Costco Wholesale Corporation is an exclusive membership-only big box retailer. It is a multinational corporation based in the United States. They have a chain of warehouse clubs in the United States and 11 other countries. There are nearly 834 Costco warehouses all around the world. Costco has been listed as the third largest retailer in the world. Along with that, it gained 10th position in the Fortune 500 list of retailers in the United States based on its total revenue. Costco also has its own in-house brand which is the Kirkland signature. It is one of the first choices in the United States which provides products in bulk at discounted prices.

Additionally, the Costco warehouses have many affordable and discounted products for pets of different kinds. This is also a primary reason for pet lovers and owners to visit Costco for shopping. So do you know if Costco allows dogs into stores with their pet parents? Are they pet friendly or not? To know the answers to all these questions go through this article and know more about it here.

Can You Take Your Dog to the Costco Store in 2022?

Costco allows its customers to bring their certified service dogs to their stores in 2022. This is under the American Disabilities Act (ADA) which came in 1990. According to this Costco only allows trained service dogs in their stores and not domestic pets and emotional support animals such as dogs, cats, birds, and other pets. Almost all Costco stores have been following this rule strictly for all its customers. however, there are a few Costco stores that started to allow dogs into their stores along with the pet parents.

Not clear yet?

I have looked more into this topic for you and wrote this article which will clarify all your doubts related to the Costco stores and the rules regarding the pets at their stores. So kindly read this article till the end.

Are Costco Stores Pet Friendly?

Costco is not exactly pet friendly and this is a piece of bad news for pet parents. This means that Costco does not allow any kind of domestic pet animals into their warehouse stores such as cats, birds, dogs, etc. But they do have some rules and exceptions for this at their warehouses.

The rules set by the Food And Drug Administration (FDA) under their Food Service Codes there is a special rule that does not allow live pet animals into retail stores. That is stores that have food and beverage sections in them do not allow pet animals. This may include grocery stores, restaurants, and cafés.

But they do have an exception to that rule for service animals, but they need to have a minimum training certificate. However, Costco does have the right to reject the entry of service animals too into their stores. This will be the decision of the Costco warehouse manager/ supervisor.

What Are the Pet Animal Rules With Other Retail Stores?

There is a lot of discussion about the allowance of pet animals at Costco and other retail stores. Many pet parents have discussed this on popular websites such as Reddit and other websites.

Many of its users and participants have stated that “As long as the dog is on a leash and is well behaved, I have always been able to bring my dog into my local Costco store“.

Additionally, employees at the warehouse retail stores stated once that

“Our Costco store is very relaxed on allowing dogs in-store, as long as they are relaxed, on a leash, are well behaved, and are not aggressive. Also, the managers at our location love it when there are puppies bought into the store! However, I know of other Costco stores that are incredibly strict“

This might not be great news for the pet parents who want to shop at Costco warehouses because almost all the Costco warehouse stores strictly follow the rules about allowing pets at their stores.

What is the Reason for Costco Not Allowing Pets at Their Warehouses?

Costco warehouses in the United States and other countries do not allow pets of any kind into their stores. They might be cats, birds, dogs, etc. The main reason for not allowing animals into their warehouses is the safety and health-related reasons of their customers.

The rules for the retail stores which have food and beverage counters in-store do not allow pets into them. This is due to the fear of contamination of the food on the live counters. all the pets like dogs and other animals carry a good deal of contamination with them such as dirt, saliva, urine, and other contamination which might be unhygienic.

Additionally, there is another reason for not allowing pets into Costco stores. That is they do not want to cause inconvenience to other customers who shop at their stores. Some customers who visit Costco and other retailers might have fear of animals, and also allergies. So all those customers may feel uncomfortable.

Can You Take a Service Animal Into Costco?

According to American Disabilities Act in the United States, all service animals should be allowed to take even to grocery stores, retailers, restaurants, etc. However, the Food And Drug Administration does not allow any other kinds of animals. They include emotional animals and domestic pets in these places. So you can take a service dog into the Costco warehouses.

