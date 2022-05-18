Many of you might not know who Anthony Richard Anstead is. Anthony Richard Anstead, who is better known as Ant Anstead is a renowned British car builder and motor specialist. He rose to fame as the presenter of the popular British show called “For the Love of Cars”. He is also known as the host of another British TV series called “Wheelers Dealers”, where he served as the presenter from 2017 to 2020. In addition to this, Ant Anstead is also a producer and has backed his own show called “The World’s Most Expensive Cars”, where he also served as the host.

What Is Ant Anstead Worth?

The former host of Wheelers Dealers, Ant Anstead net worth is speculated to be at least $5 million as of 2022. He derived most of his income through his career as a host and a car builder. He has also earned money by producing and presenting the show “The World’s Most Expensive Cars”. Ant also brought decent money into his bank account by playing football for more than 15 years as a semi-professional. Below are the details on how much does Ant Anstead make?

Name Ant Anstead Net Worth $5 Million Birth 28th March 1979, United Kingdom Nationality British Age 43 Years Old Height 6Ft 2In Weight 81 Kg Partner Renee Zellweger Profession TV Personality, Car Builder, Motor Specialist, Designer Career 1999-Present

How Much Does Ant Anstead Make?

The 43-year-old British presenter is said to earn around $95k to $100k every year. His income is generated through his career in various fields. He was initially employed as a Police Constable at Bishop’s Stortford. He later went on to become a member of TFU (Tactical Firearms Team) at the Welwyn Garden City. Later on, Ant decided to become a car builder, specializing in building and restoring cars. You will be amazed to know that some of Ant Anstead’s works are even displayed in museums and private galleries.

His decade and a half football career as a semi-professional brought decent income into his pockets as well. Ant then earned a substantial amount of money by presenting numerous television programs as well. In addition to this, Ant Anstead has also appeared in commercials like Land Rover, Superformance, Stealth Ev, etc. which also had a significant effect on his wealth. It is estimated that Ant Anstead makes between $20k to $35k every month.

Ant Anstead Earnings

There is not much information on how much Ant Anstead earned throughout his career. However, we do know that Ant Anstead received a sum of $15k for each episode of “The World’s Most Expensive Cars”, which aired in 2014 on Channel 4. Ant served as the presenter and producer of the show. According to reports, Ant Anstead was making around $500k every year for his works in television shows alone.

Ant Anstead Real Estate and Car Collection

Ant Anstead is the keeper of a lavish mansion in Newport Beach, California. According to reports, he bought the place with his former wife Christina for a whopping sum of $4.1 million. After residing in the house for almost 3 years, Christina listed the property for sale in April 2021 during her and Ant Anstead’s divorce proceedings. It is said that Christina demanded a massive sum of $6 million for the property, and eventually gave it away for $5.4 million.

As per reports, Ant Anstead is the proud keeper of 7 branded cars. He is said to have a Range Rover car which is worth around $100k. Ant is also the possessor of a Land Rover car which is worth between $110k to $150k. The British host is also said to own a Lotus Type 62 2019 model which costs between $63k to $108k. Ant is also the keeper of an Alfa Romeo Tipo car which is worth at least $80k. Anstead is also the owner of a Ford Mustang and a Comet car, that are worth between $25k to $40k. Last but not the least, Ant Anstead is also the proud keeper of a 1958 Porsche car that is worth around $200k and can go as high as $250k, making it the costliest car on this list.

Ant Anstead Social Media Earnings

Ant has a decent following on his social media platforms, which brings some decent bucks into his bank account. He has more than 3.38k subscribers on his YouTube channel with overall views crossing 300k. The channel has 10 uploads so far, and it generates an estimated revenue of $28 every year. Ant Anstead’s monthly earnings are reported as around $2. Ant Anstead has a fan following which is close to 45k on his Facebook page. Anstead can make good money through paid sponsorships and advertisements.

