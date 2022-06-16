We all love dogs, they are the most loyal and innocent of all domestic animals. The love they shower on their owners is not something you’ll get from most other animals. In fact, I wouldn’t trust a person who doesn’t love dogs. They are the most sought-after animals to keep as pets for a reason. As per a survey, more than 60 million households in the United States have a dog. If you are a dog owner, which I am almost sure you are (otherwise you wouldn’t be here), you may take your dog out everywhere you go. But there are some places that don’t allow dogs and, for that matter, any other animals. Unless your dog is a certified emotional support animal, most places or stores won’t allow it inside their premises. But what about Sam’s Club, are dogs allowed at Sam’s Club? Well, let’s find out.

Sam’s Club is a warehouse club retail chain that Walmart corporation owns. It is the 2nd largest warehouse club in America, after Costco. Sam’s club came into existence in the year of 1983, named after Walmart’s founder Sam Walton. If you need to buy bulk goods at cheap prices, then Sam’s club is the place to go. Its huge collection of merchandise, and the diversity of products at its stores, make it one of the most sought-after places for people to get their goods.

It’s nothing out of the ordinary that people with dogs want to take them shopping and not leave them at home. You must have probably seen people come with their dogs to retail stores at some time, to wonder whether you can also bring your pet or not. So, if you want the answer to the question, are dogs allowed at Sam’s club? Then read this article.

Can You Take Pet Dogs to Sam’s Club Stores?

No, as per Sam’s club pet policy, you can’t bring your dog or any other pet animals to its stores. Unless your dog is not a service animal, then you can’t enter the Sam’s Club store with it. If you want to bring it with you, then your must dog must be a service animal that performs tasks for you. Not only a dog, but all animals must be service animals for them to be allowed at the Warehouse club. Even emotional support dogs aren’t allowed at its stores.

This pet policy of Sam’s Club is the same as Walmart. Since Walmart owns Sam’s Club, both have the same pet policy. Unless you have a disability that is listed in the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), there is no other provision to take your dog to their stores. Now you may wonder why doesn’t Sam’s Club allow dogs or other pet animals at its stores. If you want to know the answer to that, then continue reading.

Why Doesn’t Sam’s Club Allow Pets?

There are many reasons why Sam’s Club doesn’t allow dogs. As much as dogs are very friendly, they are still animals, which is a big no-no for stores like Walmart and Sam’s Club. Here are some reasons why the Warehouse retailer doesn’t allow them.

Violation of FDA Laws

The main reason why Sam’s Club doesn’t allow pets is because the Food and Drug Administration prohibits it. As the warehouse club stores sell food at its stores, it is unsanitary to have dogs near them. Leaving dogs near food and other edible products may cause them to get bacteria on them, which will put the health of its consumers at risk. Food products may become contaminated because of the dog’s drool, urine, feces, and other material dogs carry on their paws and body.

To Keep Customers Allergic to Dogs Safe

As friendly and loving dogs are, unfortunately, some people are allergic to dogs. These people will sneeze and tear up continuously as long as there’s a dog near them. To keep these customers safe and out of harm, Sam’s Club doesn’t permit dogs or other animals to enter its premises.

To Avoid Dog Fights

There are many instances where dogs that have come across one other at stores have fought each other. When dogs fight each other, not only do they cause harm to each other, but also put other customers at risk too. To prevent such incidents and avoid the risk of dog fights, the company restricts pet animals from entering inside.

There are many other reasons for why allowing dogs inside stories is not feasible. Apart from all the reasons I’ve mentioned, dogs may also cause harm to the store’s property. We all know that dogs may have ticks and fleas, so to prevent these from spreading inside the stores, the only option they have is to keep the dogs outside.

What Documents Do You Need to Bring a Service Dog to Sam’s Club?

Apparently, you wouldn’t need to bring any documentation to prove that your dog’s a service animal. As per the rules of the American Disabilities Act, store employees can’t ask to prove a customer’s dog’s status as a service animal. Upon entering the store, the employees can only ask if your dog’s a service animal, and what task they are meant to perform for you. Apart from asking these questions, trying to probe more deeply is a violation of the ADA guidelines. But it is necessary to have the dog on a leash or harness, so they can be controlled in case they become unstable or volatile.

Although the store cannot ask to prove whether your dog is a service animal or not, it is always better to have documentation on you just in case. Here’s a list of documents and things to prove that your animal is a service animal.

Service dog’s licensing papers

Dog’s registration with an agency

harness or bandana that states it is a service animal

If the staff asks you to prove that your dog is a service animal. Just counter them that it is illegal and a violation of ADA to ask that. If they continue to insist on showing the documents, just take out your phone and start recording. Then complain to the appropriate authorities and submit the video proof.

What Other Retailers Don’t Allow Dogs at Their Stores?

No other retailer that sells food products allows dogs at its stores. It is unlikely that you’ll find any retail or grocery store that’ll allow dogs inside. The FDA was the one that placed these restrictions, not the retailers. Here’s a list of retailers that don’t allow pet animals.

Kroger

Target

Walmart

Trader’s Joe

Aldi

Costco

Lidl

Whole Foods Market

These are just some retailers that don’t allow pet animals. Take note that any store that sells food products doesn’t allow dogs. So, the next time you go to Sam’s Club to buy some meat, make sure to leave your dog at home. We surely don’t want your dog to go on a rampage in the meat section, right? But don’t want to leave your dog alone, there is always the Sam’s Club Curbside Pickup feature.

What Is the Curbside Pickup Feature of Sam’s Club?

If you can’t take your dog inside to shop for groceries, then just make the groceries come out of the store for you. You can do that with the Curbside Pickup feature that Sam’s club. All you need to do is to order what products you want from Sam’s club and arrange for pickup. Then drive to the parking spot with your dog inside and wait, while the Sam’s Club staff will load the car with your order. By using this feature, you wouldn’t have to worry about the store employees not allowing your dog inside. Here’s a guide on how to enable that feature on the Sam’s Club App.

Conclusion

To recap, Sam’s Club doesn’t allow dogs at its stores unless they are service animals, not even emotional service dogs are allowed. As dogs and other animals may contaminate the food products with their drool, urine, feces, and other outside germs and bacteria they may have on their paws and body. If your dog’s a service animal, then you wouldn’t need to worry about the Warehouse club staff not allowing them inside. It is also a violation of ADA guidelines if they ask you to show documents proving your dog’s status as a service animal.

Even retailers like Kroger, Target, Walmart, Whole Foods Market, etc. So, the next time you are thinking of going to Sam’s Club, leave your pet dog at home. And if you don’t want to do that, then just use the Sam’s Club Curbside Pick Up feature. By using this feature, you can just order all you want from Sam’s club and go pick it up in the parking lot with your dog. The staff will just load the items while you and your dog wait inside the car.

FAQs – Are Dogs Allowed at Sam’s Club?

Can you take pet dogs to Sam’s Club stores? No, unless your dog is a service animal, Sam’s club store won’t allow your dog inside. Why doesn’t Sam’s club allow pets? As Sam’s Club stores sell food products, it is a violation of the FDA guidelines to have pets near them as they may contaminate the food products. They may also cause harm to the property and other customers at the store. What is the Curbside Pickup feature of Sam’s Club? The Curbside pickup feature allows you to order food from Sam’s Club app, and then go to the store and pick it up in the parking lot. By using this method, you and your pet can just wait in the car, while the Sam’s Club staff loads it.