Anuel AA is a renowned rapper, who is famous all over the world. He rose to fame just after completing his sentence in prison for almost 3 years and releasing his first album called “Real Hasta La Muerte”. Perhaps, one can say that Anuel AA became an overnight sensation among the audience after his release from jail. So Why did Anuel AA go to prison? How did Anuel AA become famous overnight? What is Anuel AA net worth? How much does Anuel AA earn every year? And What is Anuel AA worth? All the questions are answered in this post.

What Is Anuel AA Net Worth?

I know what your question is, if Anuel AA went to prison, then how much is Anuel AA net worth? Well, Anuel has a staggering net worth of $20 million. The Puerto Rican singer is not only famous for his songs, but is also a controversial figure for the lyrics of his songs. His songs lyrics are mainly about drugs, guns, s*x, alcohol, etc. On top of this, he was also a notorious figure among the Puerto Rican audience because he feuded with other rappers. Let us have a look at Anuel AA earnings.

Name Anuel AA Real Name Emmanuel Gazmey Santiago Net Worth $20 Million Birth 26th November 1992, Carolina, Puerto Rico Nationality Puerto Rican Age 29 Years Height 170 Centimeters (approximately) Weight 70 Kilograms (approximately) Profession Rapper/Singer Career 2011-Present

What Is Anuel AA Worth?

AA earns an impressive amount of more than $2 million every year. He garners his wealth by releasing songs, album sales, music tours, live concerts, and social media. In addition to this, he also makes money from endorsing famous brands like Nike, Foot Locker, etc. Every month the rapper earns a hefty sum of $100k to $200k. Below is a detailed description of Anuel AA worth and also expensive things owned by the rapper.

Anuel AA Earnings From Music Career

The rapper was on his way to fame, before he got arrested. Unlike what happens with most artists or celebrities, Anuel’s fame skyrocketed, when he was serving his time in prison. It is stated that Anuel has sold more than 840k copies of his albums “Real Hasta La Muerte” and “Emmanuel”. Out of this, more than 720k were sold in the United States.

His album “Real Hasta La Muerte” was released in the year 2018, and recorded more than 380k in sales, while Emmanuel (released in 2020) recorded over 460k in sales. He also earns thousands of dollars from his music tours. The list does not end here, he charges a hefty amount of more than $50k just for a performance. A few months ago, Anuel released his album called “Las Leyendas Nunca Mueren” in November.

Anuel AA’s Social Media and Endorsements

Starting off with the rapper’s YouTube channel called “Anuel AA”. AA joined the YouTube platform back in the year 2016, and now he has more than 21.6 million subscribers. The channel has more than 10 billion overall views. It is estimated that the channel attracts an average of 170 million views from the audience every month.

Coming to Anuel AA’s earnings from YouTube, it is estimated that he makes a whopping sum of $520k, and it can go up to $8.3 million (depending on views). On the other hand, he earns at least 200k new subscribers each month, while his monthly earnings are between $43k to $693k. The Puerto Rican rapper, has more than 27 million followers on his Instagram platform.

According to reports, Anuel can earn between 5k to 15k and 15k to 30k for each story and image. While on the other hand, Anuel can earn up to 59k for each video posted on his page. Apart from this, Anuel also earns a great deal of money by promoting and endorsing brands and products. Anuel AA has endorsed many reputed brands like Nike, Foot Locker, and others.

Anuel AA’s Cars

There is nothing new about the fact, that most of the rappers love to own a huge collection of many expensive cars, and Anuel is one of them. He is a fan of collecting costly cars. Some of his cars include Lamborghini, Rolls-Royce, Hummer, McLaren, and many more. The rap artist is a proud owner of not one but two expensive Lamborghini cars. He has a Lamborghini Aventador and Lamborghini Urus, which come at a price of $517k and $200k respectively.

Like Lamborghini, Anuel is also the keeper of 2 Rolls-Royce cars. He has a Rolls-Royce Ghost and Rolls-Royce Wraith, which he purchased for $311k and $330k respectively. His other cars include a Hummer H2, which costs around $62k, and a McLaren 720S that is worth at least $315k. Also, he is the owner of a “Batman” theme car, which was given by his fiancée, Karol G as a gift. The Batman Car would easily cost a few thousand dollars.

