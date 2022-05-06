Anthony Mackie Net Worth: Age, Height, Assets, Career, Cars, House, Family

You will love this post, if you are a Marvel fan, as this article is about Anthony Mackie. Anthony Mackie is popular among the audience for portraying Sam Wilson also known as The Falcon. Anthony is also famous for acting in movies like Brother to Brother, Eagle Eye, The Hurt Locker, and Notorious. His other notable movie roles are in movies She Hate Me, Sucker Free City, American Violet, Real Steel, etc. If you are curious to know What is Anthony Mackie net worth? How old is Anthony Mackie? and How much does Anthony Mackie make? then stay with this post till the end.

What Is Anthony Mackie Worth?

The Falcon fame, i.e, Anthony Mackie net worth is speculated to be at least $8 million as of 2022. Mackie has obtained most of his fortune through his acting career. Anthony made his first appearance on the big screen as “Papa Doc” in the super hit drama film called “8 Mile. Thanks to the success of 8 Miles, Anthony landed the role of “Perry” in the movie “Brother to Brother”. The movie became a huge success and went on to win many awards (we will talk about Anthony’s movie career in later a later section). For now, let us have a look at how much does Anthony Mackie make?

Name Anthony Mackie Net Worth $8 Million Birth 23rd September 1978, New Orleans, USA Age 43 Years Old Nationality American Height 5Ft 10In Weight 83 Kg Partner Sheletta Chapital (Married-2014, Divorced-2018) Profession Actor Career 2002-Present

How Much Does Anthony Mackie Make?

Thanks to his role as Sam Wilson, Anthony Mackie received worldwide fame, which reflected in his paychecks. According to reports, it is estimated that Anthony Mackie earns around $2 million every year. He takes home thousands of dollars by acting in movies and television programs. It is estimated that Anthony Mackie receives around $200k every month into his bank account. Below are the details on Anthony Mackie’s earnings.

Anthony Mackie Earnings

The actor’s first appearance in the MCU was in the movie “Captain America: The Winter Soldier”. According to reports, Anthony Mackie received just $100k for playing the character of Sam Wilson a.k.a The Falcon. However, he received raise as he went on to reprise his role in Ant-Man, Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame. Reports are stating that Anthony Mackie will receive a massive paycheck of $10 million for reprising his role as “The Falcon” in the upcoming Captain America movie.

Anthony Mackie also played the role of “Takeshi Kovacs” in a Netflix series called “Altered Carbon”. Reports states, that Anthony received a hefty sum of $475k for each episode. Mackie appeared in the second season of the series, where he was seen in 8 episodes. If we add the figures, Mackie took home a whopping $3.8 million from Altered Carbon alone. If the reports are true, then the stipend from Captain America 4 is going to double the money he has right now.

Anthony Mackie Investment

Apart from acting, Mackie also tried his hand at business as well. Before making it big in Hollywood, Mackie started a bar called “NoBar” in 2011. He was planning to expand his business, by opening another branch in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. However, Anthony Mackie shut down all of his “NoBar” branches in the year 2015.

Early Life

Anthony Mackie is the child of Wille Mackie Sr and Martha Mackie. His father used to work as a carpenter and was also the keeper of a roofing business, named “Mackie Roofing”. Martha and Wille welcomed their first child, a son named Calvin Mackie in the year 1967. Later on the 23rd of September 1978, Wille and Martha welcomed their second son, Anthony Mackie in New Orleans, Louisiana. Anthony’s elder brother used to be a professor at Tulane University.

Clavin now works at the LRA (Louisiana Recovery Authority). Anthony Mackie went to Warren Sr High School and later on to NOCCA (which stands for New Orleans Center for Creative Arts). After completing high school, Mackie joined an art school called North Carolina Arts School. Then in 1997, Anthony came out of North Carolina Arts School and went on to join Julliard School. During his time at Julliard School, Anthony Mackie studied drama with fellow actors Tracie Thoms and Lee Pace.

