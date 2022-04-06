Anthony Anderson Net Worth: Career, Age, Height, Weight, Assets, Earnings

Today’s post is about the lead of the popular television program called “Black-ish”. If you are a fan of the show, then you might be familiar with the work of Anthony Anderson. He is an actor and is also a comedian. Anderson has also worked in numerous television programs aside from Black-ish. Are you curious to know how much is Anthony Anderson net worth? Then you are at the right spot, as this post covers topics like What is Anthony Anderson’s net worth? What is Anthony Anderson’s salary from Black-ish? And also, How much is Anthony Anderson worth?

How Much Is Anthony Anderson Net Worth?

Andre Johnson’s fame from Black-ish, who is known as Anthony Anderson has a net worth that is estimated at $25 million. The actor has earned his money by appearing in a few television programs as a lead and featuring in several other television shows as well. Let us have a look at the earnings of Anthony Anderson.

Name Anthony Anderson Net Worth $25 Million Birth 15th August 1970, Compton, California Nationality American Age 51 Years Old Height 5Ft 10In Weight 90 Kg (approximately) Partner Alvina Anderson (sepearated) Profession Actor, Comedian, TV Presenter Career 1995-Present

How Much Is Anthony Anderson Worth?

The American comedian/actor earns millions of dollars every year. It is estimated that his earnings are between $4 million to $5 million every year. He also makes a considerable sum of money by acting in movies and as a producer as well. According to reports, Anthony Anderson’s monthly income is stated to be at $400k to $600k, while he gets at least $100k every week in his bank account. Below are the details of Anthony Anderson’s earnings from Black-ish and also his real estate and cars.

Anthony Anderson’s Earnings From “Black-ish”

The popular sitcom program “Black-ish” has been with us since 2014. The show stars Anthony Anderson in the lead, playing the character of Andre Johnson. The show has a total of 8 seasons, and it is reported that the show will conclude in 2022. The first season was premiered in September 2014, and it ran for 24 episodes. It is reported that Anthony Anderson’s stipend during seasons 1 to 4 is around $100k per episode. If we calculate the earnings of Anthony Anderson from season 1, then it makes a hefty sum of at least $2.4 million. Similarly, season 2 and season 3 had 24 episodes, while season 4 had 23 episodes. If we add the figures, then it makes a total of $7.1 million from seasons 1, 2, 3, and 4 combined.

Due to the rising popularity of the show, Anthony convinced the makers of the show to give him a pay raise. The makers agreed to his request and granted him a massive check of $400k per episode since season 5. Like season 4, season 5 too had 23 episodes, which means that Anthony Anderson’s share from it was around $9.2 million from season 5 alone. It is estimated that his earnings from season 5 up until now are roughly around $30 million.

If we calculate the total earnings of Anthony Anderson from Black-ish, then it makes a sum of more than $37 million.

Anthony Anderson Winnings From “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire”?

Back in the year 2011, the television actor participated in the famous game show called “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?”. Anderson joined the show for a celebrity edition and reportedly won a hefty sum of $250k. The winning proceeding was donated to a foundation named “Alzheimer Association”, which is concerned with assisting the people suffering from Alzheimer’s disease.

Anthony Anderson Real Estate and Cars

Anthony is reported to reside in a majestic mansion in Los Angeles. The Black-ish lead bought the 3,400 square feet mansion for a whopping amount of more than $1 million in 2005. The actor also has a hobby of riding in style. Back in the year 2016, Anthony Anderson reportedly purchased a Mercedes Maybach. It is estimated that the price of the cool car is at least $200k.

Anthony Anderson Controversy

Anthony has been accused not once but thrice by 3 different women of molesting them. The first claim was made by a woman of 25 years against Anderson and the assistant director of the movie “Hustle & Flow”. The woman claimed on the 27th of July in 2004, that Anthony Anderson and Wayne Witherspoon (assistant director) made her pose nude and also harassed her. Also, someone claimed to hear voices from a trailer of a woman screaming and running out of it naked. Later, the woman filed a case against Anthony and Wayne, but it was eventually dismissed by the judge, due to a lack of evidence in October.