Anuel AA’s House and Jewelry Collection

Back in the year 2019, Anuel got a great deal on a property and purchased it for a whopping amount of $6.25 million. The mansion is located in Isles Beach in Florida, and the house is said to spread over an area of 4,800 square feet. The house is also said to have 3 grand bedrooms and also a designer kitchen. It said to have a master bathroom. Anuel is also a fan of collecting costly jewelry, and according to reports, it is reported that Anuel possesses a jewelry collection of more than $5 million.

How Did Anuel AA Became Famous After Going to Prison?

It all happened back in the year 2016, when Anuel was taken into custody along with his three friends on the charges of illegal possession of a firearm. As per the reports, Anuel and his partners were found carrying 3 pistols (out of which 1 was stolen). Not only this, but they were also caught with 9 magazines and at least 150 bullets. The matter was taken to the court, where Anuel was sentenced to spend 30 months (roughly 2 and a half years) in prison. This incident sparked controversy and Anuel got exposure from the media, and moreover, his fans demanded to free him. During his time in prison, Anuel started to record songs on mobile and began releasing them.

This resulted in high demand for his songs, and Anuel became a known figure throughout the world. Most of his debut album was also recorded, during his time in jail. By the time he was released from prison, Anuel was already an icon among the audience. Furthermore, his album “Real Hasta La Muerte” was released the same day he got out of prison. The album became a massive hit, and enjoyed both critical and financial success.

Early Life

Anuel AA comes from mixed ethnicity, and is the child of Jose Gazmey and Nilda Santiago. Nilda gave birth to Anuel AA on the 26th of November 1992, in Carolina Puerto Rico. Anuel AA was raised in Carolina, and he was deeply influenced by the music of Tupac Shakur from his childhood. His father, Jose, used to work at the Sony Music Entertainments as a vice president. Unfortunately, when Anuel was just in his teens, Jose lost his job as vice president at Sony Music.

Anuel started to record his performances when he was 14 years old, and later began releasing them on the web when he was 18 years i.e. in 2010. Soon his music grew popular, and he caught the eyes of Rick Ross, who hired Anuel to record Latin songs for his record company known as “Maybach Music Group”. Then in 2016, Anuel released a mixtape titled “Real Hasta La Muerte” in the market in February, which was well-received from critics.

Career

A few months later, in April, Anuel was sentenced to serve 30 months in jail. After his release from prison in 2018, Anuel launched his first album “Real Hasta La Muerte”, which became a colossal hit. Then later in 2020, Anuel launched his second album called “Emmanuel”, which was released in May. This album too enjoyed commercial success. Last year in November, the rapper released his third album called “Las Leyendas Nunca Mueren”. During these years, Anuel collaborated and featured in many other artists like Shakira, Nicky Jam, Bad Bunny, Lil Wayne, Travis Barker, Nicki Minaj, and many more.

Personal Life

Anuel was previously married to Astrid Cuevas, and the couple shares a son named, Pablo Anuel. Later the couple parted ways, and in 2018, Anuel met Karol G. However, the couple kept their relationship a secret, and finally, in 2019, Anuel and Karol admitted that they are in a relationship. Later, Karol was seen wearing an engagement ring at a music award event, thus stating the couple’s engagement. Then in 2021, Anuel and Karol went their separate ways, after being engaged for 2 years.

Conclusion

Not many can pull a feat as Anuel did. He was jailed at the initial stage of his career, but instead of ending his music career flourished even more. In just a few years, Anuel became one of the top Puerto Rican artists. Despite all the controversy and backlash received by the people and critics, Anuel is still going strong. There were reports back in 2020, that he was going to retire from the music industry. This speculation started when the artist posted a post on his Instagram page hinting at his retirement.

However, in 2021, Anuel was featured in a new album called “Los Dioses” along with Ozuna. He recently released his third album called “Las Leyendas Nunca Mueren”. Does the real question still stand whether Anuel retires from music or not? I guess only time will tell.

Frequently Asked Questions