Career

Anthony Mackie made his first appearance on the big screen as a villain. He was cast as “Papa doc” in the commercial hit movie 8 Mile, which was released in November 2002. Later on, Anthony Mackie appeared as “Perry” in Brother to Brother. In this movie, Mackie portrayed the life of a young bisexual artist, who faces hardships to blend in the society. Next year, Anthony appeared in Million Dollar Baby, and later on, Mackie appeared in She Hate Me (2004).

Later in 2006, Anthony was seen in not one but three movies namely Half Nelson, We Are Marshall, and Crossover. Then he played the role of Tupac Shakur, in the biographical movie by Christopher Wallace titled “Notorious”. The movie was released in 2009, and in the same year, Anthony Mackie played the part of “Sergeant J.t Sanborn” in The Hurt Locker.

In 2011, Anthony appeared as “Harry Mitchell” in a science fiction movie called “The Adjustment Bureau”. Then, later on, Anthony Mackie landed the role of “The Falcon”, which would take his career to new heights. Mackie appeared as “Sam Wilson a.k.a. The Falcon” in Captain America: The Winter Soldier, which was released in 2014. Then in the following year, Mackie returned as “The Falcon” in Avengers: Age of Ultron, but his character appears for a few seconds before the credits roll. He also went on to appear in other MCU movies like Ant-Man (2015), Captain America: Civil War (2016), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), and Avengers: End Game (2019).

During this, Anthony also appeared in other movies like All The Way (2016), The Hate U Give (2018), and IO (2019). Also in 2018, Mackie landed the part of “Takeshi Kovac” in Altered Carbon’s second season.

Later Roles

After the release of Avengers: Endgame, Disney announced a separate mini television series featuring The Winter Soldier and The Falcon in it. The series was titled “The Falcon and The Winter Soldier”, which premiered on Disney’s new streaming service called “Disney+” in March 2021. In early 2021, Anthony played the lead in a science fiction movie called “Outside the Wire”, where he served as producer too. The actor is set to return as “The Falcon” in the upcoming Captain America sequel. Also, he is going to appear as “John Doe” in the video game adaptation of Twisted Metal.

Awards

Anthony Mackie also has won many awards and several nominations for his roles in movies. He received an “Alliance of Women Film Journalists” (which is also his first) award in 2009 for the Best Ensemble Cast category for his role in “The Hurt Locker”. He also received a Gotham Award and a Film Critics Association award in the same category. Mackie also received an AAFCA award and Black Reel Award in the “Best Supporting Actor category for his role in The Hurt Locker.

He again won a Black Reel Award for “The Best Actor”, but this time it was for his work in the movie “Night Catches Us” in 2010. Then last year, Anthony Mackie took home not one but two “MTV Movie & TV Awards” for his role as the Falcon in the television miniseries called “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”. Anthony received an award in the “Best Hero” category. Also, he and Sebastian Stan received another MTV Award in the “Best Duo” category.

Personal Life

Anthony Mackie gave his heart to Sheletta Chapital when he was just 7 years old. Sheletta Chapital used to be Mackie’s classmate in school. The couple came into a relationship, and later on, Mackie and Sheletta walked down the aisle in a private ceremony in 2014. The interesting thing about Anthony Mackie’s marriage to Sheletta Chapital is that the news about their marriage was made public around 2015.

Just like Anthony Mackie kept the news of his marriage private, he also kept the news about his children a secret too. There is not much information on his children on the web, but we know for sure, that Anthony Mackie is the proud father of 4 children. As many say, every good thing comes to an end, this was the case with Mackie’s marriage too. Anthony Mackie and Sheletta Chapital ended their marriage in the year 2018.

Conclusion

Anthony Mackie commenced his career as a villain and ended up playing the role of a hero after a decade. He played the role of “Papa Doc”, and went on to star in Brother to Brother, which made him popular among the audience. Then he went on to appear in many movies and television shows and went on to attract more fans. He became a worldwide sensation after he landed the part of “The Falcon” in the MCU. The actor is now set to make a comeback as “The Falcon”, in the upcoming Captain America movie, which is currently in development.