In the same year, Anthony was accused by another woman stating that he made sexual comments to her. She also accused him of assaulting her in the green room. This event is stated to occur on the TV program “All About the Andersons” set.

Recently in July 2018, Anderson was yet again under the radar of L.A.P.D for assaulting a woman. The heart of the matter was that a woman made allegations against Anthony Anderson that he made sexual advances on her and also assaulted her sexually. Eventually, the case was dropped in September by the court as there was no evidence to prove Anthony Anderson guilty.

Early Life

Anthony Anderson is the son of Sterling Bowman and Doris Bowman. However, Sterling is his stepfather while the name of his biological father is unknown. His stepfather used to work in the steel industry and later inaugurated 3 clothing shops, while his mother had the job of a telephone operator. Anderson’s mother Doris was also an actress. Doris gave birth to Anthony Anderson on the 15th of August 1970 in Compton, California.

Anthony Anderson started to pursue a career in stand-up comedy but failed miserably. As he was about to give up doing comedy, he befriended Guy Torry. Guy convinced Anthony Anderson to continue his career in comedy. The pair eventually partnered to feature in the movie called “Life”, which starred Eddy Murphy and Martin Lawrence in the lead. Anderson was enrolled in an art school called “Los Angeles High School”. His earliest known appearance on television is on the show called “In the House”, where Anderson appeared as “Eddie” in 1995.

Career

Apart from Black-ish, Anthony Anderson has been featured in many television shows and movies as well. He was starred as a guest in NYPD Blue and In the House. Anderson also had guest appearances in Malcolm & Eddie and Ally McBeal as well. He was also seen in Law & Order as “Kevin Bernard”. Anthony was the lead in a crime series called K-Ville and was also featured in The Shield. Anderson was also part of cooking shows like Eating America with Anthony Anderson, Iron Chef, Ultimate Bar Food Battle, etc.

Another program where Anderson played the lead was Guys with Kids. Unfortunately, the show did not get renewed for a second season. Then in the year 2014, Anderson got the part of Andre in the popular television series called “Black-ish”, which successfully ran for 8 seasons.

Not only this, but he was also part of the spinoff series of the show namely Grown-ish and Mixed-ish. The former series aired its first episode in 2018, where Anderson was also the executive producer, while the latter was aired just for 2 seasons i.e, from 2019 to 2021. Then in 2016, Anthony Anderson started presenting a program called “To Tell the Truth”. Furthermore, he has appeared in movies as well. He was seen in movies like Kangaroo Jack, My Baby’s Daddy, Agent Cody Banks 2, etc. Anderson also appeared as a supporting character in the third and fourth installments of Scary Movie.

Personal Life

Anthony Anderson was in a relationship with a woman named Alvina Stewart. The couple tied the knot in the year 1999. During their marriage, the couple became parents to two children a son named Nathan Anderson and a daughter named Kyra Anderson. The couple decided to part ways in the year 2015, stating irreconcilable differences as the reason. However, the couple got back together in the year 2017 and resumed their marriage. Last month, Alvina again separated from Anthony Anderson stating the same reason that was given at their previous separation. Alvina Stewart went to court to end their marriage on the 28th of March 2022.

Conclusion

Anthony Anderson has earned a lot of money from his role as Andre Johnson in the famous sitcom Black-ish. Apart from this, he has been in several television shows and movies as a lead, supporting character, and a guest. Anthony is currently involved with two television programs one is Black-ish and another is To Tell the Truth. The former one is going to conclude this year, while Anderson is the presenter of the latter.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What is Anthony Anderson’s net worth? A. Anthony Anderson net worth is estimated at $25 million. 2. What is Anthony Anderson’s age? A. Anthony Anderson is 51 years old. 3. Who is Anthony Anderson’s wife? A. Anthony Anderson was married to Alvina Anderson in 1999. However, Alvina filed for divorce from Anderson twice. The first was in the year 2015, and the second was in 2022. 4. How many children does Anthony Anderson have? A. Anthony Anderson is the father of two children a son named Nathan Anderson and a daughter named Kyra Anderson.