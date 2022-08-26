Gluten, a protein that is found in many foods, has been found to be harmful to people who have celiac disease. If they consume gluten regularly or excessively, it will trigger the immune system of individuals with celiac disease. This in turn instigates adverse symptoms in those people. Hence, health experts advise such people to stay away from dishes that have gluten. Currently, people who don’t have celiac disease are avoiding its consumption as well. We don’t know if Gluten is dangerous for everyone, still, an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure. So, are you concerned if the Burger King Fries are gluten-free? I have done some research and have found the answer to the query of Are Burger King Fries Gluten Free? Continue reading to know more.

Are the Fries Sold at Burger King Free From Gluten?

If you are a fan of Burger King Fries and you are allergic to Gluten, I have bad news for you. The Burger King fries are likely to contain gluten because the fries are cooked in fryers. The Freyer will have breaded items like onion rings, hash browns, and fish. However, this doesn’t mean that you will not be able to buy anything that is free from gluten. You can purchase frozen drinks and salads, especially those without croutons, which are a couple of Burger King food items that are gluten-free. I will elucidate further about the Burger King fry and the gluten-free food items that you can buy from that restaurant. Keep reading this article till the end for a better understanding and to get the big picture about Burger King.

What Are the Ingredients of Burger King Fries?

It can be surprising for you to hear this, however, Burger King has around 13 ingredients. Those 13 ingredients are as follows. Xanthan Gum, Soybean Oil or Canola and Palm Oil, Potatoes, Modified Potato Starch, Rice Flour, Potato Dextrin, Salt, Sodium Bicarbonate), Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate added to preserve natural color. Even though the rice flour doesn’t contain any gluten, Burger King refused to claim its fries Gluten-free, stating that the fries are cooked alongside the products that have gluten. This emphasizes that Burger King didn’t want to risk the health of the customers who are allergic to gluten.

Will I Get a Gluten-free Menu Option From Burger King?

Burger King hasn’t come up with a dedicated menu list that contains gluten-free food items. However, Burger King allows you to customize the food you are ordering from Burger King. This means you can also customize food items in such a way they are gluten-free. For example, you can ask the Burger King restaurant to remove the bun from your whopper or order a milkshake. This way, you will be able to enjoy a gluten-free option from Burger King.

Can I Buy a Gluten-free Breakfast From Burger King?

Many working-class people (including me) will not find time to cook breakfast in their homes. Hence, they finish their breakfast at restaurant chains like Burger King. It will be comforting to such customers if Burger King has an option for gluten-free breakfast. Fortunately, there is an option to eat a gluten-free breakfast. When you are ordering breakfast items from a Burger King restaurant, you can eliminate the bread part. For example, you can get rid of croissants or biscuits while ordering only the egg, sausage, and cheese portions of the sandwich. In addition, Burger King has other gluten-free options such as sliced ham, bacon, fountain drinks, and omelet. If you are not sure about the gluten-free food items at the restaurant, you can ask the Burger King Staff for help.

Are the Buns Used in Burger King’s Sandwich Gluten-free?

Unfortunately, the buns of sandwiches contain gluten. If you want to have a gluten-free Sandwich, you should order sandwiches without the bun. Removing the bun from your whopper sandwich is the best way for having a gluten-free eating experience at Burger King restaurants. In most cases, you will get the primary ingredients in a salad bowl. Here is another useful piece of information. The sausage and hamburger patties at Burger King are gluten-free.

Do the Onions Rings of Burger King Have Gluten?

The Onion rings at Burger King are prepared using wheat. Hence, it does contain gluten in it. Moreover, the hash browns of Burger King have gluten as well. Here is a list of some popular items of Burger King that is free from gluten.

Garden Fresh Salad with Cranberry, Apple, and Tendergrill Chicken

Sandwiches that don’t have bun, including Tender grill Chicken Breast

Desserts such as Strawberry Sundae, Chocolate Fudge Sundae, Caramel Sundae, and the Vanilla Soft Serve

Various condiments and sauces such as Buffalo, Ranch, Zesty Onion ring, Sweet and Sour, Honey Mustard, and Marinara.

Are the Salads Sold by Burger King Truly Free From Gluten?

Yes. However, only if you are not adding any croutons or breaded meats. The accompanying dressings of the Salads are most gluten-free. We can take Garden Side Salad as an example for it. It is considered to have no gluten in it. Light Honey Balsamic, Ken’s Honey Mustard Avocado ranch, and, and Apple Cider Vinaigrette are some gluten-free dressings available in Burger King.

Are the Drinks Sold at Burger King Gluten-free?

Most of the drinks that Burger King has on its menu list are gluten-free. For example, the frappés, ice coffee, and shakes don’t have gluten. As far as fountain drinks are considered, they are gluten-free by default. Hence, you can feel free to grab a tall Coke or sprite. If you want to add ice cubes to your drinks, they are gluten-free as well.

Where Can I Get Gluten-free Menus?

We have very few restaurant chains out there, which give us enough gluten-free options. Hence, take a close look at the list of those restaurant chains below. They are,

Chick-fil-A

Chipotle

Domino’s

Panera

Wendy’s

Arby’s

Five Guys

Sonic

Boat Market

In case, you are searching for Dine-in restaurants, there are a few options. Most of the restaurant chains mentioned below offer gluten-free plates on their menu.

Outback Steakhouse

Carrabba’s

Bonefish Grill

Moe’s Southwest Grill

Old Spaghetti Factory

F. Changs

Chili’s

In case you are visiting a fast-food chain that is not mentioned in the above list, and you are not seeing gluten-free options on the menu, ask the staff if their restaurant has any gluten=free options available for you. Burger King

Final Thought

Burger King hasn’t prepared a special menu for people who are allergic to Gluten. It would have been incredibly helpful if it has come up with a Gluten-free menu. People who have the celiac disease would have felt easy to order food items from Burger King restaurants. Now, these people have to customize their orders for buying drinks and dishes that don’t have gluten in them. According to a popular estimate, at least 1 in every 133 Americans is said to have celiac disease. Unfortunately, only a few fast-food chains in the USA seems to recognize this and have come up with a gluten-free menu in their restaurants. Burger King despite being one of the top fast-food joints in the USA hasn’t included a gluten-free menu. I just hope that Burger King comes up with a Gluten-free menu in the near future and be considerate of people who are allergic to Gluten.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) – Are Burger King Fries Gluten Free?

1. Are the ice cubes added to drinks at Burger King free from gluten?

Both the drinks and the ice cubes are gluten-free. You can enjoy having them without any fear. In fact, all the drinks that are sold at Burger King restaurants are free from gluten. 2. Will Burger King come up with a Gluten-free menu in the future?

The possibility of this happening in the near future is less. However, it can happen soon if people who wish to have gluten-free food items at Burger King request it. 3. Which one of the ingredients used for preparing Onion Rings at Burger King has Gluten? The wheat used for preparing Onion rings is the source of gluten in Onion Rings.