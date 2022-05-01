Axolotls are the cutest of the amphibian bunch in my view. That cheeky smile of theirs just makes you feel pleasant somehow. You must be thinking of taking that cheeky little salamander species as your pet if you’re here.

The first question after deciding to get a pet is, ‘where can I buy it?’ and the most likely answer that came to your mind must be PetSmart. That one’s a no-brainer. As the largest retail chain for pets and pet supplies, PetSmart seems the most viable option to get an axolotl.

But the bigger question is Are Axolotls available at PetSmart? Just continue reading to find the answer to that.

Does PetSmart Sell Axolotls?

Unfortunately, PetSmart doesn’t sell axolotls. I know, it’s a sad thing. They sell many types of fish and also big aquariums to put them in. But PetSmart doesn’t sell axolotls across America.

They sell a range of fish, reptiles, and even amphibians, but sadly axolotls are not included in that list. PetSmart doesn’t trade in them as axolotls are exotic species. Taking them as pets is restricted in some states, so you better check your state’s policy toward them.

If you need to find out where else can you an axolotl? What’s the cost of buying one? How hard are they to take care of? And finally, why are they considered an endangered species despite many people owning them as pets? After some extensive research, I found the answers to these questions.

Firstly, What’s an Axolotl?

Axolotl belongs to the Amphibian group. It is one of the 760 known salamander species. They are commonly mistaken for fish due to their somewhat similar resemblance. Axolotls are sometimes known as Mexican walking fish, as they tend to crawl using their webbed feet and were discovered in freshwater lakes of New Mexico. They spend most of their life in larval form. Its plump body is accompanied by a long flat tall at the back with 3 feathers like external gills popping at either side of its head. There’s a fin that extends from the back of its head to the tail end.

Axolotls come in different colors. The most common color variant of axolotls in the wild is black with green mottles covering the body. Axolotls are bred in gray with black or white mottles, and albino color variants for captive environments.

Although Axolotls have legs, they’re too small to walk on land. Legs only assist them to make movements in the water.

Why Don’t PetSmart Sell Axolotls?

Axolotls require specialist care, that’s why States like California, New Jersey, and Maine made it illegal to own one while New Mexico and Hawaii require a permit. Such restrictions on their ownership and the special care they need make it not feasible for PetSmart to engage in their trade.

Although Axolotls have a good population in captive environments, they are approaching near extinction in the wild due to pollution and contamination of many water bodies and natural ecosystems. This motivated some states to preserve these species and restricted people to monetize them.

Seeing from a business perspective, the administrative and logistical challenges to trade axolotls isn’t a viable option for PetSmart.

Where to Buy Axolotls?

The best option to buy axolotls is from a recognized and professional private breeder. There are many enthusiasts out there, enthusiasts who breed and sell axolotls. You just need to surf the internet to find a dedicated breeder near you. Though I recommend you not to buy them on the internet considering they’re exotic pets. There’s no scarcity of jackasses online trying to rip you off.

Visit a breeder personally after checking their credentials, so you get an axolotl in good health and condition.

Are Supplies for Axolotls Available at PetSmart?

Most supplies required for axolotls are the same as for fishes. PetSmart sells tanks and aquariums of different sizes and shapes. Unlike most fishes, Axolotls need a certain amount of light and temperature to sustain themselves. PetSmart offers a range of lighting and heating equipment to suit your pet axolotl’s needs.

The supplies to sustain an Axolotl aquarium or tank aren’t hard to get, the real challenge arrives when trying to raise them. There are a set of compulsory conditions to follow if you don’t want your Axolotls to die. Certain standards regarding temperature and diet are required for them to sustain.

Cost of Buying an Axolotl

The cost of buying an Axolotl differs for each seller. The price range can be anywhere from $10 to $1000 depending on the seller, color variant and age of axolotl, etc. You can get an axolotl from a shady seller online for as low as $10 or pay $100 to a reputable dealer or a pet store.

