled people. However, not treating emotional support dogs the same as service dogs showed the ignorance of Lowe’s towards people who suffer from mental illness.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) – Are Dogs Allowed in Lowes

1. Are Hearing Aid Dogs considered service dogs

Yes. Many dogs that help differently-abled people are considered service dogs as per the guidelines of ADA. 2. Who has the right to bring their dogs to commercial outlets like Lowe’s? According to ADA, the differently-abled people who require the assistance of dogs have the right to bring along their service dogs to the store. 3. Should I leash my dog at Lowe’s? Yes. You are expected to put your dog on a leash for having full control over them.