Costco is an American multinational company based in Issaquah, Washington. It is listed in 5th place as the biggest retailer across the globe. It is an exclusive membership-only retailer. As of 2021, it was even listed in the Fortune 500 list and bagged 10th place for its total revenue in the United States. Costco even has a signature home brand named Kirkland Signature. As of 2022, it has 831 warehouses in around 12 countries.

Unions ensure their employees with good benefits and an excellent workplace environment. Unions have become an essential part of most of the major retailers. This is to provide a healthy environment and relations at the workplace for all the employees. Does Costco have a good history with its employees? To know the answer to this, we must look into the Costco Union and the policies, benefits, etc. in it.

Is Costco Unionized in 2022?

Costco is an employee-friendly company that provides various benefits for them under several policies. It has supported its 17,000 unionized employees who work under them. This is only a partial number of Costco employees who are under the union. Costco has nearly 200,000 employees working for them. These union employees are represented by the Teamsters organization. The U.S. introduced legal union recognition in 1935 and Costco has been unionized since 1990. This is the result of Costco’s merger with union-staffed Price Club. We will look into this merger in the following article.

What Is Costco Merger?

Costco which is running today is a result of a merger of 2 major companies. Those are Price Club and Costco. This merger happened in 1993. The then Price club had an existing union of employees in their company. And Costco did not have one. So the employees continued that union even after the companies merged.

Are All the Members of Costco Warehouses Unionized?

So as we already read about the Costco merger, it is clear that the union is carried by the price club employees. Costco did not have an existing union back then. Costco was founded in 1983 and Price club in 1976 respectively by their founders. Price Club has merged with Costco after it rejects the same merging offer from Walmart.

The employees of Price Club have been unionized for a long time even before merging with Costco. They continued the same union even after the merging. This is the reason why only some employees are unionized at Costco even now.

What Are the Benefits of Being in Costco Union?

All the employees unionized in Costco are a part of the Teamster organization, This organization ensures the employees all the rights and benefits under the legal labor laws.

If we look further into it, the union employees are provided with high-end benefits which are the considered their rights as the employees of the company. They get the highest paying wages in the retail market. The unnecessary termination of any employee is not accepted by this union, so this benefits job security for them under some circumstances. In this age of at-will employment, these unions are benefiting their co-employees with job security (At-will means an employee can leave the job any time they want, but the company will also have the right to terminate them without any reason and notice)

The labor laws have fixed breaks and lunch hours between the working hours at the workplace. This is maintained by the union members in Costco, as some major retailers don’t follow them properly.

Along with all these, they also get an excellent retirement plan in the form of pensions. These pensions are legal and mandatory paid unlike 401(k) which is varying. Additionally, the union representatives not only help the employees in legal terms but also help them get all the benefits and services they deserve.

These representatives take time in explaining to every employee their share of rights and benefits in the contract signed with the company.

What About the Employee Rights Who Are Not a Part of the Employee Union?

Not to worry, they are also benefited from these unions. The union ensures them also the legal right and all other benefits just like unionized employees.

The high wage benefit is applied to both unionized and non-unionized employees at Costco. Additionally, Costco’s minimum pays is $16 per hour for their employees. However, this is not in the case of state-federal minimum pay, which is just $7.25 per hour. Also, the average pay at Costco is $24 per hour.

Different Locations Where Costco Is Union-friendly

Not all Costco warehouses are union-friendly. There are only a few of them which are employee friendly and support unions at their stores. Some Costco stores in the following states are union-friendly. Keep in mind, that not all the stores in the following states are unionized.

California New York New Jersey Virginia Maryland

As much as the Costco stores in these states are union-friendly, not all of them are supportive. For instance, let us discuss California state. This is the state that has the most union employees when compared to other Costco stores. However, not all Costco stores in California are unionized. 27 out of 133 Costco stores are unionized in California state.

Who Are The Teamsters?

Costco’s unions are represented by the Teamsters. They are the union for laborers in the United States and Canada. They speak for the warehouse employees and truck drivers. But that doesn’t mean their membership is limited. Their membership can be from an extensive background. This is the largest known labor union in the world. They have nearly 1.4 million members at present.

However, employees have to pay for joining this Teamster union. They have to pay $200 at the joining and will have to pay a monthly fee based on their hourly wage. The monthly fee is two and a half times the employee’s hourly salary.

Procedure for Joining the Union

It is up to the decision of the employees who want to join the union. And they do not force anyone to join them. Besides, the producer is simple, but they do have a fee for employees who want to be a part of them.

As already I mentioned above, the union charges the employees based on their hourly pay. For instance, if an employee wants to join the union, they have to pay an initial fee of $200 at the joining. Additionally, they also have to pay a monthly charge. This monthly charge is not fixed. If the employee is earning $20 per hour then they have to pay $50 as a monthly fee to the union (2.5 times $20).

Final Thoughts

Only some warehouses of Costco stores are unionized and all those employees are represented by the Teamsters. Only 17,000 employees out of 200,000 are unionized in Costco. Costco is not unionized in all states in the United States. There are only a few warehouses that support Costco employees.

The union ensures various benefits for its members and even the non-member employees. Additionally, Costco’s minimum pays is $16 per hour for their employees. However, this is not in the case of state-federal minimum pay, which is just $7.25 per hour. Also, the average pay at Costco is $24 per hour.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Are all the members of Costco are unionized? No, not all Costco employees are unionized. This is due to the merger between price club and Costco. The union at price club continued even after the merger, so the union members are just some employees. Only 17,000 employees out of 200,000 are unionized in Costco at present. What are some benefits of being in a union at Costco? No unnecessary terminations, mention plans, fixed break/ lunch timings, etc. are some benefits ensured by the union at Costco. Additionally, Costco’s minimum pays is $16 per hour whereas state-federal minimum pay is just $7.25 per hour. Is there any fee to join the union with Teamsters? Employees who want to join the union have to pay $200 to join and will have to pay a monthly fee based on their hourly wage. The monthly fee is two and a half times the employee’s hourly salary. So, if the employee is earning $20 per hour, then their monthly fee is $50. State different locations where Costco is Union-friendly. Costco’s most union-friendly state is California. Other states which are union-friendly are New York, New Jersey, Virginia, and Maryland. Canada and Washington Costco stores are not union-friendly.