Know what a Service dog is here “a dog that gets the minimum training in performing the works for an individual who is disabled to shop himself. Also, the dog must follow his commands and only perform tasks on the orders of the person with a disability and no one else.”

The reason for allowing the service dogs into Costco and other retail stores is that the service animals are more trained. Also, they have the basic knowledge to follow the instructions of their owner. The risk is relatively low to allowing service dogs into Costco stores.

Can You Take Any Service Dogs Into the Costco Stores?

According to the policies at Costco, they allow all customers with a service dog into their stores right away. This is the same with other service animals also. But they do have certain rules for this. The customers who take their service animals to Costco stores should follow them.

Firstly, both the owner of the service dog and the dog should stick to the health and safety laws at the Costco store while shopping. So the disabled person who owns the service dog should be able to control it all the time during their visit to the Costco warehouse. Also, the dog has to be on a leash all the time during shopping. This will help not cause any discomfort to other customers.

Finally, the service dog should not be unleashed while in the Costco store and have to be under the control of the owner all the time. This is to avoid any contamination, discomfort for others, or damage to the products at the store.

Can Costco Verify If Your Dog Is A Service Dog?

You can legally take a service dog to Costco which is allowed there. But sometimes Costco employees have the right to reject the entry of your service dog into their stores. Also, they might ask you for all the information regarding the service dog you take with you to the store.

These are strictly followed according to the ADA guidelines, Costco allows service dogs as help for customers with a disability who cannot shop by themselves. However, they have to ensure the safety and health of the other customers at their stores.

Costco employees can also ask and check about the tasks and work done by the service dog. They will ask about the training certificate provided for the service animal to know about the tasks they perform. Customer’s proof of disability such as disability documents is not allowed.

Can You Take Emotional Support Animals To Costco?

Costco does not allow emotional support animals into their stores like they allow service animals. According to the ADA, emotional support animals are not classified under service animals.

Emotional support animals are not good enough for providing services by particular certified animals. They are not enough to provide assistance to pet owners. However, they are intended to provide therapeutic benefits for people for their mental health. They also help in reducing the symptoms of their health by sending time with the emotional support animals.

Can You Carry Your Dog In Your Shopping Cart At Costco?

Customers visiting Costco stores often noticed dogs and their pet animals in the Costco shopping cart. The animals are carried around in the shopping cart in the Costco stores. There are rules and regulations according to the FDA guidelines. The shopping carts at Costco are only used for carrying groceries and products purchased at Costco. So, carrying a dog and any other animal in the shopping cart is not allowed by Costco. The main reason for this is health and safety reasons.

And also if Costco employees notice any of their customers carry their support animal in the Costco shopping carts they will be immediately removed. This is because the owner of the animal is not sticking to the rules at Costco and causing trouble to other customers or in safety matters.

Are Animals Allowed in the Costco Canada?

Costco Canada also follows the same rule as the stores present in the United States. They only allow certified animals into their stores that are certified by ATPDR service dogs in their Costco stores. Along with this, Costco Canada does not allow emotional support animals and dogs which are unleashed.

Keep in mind all of these guidelines related to dogs the next time you visit a Costco warehouse.

Final Thoughts: Are Costco Stores Dog Friendly?

The dog you want to take to a Costco warehouse, retailer, or any other grocery store has to be a service animal. Costco only allows certified service dogs into its store. They do not allow any other kinds of animals such as household pets, emotional support animals, etc. This is because Costco does not want its other customers to feel discomfort. Additionally for health and safety reasons also. Costco allows service animals with certificates according to the American Disabilities Act (ADA).

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What animals does Costco allow in their stores? Costco only allows service animals that are trained and certified. What animals are not allowed at Costco in their stores? Costco does not allow household animals such as pets and also emotional support animals into their stores. Can I carry my dog in your shopping cart at Costco? No, Costco does not allow their customers to carry their pets in the shopping carts at Costco stores while shopping due to hygiene reasons. Why does Costco not allow pets? The main reason for not allowing animals into their warehouses is the safety and health-related reasons of their customers. Also, they do not want to cause inconvenience to other customers who shop at their stores.