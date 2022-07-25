Costco is the world’s third-largest retailer which is based in the United States. It is an exclusive membership-only retail store. On the basis of its revenue, it is on 10th place in the Fortune 500 list of companies in the United States. It even owns its own home brand named Kirkland signature. Costco has 833 warehouses all around the world.

They are many regular and loyal customers at the Costco stores who are their exclusive members. It has an exclusive partnership with Visa cards for payments at its stores. This may not be liked by many of their customers which limits their card payment sources.

By now, you may be wondering what are payment methods accepted at Costco gas? Do they take credit cards? What are the credit cards accepted at Costco gas? To learn about this read this article which I have written by researching a lot about the topic.

Does Costco Gas Accept Credit Cards as of 2022?

Costco has an exclusive partnership with the Visa card, which makes it the only credit card payment accepted by them. It is the same with Costco gas. Costco gas accepts only Visa cards for all the payments at the station. They also accept wireless payments such as Apple Pay, Samsung Pay, and Google Pay. These wireless payments can be done via any debit or credit card. Additionally, Costco stores do not accept other credit cards such as Amex and Mastercard credit cards.

Read further to know more about all the payment methods at the Costco stores.

Costco Gas and Gas Stations

Costco provides diesel and gas for vehicles at their gas stations. But they are provided only at limited Costco stores. The Costco gas stations are automatic and are comfortable for their customers to use by themselves. They follow all precautionary rules by providing devices that are necessary at any highly inflammable place. This is done to protect the safety of their customers.

You can refill your fuel tank at their gas station and pay using the mentioned payment methods.

Different Types of Cards Accepted at Costco Gas Stations

Costco is known for exclusive membership cards. They have an exclusive customer market that loves their services. They accept the following credit cards at their stores and Costco gas.

Costco Anywhere Visa Card Costco shop cards All Visa credit cards PIN-based Debit or ATM cards

They strictly accept only Visa credit cards at their stores and no other credit cards. So, customers have to keep in mind to have one of the above cards to make payments at Costco stores and Costco gas.

Can You Use A Mastercard Credit Card At Costco Stores and Gas?

No, Costco stores or their gas stations do not accept Mastercard credit cards for payments. Because Visa credit card services have an exclusive partnership with Costco which forbids them from using any other form of credit card payments from their customers. Gas at Costco gas station can only be purchased if you possess an exclusive Costco membership card. Other credit cards like Amex, MasterCard, Discover, etc. cannot be used in Costco stores and gas. Hence, to make payments for your purchases at Costco gas then you should possess Costco Anywhere Visa Card or a Visa credit card.

Do You Need a Costco Membership Card for Paying Using a Credit Card at Costco Gas?

Costco’s stores and Costco gas only provide their services to their customers who are the exclusive members of their stores. So, a Costco card is mandatory for you to get gas Costco gas. Costco associates will remind you to swipe your Costco membership card right before paying for the order at the Costco stores. If you are unable to produce a Costco card at the payment counter, then your order may be declined. However, if you have a Costco shop card (mentioned above in the accepted cards) then Costco does not ask you for a membership card.

Payment Methods Accepted at Costco Warehouses

Additional to the payments at Costco gas stations there are many payment methods accepted at their warehouses. However, they only accept Visa credit cards at their warehouses also. The customers can pay through any payment method of their choice from the below list.

All Visa cards Cash PIN-based Debit or ATM Cards Business checks from present Costco Business Membership cardholders Personal checks from present Costco Membership cardholders EBT cards Costco Anywhere Visa Card by Citi Costco Shop Cards Traveler’s checks Wireless mobile payments such as Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Samsung Pay

Can You Pay Using Apple Pay, Samsung Pay, or Google Pay at Costco Gas?

Nowadays all the retailers and stores are accepting mobile payments for wireless and contactless payments. Likewise, Costco gas accepts Near Field Communication (NFC) payments at the Costco gas stations for all purchases. This helps the customers pay their bills using contactless and wireless methods. These payment methods include Apple Pay, Samsung Pay, and Google Pay. But the card has to be a Visa card.

Customers can even utilize the tap facility included in their debit and credit card. This is also available at the Costco gas stations. Even all the wireless payments like Samsung pay done at the Costco gas station have to be done via Visa credit cards. So, you need to add your Visa credit card to your Samsung pay wallet before paying.

Can You Pay Cash at Costco Gas Station?

Costco gas station does not accept cash payments for the gas purchased from them. The reason behind this is that the gas station workers cannot handle cash while working at the gas station.

But what if you only have the cash to pay for the gas at the Costco gas station? Do not worry, you can just purchase a Costco Shop Card from the Costco store and then pay for the gas at the pumps.

How is the Gas/ Fuel at Costco Gas Station?

According to Costco policy, only the exclusive members of Costco can get gas and fuel at the Costco gas stations. So, if you are a member then you can utilize all the benefits under it which also includes gas and fuel at their gas station.

The gas provided at the Costco gas station is top quality at the original price. This can be verified with any of your nearest Costco gas stations. Costco owns its own brand which is Kirkland’s signature. This provides the highest quality gas and fuel in the industry.

The cost of gas at Costco is less compared to many gas stations because Costco is known to take very less charge (commission) for itself. There are other gas companies such as Mobil, Chevron, Shell, Texaco, Exxon, etc.

Final Thoughts About Costco Gas Stations

Costco gas station provides gas and fuel for its customers at nominal prices. Their gas charges are less compared to other gas companies as Costco takes less commission on their gas. They have their own home brand called Kirkland signature which has premium quality gas and fuel.

Costco gas station accepts only visa credit cards as they have partnerships. So. Costco does not accept any other credit cards other than visa cards. They also accept wireless payments such as Apple Pay, Samsung Pay, and Google Pay. So, other credit cards like Amex, MasterCard, Discover, etc. cannot be used in Costco stores and gas.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Do I need a Costco membership for paying using a credit card at Costco gas? Yes, gas and fuel purchases at the Costco gas station can only be bought with an exclusive membership card. Costco associates will remind you to swipe your Costco membership card right before paying for the order at the Costco stores. Does Costco gas accept wireless and contactless payments? Yes, there are several other payment methods at Costco gas such as Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Samsung Pay. But the payment card linked to the app should be a Visa credit card. How do I get a Costco gas credit card? Costco gas cards are only available for the exclusive members of Costco. For all non-members, just register with the Costco card and then apply for a gas card in-store at Costco or online. Does Costco gas accept MasterCard credit cards at their stores? No, Costco does not accept any other credit cards except Visa credit cards at their stores and their gas station. Hence, Costco gas does not accept MasterCard credit cards at their stores.