Unlike, Ant’s YouTube channel and Facebook page, his Instagram page enjoys a huge fan following of more than 448.3k, with an average of attracting at least 250 new followers every day. According to reports, Ant Anstead can charge up to $250 for posting a promotional story on his Instagram page. He can also charge around $500 for each promotional image. Ant can demand up to $1k for posting a sponsored video on his Instagram account.

Early Life

Ant Anstead is born to parents, whose identity is not made public on the 28th of March 1979 in Plymouth, Devon, England. He was raised by his parents in the city of Ely, Cambridgeshire until he attained the age of 10 years. Later on, Ant’s parents relocated to Hertfordshire, where Ant was sent to Richard Hale School. Later on, Ant Anstead was enrolled in Haileybury School, where he studied his A-level.

Career

After completing his studies, Ant started preparing to join the police. In 1999, Ant Anstead was enrolled Hertfordshire Constabulary, where he secured the post of Constable at Bishop’s Stortford. Anstead then went on to become a member of TFU (Tactical Firearms Team) in Welwyn Garden City. Ant went on to earn not one but two medals for acts of bravery during his career in the police. Later around 2005, Ant decided to step down as a police officer to focus on his dream to become a car builder. He commenced restoring and recreating cars for his customers.

He was so good at his work that some of his works are even displayed in museums and private galleries as well. Later on, Ant Anstead started to play as a semi-professional football player at Ryman Level. It is said that Ant has participated in more than 700 matches and his career spanned more than 15 years. He started off as a goalkeeper and went on to make his way to become a striker, and is probably the only one to win many Rayman matches in both positions.

Television Works

Ant Anstead went on to commence his television career by starting a production company in 2014. His production company backed a television program called “The World’s Most Expensive Cars”. Then in the following year, Ant presented a live show called “Building Cars Live”. During 2016 and 2017, Ant appeared in many television programs as the presenter. He has presented shows like The One Show, Chinese New Year: The Biggest Celebration on Earth, New York: America’s Busiest City, and Craft: I Made This.

He has also presented shows like Wheeler Dealers, Britain’s Greatest Invention, Craft It Yourself, and Sunday Brunch-Live. Then Ant Anstead starred in a British television show called “Ant Anstead Master Mechanic”, which is named after him.

Later on, Ant became the presenter of another car show called “World’s Greatest Cars'”, where Ant and a panel of experts determined the 5 greatest sports cars in history. Ant was part of “Wheeler Dealers” from 2017 until his departure in 2020. Currently, Ant Anstead is serving as the presenter of a television program called “Celebrity IOU: Joyride” since 2021, which is airing on Discovery+.

Personal Life

Ant Anstead was married to a British television personality called Louise Anstead. Anstead and Louise walked down the aisle in the year 2005. After being married for more than a decade, the couple decided to part ways. In 2017, Ant Anstead and Louise Anstead ended their marriage. During their marriage, the couple became parents to two children i.e, a son named Archie Anstead and a daughter named Amelie Anstead.

After his divorce from Louise Anstead, Ant started seeing Christina Haack, who is an American TV personality. The couple came into a romantic relationship in 2017, and in the following year, walked down the aisle on December 22nd. Then in 2019, Ant and Christina welcomed their first child a son named Hudson London Anstead in September. A year later, the couple decided to part ways, and the couple’s divorce was finalized in June 2021.

After this, Ant Anstead is in a romantic relationship with Renee Zellweger, who is an American Actress since July 2021.

Conclusion

Ant Anstead is no doubt a man of many talents. He commenced his career by becoming a police constable. Later on, he retired from police to pursue his love to rebuild and reconstruct cars. During this, he also went on to play football as a semi-professional. His talent in rebuilding and reconstructing cars, allowed him to start his own production company, which landed him an opportunity to appear on television. Since then Ant Anstead has appeared in numerous television shows as a host. He is currently presenting a television program called “Celebrity IOU: Joyride”, which is aired on Discovery+.