There are also websites that sell Axolotls as per your price range, here’s a list of the websites and their price ranges.

Websites that sell Axolotls Price Range www.Fantaxies.com $40.00 – $760.00 www.buyanaxolotl.com $50.00 – $90.00 www.axolotlplanet.com $84.99 – $549.99 www.ivysaxolotls.com $80.00 – $1,200

What Are Challenged Faced While Raising Axolotl?

There are many challenges you will face if you decide to take an axolotl as your pet. Axolotls require special care in comparison to other water pets. You will need a sustainable environment with proper lighting and heating facilities to raise an Axolotl.

Aquarium/Tank maintenance

As a freshwater species, Axolotls are extremely sensitive to nitrates, ammonia, and nitrites and pH levels should be between 6.5 and 8. Axolotls were discovered in lakes with clean and pristine water in the hills of New Mexico, so you will need to change 30% of tank water once every week to ensure a clean and safe living space for them.

A minimum of 15 gallons of water is required for sustenance of one axolotl in a tank, add another if another axolotl is put in it. The temperature of water needs to be between 60 and 65 degrees Fahrenheit.

Axolotl needs land in the tank, unlike fishes. The best material for land is to place a sand floor at the bottom with some pebbles, live plants, small rock caves, and terracotta pots which provide nice hidings spots and promotes embellishment for its home.

Diet of Axolotls

Axolotls are carnivores in nature, just like frogs and toads. Worms, small fish, larvae, aquatic insects, and other small amphibian species are the main part of Axolotls’ diet. They also eat axolotl food, which you can find online or at a pet store.

Axolotls eat by using suction force generated by open thing their mouths quickly. If you’re thinking of feeding these little beauties of nature natural food rather than pellets, here’s a list of things they love to eat.

Red Wrigglers

Mysis Shrimp

live Nightcrawlers

Blood worms

small bits of raw beef

Young and growing Axolotls eat around 4 small worms every day, while adults tend to eat less, which is about 1 teaspoon of worms or 2 – 3 Nightcrawlers. Their appetite decreases as they age.

If feeding a dead prey to your axolotl, then just wiggle it temptingly in front of it with a pair of tongs. Unlike toads that overeat, Axolotls tend to eat only a required amount and leave the rest, so be sure to take out the uneaten bits to avoid spoiling water in the tank.

What Other Pets Are Sold at PetSmart?

If you are disappointed at the unavailability of axolotls at PetSmart, no worries, there is always the option of getting another pet at PetSmart, which has a wide variety of animals to offer.

Some of them include

Domestic dogs cats

ferrets

small animals (mice, hamsters, rats, guinea pigs gerbils, chinchillas, etc.)

Reptiles (specific types of snakes, frogs, lizards)

Wide variety of birds

Rabbits

pot-bellied pigs

Sugar gliders

Just visit your nearest PetSmart store to know the variety of animals and birds they have to offer as pets

Conclusion

As previously stated, PetSmart doesn’t sell Axolotls at any of its stores. Although PetSmart has other wide range of animals to offer, Axolotls aren’t on the list because the administrative and logistical challenges outweigh the gains made by trading them.

Due to invasion of other water species and the exploitative human footfall in their natural habitats, wild Axolotls are on the brink of extinction. This reason enabled a few states to outright ban the ownership of Axolotls as pets.

FAQs -Axolotls Available at PetSmart?

Does PetSmart sell Axolotls? No, PetSmart doesn’t sell Axolotls at any of their stores. Where can I buy an Axolotl? There are private breeders who sell Axolotls, there are websites that also sell Axolotls, check the above article to know those websites’ names. How much does buying An Axolotl cost? The price of an axolotl ranges from $10 to $1000 depending on the seller and the rarity of the Axolotl type. Why is Wild Axolotl an endangered species? Due to their ecosystems being polluted and exploited by human activities and also invasion of other water species into their natural habitats caused them to drastically decrease in numbers. These reasons earned them the label of endangered species.